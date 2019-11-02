Eddie Flugence, Comeaux
The Spartans received contributions from a number of sources during their 60-28 victory against Southside, but Flugence shined as bright as anyone. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior rushed for a season-high 185 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries, part of Comeaux's 503-yard rushing effort as a team. The victory was the Spartans' third straight and moved them to 5-4 overall.
Simeon Ardoin, Eunice
Ardoin was named a "Star of the Night" last week after turning in more than 250 total yards in a victory against previously-unbeaten Tioga. But his performance during a 57-19 win against North Vermilion was even better. The Bobcats junior quarterback completed 12 of his 13 throws for 165 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 108 yards and a score on five carries. Eunice improved to 7-2 overall with its third straight victory.
Montaze Sam, Northwest
The Raiders leaned on Sam, their three-year starting quarterback, to secure a precious district victory against Iota. During a 18-7 win, Sam completed 11 of his 18 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 153 yards and two scores on 25 carries. A victory against a team with seven wins should help Northwest, which sat at No. 33 in last week's Class 3A power rating, move off the postseason bubble.
Luke LeBlanc, Erath
LeBlanc sustained a shoulder injury during the second half of last week's loss to St. Martinville, but he muscled through the ailment during a 40-36 win against Crowley. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound signal caller connected on 16 of his 29 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns. LeBlanc also rushed for 35 yards on nine carries with two more scores. With a win against Abbeville next week, the 4-5 Bobcats should lock up a playoff spot. Erath sat at No. 30 in last week's Class 3A power ranking.
Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia
A playoff berth is unlikely for the Yellow Jackets in Curt Ware's first year as head coach, but New Iberia's new-look Wing-T offense has improved greatly over the course of the season. Fusilier, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound junior, has been a big part of the progression. During Friday's 40-7 win against Sulphur, which gave NISH their second victory of the season, Fusilier rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns on 17 attempts. He also caught a pass for 19 yards. New Iberia closes the regular season on the road against Southside.