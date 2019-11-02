Eddie Flugence, Comeaux

Comeaux's Eddie Flugence
Eddie Flugence had two rushing touchdowns in Comeaux's loss to Sam Houston.

The Spartans received contributions from a number of sources during their 60-28 victory against Southside, but Flugence shined as bright as anyone. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior rushed for a season-high 185 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries, part of Comeaux's 503-yard rushing effort as a team. The victory was the Spartans' third straight and moved them to 5-4 overall. 

Simeon Ardoin, Eunice

Eunice's Simeon Ardoin
Simeon Ardoin

Ardoin was named a "Star of the Night" last week after turning in more than 250 total yards in a victory against previously-unbeaten Tioga. But his performance during a 57-19 win against North Vermilion was even better. The Bobcats junior quarterback completed 12 of his 13 throws for 165 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 108 yards and a score on five carries. Eunice improved to 7-2 overall with its third straight victory. 

Montaze Sam, Northwest

Northwest's Montaze Sam
Montaze Sam

The Raiders leaned on Sam, their three-year starting quarterback, to secure a precious district victory against Iota. During a 18-7 win, Sam completed 11 of his 18 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 153 yards and two scores on 25 carries. A victory against a team with seven wins should help Northwest, which sat at No. 33 in last week's Class 3A power rating, move off the postseason bubble. 

Luke LeBlanc, Erath

Erath's Luke LeBlanc
Erath quarterback Luke LeBlanc led the Bobcats to an historic win over Kaplan.

LeBlanc sustained a shoulder injury during the second half of last week's loss to St. Martinville, but he muscled through the ailment during a 40-36 win against Crowley. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound signal caller connected on 16 of his 29 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns. LeBlanc also rushed for 35 yards on nine carries with two more scores. With a win against Abbeville next week, the 4-5 Bobcats should lock up a playoff spot. Erath sat at No. 30 in last week's Class 3A power ranking. 

Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia

New Iberia's Tyce Fusilier
Tyce Fusilier

A playoff berth is unlikely for the Yellow Jackets in Curt Ware's first year as head coach, but New Iberia's new-look Wing-T offense has improved greatly over the course of the season. Fusilier, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound junior, has been a big part of the progression. During Friday's 40-7 win against Sulphur, which gave NISH their second victory of the season, Fusilier rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns on 17 attempts. He also caught a pass for 19 yards. New Iberia closes the regular season on the road against Southside. 

