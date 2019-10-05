Week 6 Schedule

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic

Vermilion Catholic at Hanson

Jeanerette at Houma Christian

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

Comeaux at Acadiana

Lafayette High at New Iberia

Southside at Sulphur

St. Thomas More at Westgate

Carencro at Teurlings

Northside at Opelousas

Breaux Bridge at Cecilia

Livonia at Beau Chene

Eunice at Rayne

North Vermilion at LaGrange

Iota at Church Point

Northwest at Pine Prairie

Abbeville at St. Martinville

Kaplan at Erath

Washington-Marion at Crowley

Lake Arthur at LCA

Notre Dame at Welsh

Port Barre at Avoyelles

Ascension Episcopal at Delcambre

Loreauville at Catholic-NI

Hamilton Christian at Gueydan

North Central at Westminster

Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist

