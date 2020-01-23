David Bernard

School: Teurlings Catholic.

Class: Senior.

Record: 21-2.

Seed: No. 2.

Weight class: 182.

Ken Cole History: Runner-up last year.

State History: Defending champion.

Credentials: 1st at Lafayette High; 2nd at Parkway; 2nd at Parish. 

Skinny: Coming back from an injury; could get rematch with Carencro's Kendrell Williams, who beat him 3-2 at parish.

Matthew Carrier

School: Teurlings Catholic.

Class: Senior.

Record: 33-1.

Seed: No. 1.

Weight class: 126.

Ken Cole History: Won last year.

State History: Runner-up in 2018.

Credentials: 1st St. Paul's; 1st Parish; 1st Parkway.

Skinny: Suffered first loss in La. Classics semifinals, so undefeated pressure is off.

Donald Paul

School: Comeaux.

Class: Senior.

Record: 32-0

Seed: No. 1.

Weight class: 285.

Ken Cole History: 6th last year.

State History: Hasn't placed.

Credentials: 1st parish; 1st Brother Martin; 1st La. Classics; 1st Lafayette High.

Skinny: One of the state's surprises this season.

Miles Doucet

School: Rayne.

Class: Senior.

Record: 20-3.

Seed: Not seeded.

Weight class: 220.

Ken Cole History: 5th last year.

State History: 2nd last year.

Credentials: 2nd Rayne.

Skinny: Moved up from 182 last year.

Kendrell Williams

School: Carencro.

Class: Junior.

Record: 9-0.

Seed: Not seeded.

Weight class: 182.

Ken Cole History: 3rd at 170 last year.

State History: 1st last year.

Credentials: 1st parish.

Skinny: Still battling injury from parish, got off to late start after football.

Jayse Bouillion

School: Southside.

Class: Senior.

Record: 19-7.

Seed: No. 8.

Weight class: 132.

Ken Cole History: None.

State History: None.

Credentials: 1st district.

Skinny: Transfer from Colorado, first time wrestling in area.

