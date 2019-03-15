Boys
District 3-5A
First Team
Rodney Pete, Barbe, Jr.
Kendrick Delahoussaye, Lafayette, Soph.
Jaqualon Lovette, New Iberia, Sr.
Tre’ Harris, Comeaux, Jr.
Corey Dunning, Lafayette, Jr.
Second Team
Darrell Washington, LaGrange, Jr.
Ralph Johnson, New Iberia, Sr.
Ed Manvel, Sam Houston, Sr.
Malachi Fairley, LaGrange, Sr.
Donte Dodd, LaGrange, Jr.
Most Valuable Player: Rodney Pete, Barbe
Coach of the Year: Clifton Brown, Lafayette
All-Defensive Team
Justin Dickerson, Acadiana; Eli Fountain, Barbe; Daiton Bourque, Comeaux; Mondo Walker, Lafayette; Xavier Smith, New Iberia; Javon Slate, Sam Houston; Brant Richard, Sulphur; Donald Wilson, LaGrange
Honorable Mention
ACA - Devin Anderson, Dentreal Mouton; BAR - Jordan Burks, Eli Fountain, Logan LaFargue; COM - Christian Archangel, Daiton Bourque, Kobe Filer, Orlando Thomas; LAF - John Michael Lege; LAG - Donald Wilson, Allen Johnson; NISH - Xavier Smith; SH - Noah Jackson; SUL - Parker Matheson, Colin Andrews
District 5-4A
First Team
Seth Alexander, Breaux Bridge, Sr.
Deandre Hypolite, Breaux Bridge, Jr.
Jeremy Richard, Livonia, Sr.
Javon Fisher, Opelousas, Sr.
Jalen Mitchell, St. Martinville, Soph.
Second Team
Trevonte Sylvester, Breaux Bridge, Jr.
De’yondrake Arvie, Beau Chene, Fr.
Devin Milton, Beau Chene, Sr.
Avontez Ledet, Cecilia, Soph.
Jonquaris Mcgee, Opelousas, Soph.
Most Valuable Player: Seth Alexander, Breaux Bridge
Coach of the Year: Chad Pourciau, Breaux Bridge
All-Defensive Team
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge; Devin Milton, Beau Chene; Lance Williams, Cecilia; Prede Albert, Livonia; Keenan Lamb, Opelousas; Davantre Alexander, St. Martinville
Honorable Mention
BB - Dalton Alexander, Kavion Martin, Kyser Patt; BC - Jayden Lazard, Titus Thomas; CEC - Donald Calais, Braylon Gregory, Ethan Howard; LIV - Kerri Wells, Shedron Cotton; OPEL - Kenny Frazier, Kylan Williams, Jerquinn Edwards, Jamar Savoy
District 4-4A
First Team
Joseph Charles, Carencro, Soph.
Julian Landor, Carencro, Sr.
Leon Smith, Rayne, Jr.
Jaden Shelvin, St. Thomas More, Soph.
Keydrain Calligan, Westgate, Jr.
Second Team
Artrell Marks, Carencro, Sr.
Demarea Dubea, Northside, Jr.
Carter Domingue, St. Thomas More, Soph.
Mar’keyvrick Eddie, Westgate, Sr.
Christian Mouton, Teurlings Catholic, Sr.
Most Valuable Player: Joseph Charles, Carencro
Coach of the Year: Christopher Kovatch, Carencro
All-Defensive Team
Joseph Charles, Carencro; Larenze Harrison, Northside; Antonio Cormier, Rayne; Grant Arceneaux, St. Thomas More; Paul Broussard, Teurlings Catholic; Keith Lopez, Westgate
Honorable Mention
CAR - Jatrell Marks; NOR - Billy Sonnier; RAY - Dylan Menard, Jamarcus Richard; STM - Logan Rader; WEST - Ron Madison
District 8-3A
First Team
La’Marc Amos, David Thibodaux, Soph.
Malik Criner, North Vermilion, Sr.
Kai Schexnayder, Patterson, Jr.
Javante Decuir, Abbeville, Sr.
Tyrese Sam, Abbeville, Sr.
Second Team
Daniel Poole, Kaplan, Jr.
Tyrone Tillman, Patterson, Jr.
Elijah Williams, Patterson, Jr.
Trent Dupuis, Kaplan, Jr.
Keishawn Harris, David Thibodaux, Sr.
Most Valuable Player: Malik Criner, North Vermilion
Coach of the Year: Berwick Hamilton, Abbeville
Honorable Mention
KAP - Kade Harrington, Logan Roy, Drake Abshire, Jake Hardee, Roston Suire; ABB - Davonte Promise, Tarrius Campbell, Walter Boudain; DT - Coby Harris, DQ Griffin, Dontryal Dugas; BER - Blain Louviere, Dayton Clark, Hunter Seneca; ERA - William LeBlanc; PATT - Dajon Richard
District 5-3A
First Team
Marquarius Thorne, Crowley, Jr.
Colby WIlson, Iota, Sr.
Carlin Vigers, Eunice, Sr.
Isaiah Payne, Pine Prairie, Sr.
Keshaun Lazard, Northwest, Soph.
Second Team
Kyeron Malveaux, Port Barre, Jr.
Braeden Board, Crowley, Jr.
Leandre Harrison, Mamou, Sr.
Mykal Moore, Eunice, Sr.
Mekhi Hammond, Northwest, Sr.
Most Valuable Player: Colby Wilson, Iota
Coach of the Year: Chester Randell, Northwest
All-Defensive Team
Trent Wilson, Church Point; Ronderisc Nelson, Crowley; Isaiah Seraille, Port Barre; Kyle Thibodeaux, Iota; Kamryn Guidry, Northwest; Kyle Carson, Pine Prairie; Treylon Cooper, Eunice; Mason Tinley, Mamou
District 7-2A
First Team
Kolbe Chretien, Catholic-New Iberia, Sr.
J’Michael Gray, Franklin, Fr.
Daylon Richard, West St. Mary, Sr.
Shonathon Sparrow, Jeanerette, Sr.
Travis Zeno, Franklin, Soph.
Second Team
Taylun Druilhet, West St. Mary, Jr.
Jarred Drexler, Jeanerette, Sr.
Taylor Tallmore, Jeanerette, Jr.
Braydon Ward, Franklin, Sr.
Zy’Quan Webber, Franklin, Sr.
Most Valuable Player: Travis Zenio, Franklin
Coach of the Year: Alexis Rack, Franklin
All-Defensive Team
Lucas Favaloro, Ascension Episcopal; Trenayvian Amos, Catholic-New Iberia; Colt Dooley, Delcambre; Gharin Stansbury, Franklin; Jaquincy Polidore, Jeanerette; Nick Deal, Loreauville; James Poleder, West St. Mary
Honorable Mention
AES - Matt Remondet; CHNI - Trenayvian Amos, Kaiden Burgess, Tyrese Rideaux, Javian Willis; DEL - Colt Dooley, Thomas Jones; FRAN - Kylan Peters, Kim Michael Provost III; JEAN - Dyvondrick Hurst, Toddrick Paul, Jaquincy Polidore; LOR - Nathan Butler, Nick Deal, Desmond Ho
District 6-2A
First Team
Torrell Levias, Lake Arthur, Jr.
Jahmal Byers, Ville Platte, Jr.
Rae’veon Jones, Lake Arthur, Jr
Da’ren Zeno, Welsh, Sr.
Ernest Roberts, Ville Platte, Soph.
Second Team
Tyler Jones, Ville Platte, Jr.
Tramaine Kelly, Welsh, Jr.
Terrian Roy, Ville Platte, Jr.
John William Lamm, Notre Dame, Sr.
Jordan Harmon, Kinder, Jr.
Daylon Charles, Lake Arthur, Jr.
Jacob Dore, Notre Dame, Sr.
John Kaizer Lamm, Notre Dame, Sr.
Most Valuable Player: Jahmal Byers, Ville Platte
Coach of the Year: Tommy Jones, Ville Platte
All-Defensive Team
Thomas Bellard, Notre Dame; Tylan Turner, Notre Dame; Brandon Veazie, Ville Platte; Terrain Roy, Ville Platte; Da’ren Zeno, Welsh; Tramaine Kelly, Welsh; Will Green, Welsh; Torrell Levias, Lake Arthur; Daylon Charles, Lake Arthur; Jordan Harmon, Kinder
Honorable Mention
LA - Tory Levias, Lance Pearson, Jayren McZeal; WEL - Dy’mond Brown, Gaven Guillory; VP - Tye’Wuan Byers; KIN - Kamau McClary
District 7-1A
First Team
Javian Howard, Lafayette Christian
Terrence Jones, Lafayette Christian
Elijah Swan, Central Catholic
Brooks Thomas, Central Catholic
Jaylon Williams, Centerville
Second Team
Marquis Strawder, Centerville
Pierre Dupre, Lafayette Christian
Victor Dupre, Lafayette Christian
Ethan Lege, Vermilion Catholic
D.J. Lewis, Central Catholic
Myles Liggins, Highland Baptist
Most Valuable Player: Terrence Jones, Lafayette Christian
Coach of the Year: Errol Rogers, Lafayette Christian
Honorable Mention
CC - Davidyoine Bias, Damondrick Blackburn, Taylor Blanchard, Tyler Smith; HB - Cade Boudreaux, Keelan Preston; LCA - Billy Francis; GUEY - Griffin Guidry, Arnold Hanks; CENT - Drayvan Guilbeaux, Trevyn Guilbeaux, Ryan Young; VC - Quinton Marshall; HM - Brian Sonnier
District 5-1A
First Team
Derrick Tezeno, North Central, Soph.
Nikembe Johnson, North Central, Jr.
Reginald Stoner, North Central, Fr.
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic, Soph.
Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic, Jr.
Second Team
Jalen Smith, North Central, Sr.
David Brue, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Soph.
Devin Thierry, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.
Jacques Leger, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, Jr.
Xavier Redding, Wesminster Christian, Fr.
Most Valuable Player: Derrick Tezeno, North Central
Coach of the Year: Apphia Jordan, North Central
All-Defensive Team
Reginald Stoner, North Central; Jack LaHaye, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte; Sean Spain, Westminster Christian; Logan Brown, Catholic-Pointe Coupee; Donovan Green, Opelousas Catholic
Honorable Mention
NC - Kylyn Joseph; SHVP - Wyatt Fontenot; WCA - Hunter Ray, Brennan Schwartz, Cade Lyons; CHPC - Nick Carriere, Ben Scott, Andrew Trepagnier; OC - Caleb Rubin, Matthew Rubin; FRA - Malik Battley
District 6-B
First Team
Shaquay Hunt, J.S. Clark
Jason Beverly, J.S. Clark
Colby Augustine, Hathaway
Henry Shuffler, Episcopal of Acadiana
Jace Leonards, Bell City
Second Team
Kobe Miller, Lacassine
Reid Leonards, Bell City
Reuben Egan, Episcopal of Acadiana
Chris Breaux, Midland
Nelson Freeman, Lacassine
Most Valuable Player: Shaquay Hunt, J.S. Clark
Coach of the Year: Tiffanie Lewis, J.S. Clark
Honorable Mention
ESA - Oliver Nickel; MID - Kade Credeur; JSC - Damion Williams, Charvon Holmes; BC - Courtland Hartwell
District 7-C
First Team
Keegan Foreman, Northside Christian, Jr.
Lance Martin, Northside Christian, Jr.
Andre Trahan, Johnson Bayou, Sr.
Carl Barlow, Starks, Sr.
Gavon Sandifor, Singer, Sr.
Second Team
Anthony Stansberry, Northside Christian, Sr.
James Trahan, Johnson Bayou, Sr.
Josh Wood, Singer, Sr.
Nick Jones, Northside Christian, Sr.
Kaleb McClelland, Starks, Jr.
Most Valuable Player: Keegan Foreman, Northside Christian
Coach of the Year: Glenn Daigle, Northside Christian
Honorable Mention
JB - Damian Lugo; NSC - Gabe Perry, Dustin Hernandez, Landen Istre; STAR - Dylan Mumaw, Brett Dox; HACK - Hagen Berwick, Bryceton Alexander
Girls
District 3-5A
First Team
Jill Poullard, Sam Houston, Sr.
Jeriah Warren, LaGrange, Soph.
Kyla Hamilton, Sam Houston, Sr.
Aasia Sam, LaGrange, Soph.
Monique Patterson, Sulphur, Soph.
Second Team
Alaina Bartie, Sam Houston, Jr.
Lyric Livingston, New Iberia, Sr.
Addy Tremie, Sulphur, Jr.
Allie Conner, Sam Houston, Jr.
Nadilyn Carrier, LaGrange, Jr.
Most Valuable Player: Jill Poullard, Sam Houston
Coach of the Year: Jason Jagneaux, Sam Houston
All-Defensive Team
De’Nekqua Jackson, Acadiana; Latavia Jack, Barbe; Olivia Scott, Comeaux; Jahniya Brown, Lafayette; Shamela Jerro, LaGrange; Davinique Hardin, New Iberia; Madison Rider, Sam Houston; Brooklyn Gunter, Sulphur
Honorable Mention
ACA - Damikia Mouton; BAR - Maya Guillory, COM - Olivia Scott; LAF - Halle Plowden; LAG - Alona Gray; NISH - Imari Miller; SH - Maegan Clark; SUL - Raegan Ojoro
District 5-4A
First Team
Kynnedy Louis, Breaux Bridge, Sr.
Cordel Batiste, Cecilia, Sr.
Brianna Green, Cecilia, Jr.
Shakalyn Cotton, Livonia, Jr.
Dashara Davis, Opelousas, Fr.
Second Team
Tamia Alexander, Breaux Bridge, Jr.
Asia Guidry, Cecilia, Jr.
Kaitlyn Auzenne, Opelousas, Sr.
Bradlee Chavis, Opelousas, Soph.
Torryianna Willis, St. Martinville, Jr.
Most Valuable Player: Shakalyn Cotton, Livonia
Coach of the Year: Lorenzo Williams, Opelousas
All-Defensive Team
Journee Crutcher, Breaux Bridge; Chania Broussard, Beau Chene; Karanay Alexander, Cecilia; K’Mira Johnson, Livonia; Davilon Charles, Opelousas; Jordan Landry, St. Martinville
Honorable Mention
BB - Brianna Anthony, Tamara Alexanders; BC - Chania Broussard; CEC - Alaysiah Davis, Bryieshia Ozenne; LIV - D’Mira Johnson, Deoni Richardson, Corlette Richard; OPEL - Davilon Charles, Christina Donatto, Taylar Arceneaux; SMSH - Precious Wiltz, Treniah Amos, Angelle Marshall, Jyma Jones
District 4-4A
First Team
Lynn Griffin, Carencro, Soph.
Johnae Thomas, Northside, Sr.
Lizzy Ratcliff, Teurlings, Sr.
Ahmya Turner, Westgate, Jr.
Braille Washington, Rayne, Fr.
Second Team
Olivia Guidry, St. Thomas More, Soph.
Emily Bourque, St. Thomas More, Sr.
Johneisha Johnson, Westgate, Jr.
Breeyona Malbrue, Carencro, Sr.
Leigh Labrie, Teurlings Catholic, Soph.
Most Valuable Player: Lizzy Ratcliff, Teurlings Catholic
Coach of the Year: Joe Heintz, Teurlings Catholic
All-Defensive Team
Breeyona Malbrue, Carencro; Samere Lindon, Northside; Kelsey Kelly, Rayne; Olivia Guidry, St. Thomas More; Serenity Lavergne, Teurlings Catholic; Tavianna Alexander, Westgate
Honorable Mention
CAR - Jasmine Christople, La’Nyla Taylor, Kevione Faulk; TC - Megan Enderlin, Jolie Hidalgo; NOR - Olajah Clay; RAY - Torionna Charlot; STM - Angelle Doucet; WEST - Ja’ahija Marshall
District 8-3A
First Team
Alyia Broussard, Kaplan, Soph.
Amani Barrow, David Thibodaux, Sr.
Kennedy Trahan, North Vermilion, Jr.
Gabrielle Bessard, North Vermilion, Sr.
Madison Carline, Berwick, Sr.
Second Team
Damani Summers, David Thibodaux, Jr.
Jace Myers, North Vermilion, Soph.
Alexis Trahan, Kaplan, Sr.
Katelyn Simon, David Thibodaux, Soph.
Courtney Dubois, Erath, Soph.
Most Valuable Player: Alyia Broussard, Kaplan
Coach of the Year: Casey Meador, North Vermilion
Honorable Mention
NV - Kennedi Semien, Katelyn Cormier; KAP - Leah Frick, Whitney Boullion; DT - Jaira Murchison; ERA - Maddie Hebert, Reanne Walsh; BER - Macie Broussard, Ariana Jones, Sam Kinchen, Tia Whitehead; PATT - Zorrie Spain, De’Asha Williams, Alayah Williams, Randalyn Paul
District 5-3A
First Team
Stacie White, Eunice, Sr.
Kameron Allen, Pine Prairie, Soph.
Kendall Miller, Iota, Jr.
Katlyn Manuel, Northwest, Soph.
Khahli Malone, Northwest, Jr.
Second Team
Asia George, Pine Prairie
Marcy Miller, Crowley, Sr.
Avery Young, Iota, Fr.
Colleen Johnson, Iota, Jr.
Mary Leday, Northwest, Soph.
Most Valuable Player: Stacie White, Eunice
Coach of the Year: Nicole Manuel, Northwest
All-Defensive Team
Jelissa Duffey, Northwest; Jesslyn Redd, Eunice; Leah Walker, Eunice; Andriana Curtis, Iota; Madelyn Boone, Iota; Taylor Perkins, Crowley; Lily Hoffpauir, Crowley; Malani Francis, Port Barre; Brianna Thibodeaux, Mamou; Kailey Doucet, Pine Prairie; Martisha Dugas, Church Point; Brianna Wall, Pine Prairie
District 7-2A
First Team
Madison Bienvenu, Catholic-New Iberia, Jr.
Quinn Billeaud, Ascension Episcopal, Sr.
Sha’Trail Butler, Franklin, Jr.
Ashante’ Jordan, Jeanerette, Jr.
Tayah Lewis, Delcambre, Sr.
Second Team
Lauren Bonin, Catholic-New Iberia, Jr.
Emma Chambers, Loreauville, Jr.
Makhia Fernandez, Franklin, Soph.
Rontrinia Hawkins, Franklin, Fr.
Chloe Hernandez, Delcambre, Sr.
All-Defensive Team
Asia Ayro, Jeanerette; Anna-Kathryn Charbonnet, Ascension Episcopal; Keiontay Declouet, West St. Mary; Anna Gonsoulin, Catholic-New Iberia; Brineisha Jack, Franklin; Jillian LeMaire, Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau; Tayah Lewis, Delcambre; Niya Nora, Loreauville
Honorable Mention
AES - Avery Lege, Annie Mouton; SHGC - Millie Frey, Madeline LeMaire; CHNI - Anna Gonsoulin, Zy’Rien Green; DEL - Amalie Bouton, Nyheila Ellis, Ali Rae Falgout, Chloe LeBlanc; FRAN - Alicia Robinson, Aaliyah Smith; JEAN - Kailey Lively, Tionne Williams; LOR - Tori Neuville; WSM - Ombreyiah Abraham, Breashala Alexander, Takylan Hamilton, Jakoia Tillman, Alonzae Yelling
Most Valuable Player: Madison Bienvenu, Catholic-New Iberia
Coach of the Year: Michele Bienvenu, Catholic-New Iberia
District 6-2A
First Team
Deonna Brister, Lake Arthur, Soph.
Robbon Turner, Lake Arthur, Sr.
Brooke Daboval, Lake Arthur, Soph.
Trinity Leday, Ville Platte, Soph.
Sydnei Simon, Notre Dame, Jr.
Second Team
Diamond Brister, Lake Arthur, Sr.
Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur, Fr.
Brooklyn Fontenot, Kinder, Jr.
Kaydan Coward, Ville Platte, Fr.
Ariyon Artis, Welsh, Soph.
All-Defensive Team
Deonna Brister, Lake Arthur; Kislyn Cormier, Welsh; Tanyjah Plumber, Kinder; Alyssa Soileau, Ville Platte; Grace Leonards, Notre Dame
Honorable Mention
ND - Darcy Lavergne, Kelsey Broussard; VP - Vandryua Wilson, Tahjalyn Jack; LA - Vivian Sketoe; WEL - Krislyn Cormier; KIN - Arianna Jean Batiste
Most Valuable Player: Deonna Brister, Lake Arthur
Coach of the Year: Vickie Sketoe, Lake Arthur
District 7-1A
First Team
Bre’ Porter, Lafayette Christian, Sr.
Yani Johnson, Central Catholic, Jr.
Jay Demouchet, Vermilion Catholic, Sr.
Tamera Johnson, Lafayette Christian, Jr.
Ainsley Mallet, Vermilion Catholic, Sr.
Second Team
Carlin Pellerin, Hanson
Kendra Petry, Gueydan
Zoe Wiltz, Lafayette Christian
Marian Barras, Highland Baptist
Ajayah Simpson, Lafayette Christian
All-Defensive Team
Yani Johnson, Central Catholic; Ryleigh Istre, Gueydan; A’myrie Foulcard, Hanson; Bri Sensley, Highland Baptist; Janae Duffy, Lafayette Christian; Anne-Catherine Gallet, Vermilion Catholic
Honorable Mention
CC - Lexi Landry, Jaylaysia Bertrand, Laurielle Bias, Sydney Williams; GUEY - Gracie Simon, Ryleigh Istre; HAN - Camille Baker; HB - Blair Abshire, Jasey Roy; LCA - Melia Sylvester, Kameron Borel; VC - Kelli Frith, Emma LeBlanc
Most Valuable Player: Bre Porter, Lafayette Christian
Coach of the Year: Carol Sensley, Highland Baptist
District 5-1A
First Team
Frandreka Keller, North Central, Jr.
Ya’Jaia Goudeau, North Central, Fr.
Katelyn Harrison, North Central, Fr.
Amelia Miguez, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.
Lauren Shipp, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, Sr.
Second Team
Lakeisha Leonard, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Sr.
Donna Nevills, North Central, Jr.
Makenna Donofrio, Opelousas Catholic, Soph.
Olivia Hernandez, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, Jr.
Lexi Sellars, False River, Sr.
All-Defensive Team
Layne Carter, Opelousas Catholic; Amanda Bergeron, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte; Jordan Dauthier, False River; Grace Gosserand, Catholic-Pointe Coupee; Dianna Clarkston, Westminster Christian; Derynesha Tezeno, North Central
Honorable Mention
NC - Jalaycia Thomas; OC - Rylee Labruyere; SHVP - Blair Lefleur, Anna Beth Briley; CHPC - Ashlyn Landry, Emily Cazayoux, Troyana Pichon, Claire Rivet; WCA - Eugenia Williams, Samantha Turnage
Most Valuable Player: Frandreka Keller, North Central
Coach of the Year: Vanessa Taylor, North Central
District 6-B
First Team
Chloey Guidry, Hathaway, Fr.
Madison Suire, Hathaway, 7th
Vanessa Duhe, Lacassine, Soph.
Krissy Broxton, Lacassine, Soph.
Anna-Claire Trahan, Midland, Fr.
Second Team
Brea Baca-White, Hathaway, Fr.
Victoria Canter, Bell City, Sr.
Lizzy Habetz, Midland, Jr.
Emma Boudreaux, Midland, Jr.
Jacklyn Sims, Midland, Jr.
Honorable Mention
HATH - Gabby Whitman, Kenedei Beard; BC - Katherine Leonards, Emma Merritt, Gracie Boone; LAC - Sydnie Cooley, Macey Guidry; MID - Kate LeBlanc, Hailey Seaux
Most Valuable Player: Chloey Guidry, Hathaway
Coach of the Year: Courtnee Young, Hathaway