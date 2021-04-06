The St. Thomas More Lady Cougars were trailing by eight runs in the fourth inning to the Kaplan Lady Pirates, but that didn’t stop them from making a comeback.
After giving up 13 runs to the Lady Pirates, including five home runs, the Lady Cougars went a scoring spree of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring six runs to cut the lead to two and capping things off with a grand slam in the sixth inning from Meredith Fontenot to secure a 15-13 win.
The Lady Cougars hit a pair of grand slams on the afternoon - the first by A’kili Greene in the fourth inning - followed by Fontenot’s in the sixth, which were needed to overcome the powerful Lady Pirates.
“That was a hitathon if I ever saw one,” Lady Cougars coach Andria Waguespack said. “That’s two really good hitting teams. We knew Kaplan coming in were going to put the ball in play, they’ve got some fantastic hitters throughout their lineup, but I’m confident that my girls can hit against anyone.
"I don’t care who’s out there, I feel confident that we can put the ball in play, and we did that tonight. That keeps us in ballgames, it has all year. I’m just proud that we never gave up. We just kept fighting back, so I can’t say enough about that. That’s what you want to see at this time of the year in particular.”
Despite falling behind early, the Lady Cougars were never truly out of it. They were able to tack on some runs early before really getting to Lady Pirates’ pitcher Carina Chargois as the game went on.
“To be honest, all I wanted to see was for us to continue to fight and progress,” Waguespack said. “You keep scratching, you keep clawing, that’s what you want to see in your kids. It could’ve been real easy to just say, well, we’re down by eight and roll it over and get 10 run-ruled at home because we were pretty close to that at one point, but we never gave up. I don’t think we ever lost hope, we never lost fire, it was just come back and let’s get another run.”
The grand slam was Fontenot’s first home run on the season, and she’s made her way back into the starting lineup at second base as a sophomore after battling multiple injuries.
“I was happy I could be big for my team and come back and hit the ball hard and put it in play for them,” Fontenot said. “I faced a couple injuries, so it was a lot of hard work coming back, but I just really needed to be there for my team and step up as an underclassmen.
"I know if a spot needs to be filled, I need to be there for them no matter what. It (the grand slam) was great. It was good to be there for my team and help them out when they needed me.”
The Lady Cougars had pitching woes, especially early on, but they were able to get the job done in the final innings with Emmie Dowdy and Ava Prejean coming on in relief of starter Nellly Townsend.
“We got better (pitching) as the game went on,” Waguespack said. “I think we came out a little tight, and we were struggling with some spots today. Not everyday is going to be perfect on the mound. All three of them struggled with a few things, but what I can say is that when we struggled there, their teammates had their back at the plate, and that’s what good teams do.
"We will be better, we can be better, we have been better, we’ve just got to make some adjustments. To come away with a win like that on not your best day, that’s saying a lot about your group.”
The Lady Cougars improve to 18-7 after winning what was their final home game of the season and will look to close out the season strong in hopes of returning to the state tournament.
“I’m definitely very confident with this group,” Waguespack said. “I think our division in particular is wide open. It’s going to be who’s playing together at the stretch, who’s hot at the right time, but there are probably five teams in our division that can win it.
"It’s who’s going to be on point at the right time with all the pieces firing, and that’s what we’re working on. We’ve still got two weeks to get it firing, and I’m very confident we’re going to get it moving in the right direction in all phases.”