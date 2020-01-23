David Bernard
School: Teurlings Catholic.
Class: Senior.
Record: 21-2.
Seed: No. 2.
Weight class: 182.
Ken Cole History: Runner-up last year.
State History: Defending champion.
Credentials: 1st at Lafayette High; 2nd at Parkway; 2nd at Parish.
Skinny: Coming back from an injury; could get rematch with Carencro's Kendrell Williams, who beat him 3-2 at parish.
Matthew Carrier
School: Teurlings Catholic.
Class: Senior.
Record: 33-1.
Seed: No. 1.
Weight class: 126.
Ken Cole History: Won last year.
State History: Runner-up in 2018.
Credentials: 1st St. Paul's; 1st Parish; 1st Parkway.
Skinny: Suffered first loss in La. Classics semifinals, so undefeated pressure is off.
Donald Paul
School: Comeaux.
Class: Senior.
Record: 32-0
Seed: No. 1.
Weight class: 285.
Ken Cole History: 6th last year.
State History: Hasn't placed.
Credentials: 1st parish; 1st Brother Martin; 1st La. Classics; 1st Lafayette High.
Skinny: One of the state's surprises this season.
Miles Doucet
School: Rayne.
Class: Senior.
Record: 20-3.
Seed: Not seeded.
Weight class: 220.
Ken Cole History: 5th last year.
State History: 2nd last year.
Credentials: 2nd Rayne.
Skinny: Moved up from 182 last year.
Kendrell Williams
School: Carencro.
Class: Junior.
Record: 9-0.
Seed: Not seeded.
Weight class: 182.
Ken Cole History: 3rd at 170 last year.
State History: 1st last year.
Credentials: 1st parish.
Skinny: Still battling injury from parish, got off to late start after football.
Jayse Bouillion
School: Southside.
Class: Senior.
Record: 19-7.
Seed: No. 8.
Weight class: 132.
Ken Cole History: None.
State History: None.
Credentials: 1st district.
Skinny: Transfer from Colorado, first time wrestling in area.