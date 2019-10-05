Week 6 Schedule
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic
Vermilion Catholic at Hanson
Jeanerette at Houma Christian
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
Comeaux at Acadiana
Lafayette High at New Iberia
Southside at Sulphur
St. Thomas More at Westgate
Carencro at Teurlings
Northside at Opelousas
Breaux Bridge at Cecilia
Livonia at Beau Chene
Eunice at Rayne
North Vermilion at LaGrange
Iota at Church Point
Northwest at Pine Prairie
Abbeville at St. Martinville
Kaplan at Erath
Washington-Marion at Crowley
Lake Arthur at LCA
Notre Dame at Welsh
Port Barre at Avoyelles
Ascension Episcopal at Delcambre
Loreauville at Catholic-NI
Hamilton Christian at Gueydan
North Central at Westminster
Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist