Boys

District 3-5A

First Team

Rodney Pete, Barbe, Jr.

Kendrick Delahoussaye, Lafayette, Soph.

Jaqualon Lovette, New Iberia, Sr.

Tre’ Harris, Comeaux, Jr.

Corey Dunning, Lafayette, Jr.

Second Team

Darrell Washington, LaGrange, Jr.

Ralph Johnson, New Iberia, Sr.

Ed Manvel, Sam Houston, Sr.

Malachi Fairley, LaGrange, Sr.

Donte Dodd, LaGrange, Jr.

Most Valuable Player: Rodney Pete, Barbe

Coach of the Year: Clifton Brown, Lafayette

All-Defensive Team

Justin Dickerson, Acadiana; Eli Fountain, Barbe; Daiton Bourque, Comeaux; Mondo Walker, Lafayette; Xavier Smith, New Iberia; Javon Slate, Sam Houston; Brant Richard, Sulphur; Donald Wilson, LaGrange

Honorable Mention

ACA - Devin Anderson, Dentreal Mouton; BAR - Jordan Burks, Eli Fountain, Logan LaFargue; COM - Christian Archangel, Daiton Bourque, Kobe Filer, Orlando Thomas; LAF - John Michael Lege; LAG - Donald Wilson, Allen Johnson; NISH - Xavier Smith; SH - Noah Jackson; SUL - Parker Matheson, Colin Andrews

District 5-4A

First Team

Seth Alexander, Breaux Bridge, Sr.

Deandre Hypolite, Breaux Bridge, Jr.

Jeremy Richard, Livonia, Sr.

Javon Fisher, Opelousas, Sr.

Jalen Mitchell, St. Martinville, Soph.

Second Team

Trevonte Sylvester, Breaux Bridge, Jr.

De’yondrake Arvie, Beau Chene, Fr.

Devin Milton, Beau Chene, Sr.

Avontez Ledet, Cecilia, Soph.

Jonquaris Mcgee, Opelousas, Soph.

Most Valuable Player: Seth Alexander, Breaux Bridge

Coach of the Year: Chad Pourciau, Breaux Bridge

All-Defensive Team

Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge; Devin Milton, Beau Chene; Lance Williams, Cecilia; Prede Albert, Livonia; Keenan Lamb, Opelousas; Davantre Alexander, St. Martinville

Honorable Mention

BB - Dalton Alexander, Kavion Martin, Kyser Patt; BC - Jayden Lazard, Titus Thomas; CEC - Donald Calais, Braylon Gregory, Ethan Howard; LIV - Kerri Wells, Shedron Cotton; OPEL - Kenny Frazier, Kylan Williams, Jerquinn Edwards, Jamar Savoy

District 4-4A

First Team

Joseph Charles, Carencro, Soph.

Julian Landor, Carencro, Sr.

Leon Smith, Rayne, Jr.

Jaden Shelvin, St. Thomas More, Soph.

Keydrain Calligan, Westgate, Jr.

Second Team

Artrell Marks, Carencro, Sr.

Demarea Dubea, Northside, Jr.

Carter Domingue, St. Thomas More, Soph.

Mar’keyvrick Eddie, Westgate, Sr.

Christian Mouton, Teurlings Catholic, Sr.

Most Valuable Player: Joseph Charles, Carencro

Coach of the Year: Christopher Kovatch, Carencro

All-Defensive Team

Joseph Charles, Carencro; Larenze Harrison, Northside; Antonio Cormier, Rayne; Grant Arceneaux, St. Thomas More; Paul Broussard, Teurlings Catholic; Keith Lopez, Westgate

Honorable Mention

CAR - Jatrell Marks; NOR - Billy Sonnier; RAY - Dylan Menard, Jamarcus Richard; STM - Logan Rader; WEST - Ron Madison

District 8-3A

First Team

La’Marc Amos, David Thibodaux, Soph.

Malik Criner, North Vermilion, Sr.

Kai Schexnayder, Patterson, Jr.

Javante Decuir, Abbeville, Sr.

Tyrese Sam, Abbeville, Sr.

Second Team

Daniel Poole, Kaplan, Jr.

Tyrone Tillman, Patterson, Jr.

Elijah Williams, Patterson, Jr.

Trent Dupuis, Kaplan, Jr.

Keishawn Harris, David Thibodaux, Sr.

Most Valuable Player: Malik Criner, North Vermilion

Coach of the Year: Berwick Hamilton, Abbeville

Honorable Mention

KAP - Kade Harrington, Logan Roy, Drake Abshire, Jake Hardee, Roston Suire; ABB - Davonte Promise, Tarrius Campbell, Walter Boudain; DT - Coby Harris, DQ Griffin, Dontryal Dugas; BER - Blain Louviere, Dayton Clark, Hunter Seneca; ERA - William LeBlanc; PATT - Dajon Richard

District 5-3A

First Team

Marquarius Thorne, Crowley, Jr.

Colby WIlson, Iota, Sr.

Carlin Vigers, Eunice, Sr.

Isaiah Payne, Pine Prairie, Sr.

Keshaun Lazard, Northwest, Soph.

Second Team

Kyeron Malveaux, Port Barre, Jr.

Braeden Board, Crowley, Jr.

Leandre Harrison, Mamou, Sr.

Mykal Moore, Eunice, Sr.

Mekhi Hammond, Northwest, Sr.

Most Valuable Player: Colby Wilson, Iota

Coach of the Year: Chester Randell, Northwest

All-Defensive Team

Trent Wilson, Church Point; Ronderisc Nelson, Crowley; Isaiah Seraille, Port Barre; Kyle Thibodeaux, Iota; Kamryn Guidry, Northwest; Kyle Carson, Pine Prairie; Treylon Cooper, Eunice; Mason Tinley, Mamou

District 7-2A

First Team

Kolbe Chretien, Catholic-New Iberia, Sr.

J’Michael Gray, Franklin, Fr.

Daylon Richard, West St. Mary, Sr.

Shonathon Sparrow, Jeanerette, Sr.

Travis Zeno, Franklin, Soph.

Second Team

Taylun Druilhet, West St. Mary, Jr.

Jarred Drexler, Jeanerette, Sr.

Taylor Tallmore, Jeanerette, Jr.

Braydon Ward, Franklin, Sr.

Zy’Quan Webber, Franklin, Sr.

Most Valuable Player: Travis Zenio, Franklin

Coach of the Year: Alexis Rack, Franklin

All-Defensive Team

Lucas Favaloro, Ascension Episcopal; Trenayvian Amos, Catholic-New Iberia; Colt Dooley, Delcambre; Gharin Stansbury, Franklin; Jaquincy Polidore, Jeanerette; Nick Deal, Loreauville; James Poleder, West St. Mary

Honorable Mention

AES - Matt Remondet; CHNI - Trenayvian Amos, Kaiden Burgess, Tyrese Rideaux, Javian Willis; DEL - Colt Dooley, Thomas Jones; FRAN - Kylan Peters, Kim Michael Provost III; JEAN - Dyvondrick Hurst, Toddrick Paul, Jaquincy Polidore; LOR - Nathan Butler, Nick Deal, Desmond Ho

District 6-2A

First Team

Torrell Levias, Lake Arthur, Jr.

Jahmal Byers, Ville Platte, Jr.

Rae’veon Jones, Lake Arthur, Jr

Da’ren Zeno, Welsh, Sr.

Ernest Roberts, Ville Platte, Soph.

Second Team

Tyler Jones, Ville Platte, Jr.

Tramaine Kelly, Welsh, Jr.

Terrian Roy, Ville Platte, Jr.

John William Lamm, Notre Dame, Sr.

Jordan Harmon, Kinder, Jr.

Daylon Charles, Lake Arthur, Jr.

Jacob Dore, Notre Dame, Sr.

John Kaizer Lamm, Notre Dame, Sr.

Most Valuable Player: Jahmal Byers, Ville Platte

Coach of the Year: Tommy Jones, Ville Platte

All-Defensive Team

Thomas Bellard, Notre Dame; Tylan Turner, Notre Dame; Brandon Veazie, Ville Platte; Terrain Roy, Ville Platte; Da’ren Zeno, Welsh; Tramaine Kelly, Welsh; Will Green, Welsh; Torrell Levias, Lake Arthur; Daylon Charles, Lake Arthur; Jordan Harmon, Kinder

Honorable Mention

LA - Tory Levias, Lance Pearson, Jayren McZeal; WEL - Dy’mond Brown, Gaven Guillory; VP - Tye’Wuan Byers; KIN - Kamau McClary

District 7-1A

First Team

Javian Howard, Lafayette Christian

Terrence Jones, Lafayette Christian

Elijah Swan, Central Catholic

Brooks Thomas, Central Catholic

Jaylon Williams, Centerville

Second Team

Marquis Strawder, Centerville

Pierre Dupre, Lafayette Christian

Victor Dupre, Lafayette Christian

Ethan Lege, Vermilion Catholic

D.J. Lewis, Central Catholic

Myles Liggins, Highland Baptist

Most Valuable Player: Terrence Jones, Lafayette Christian

Coach of the Year: Errol Rogers, Lafayette Christian

Honorable Mention

CC - Davidyoine Bias, Damondrick Blackburn, Taylor Blanchard, Tyler Smith; HB - Cade Boudreaux, Keelan Preston; LCA - Billy Francis; GUEY - Griffin Guidry, Arnold Hanks; CENT - Drayvan Guilbeaux, Trevyn Guilbeaux, Ryan Young; VC - Quinton Marshall; HM - Brian Sonnier

District 5-1A

First Team

Derrick Tezeno, North Central, Soph.

Nikembe Johnson, North Central, Jr.

Reginald Stoner, North Central, Fr.

Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic, Soph.

Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic, Jr.

Second Team

Jalen Smith, North Central, Sr.

David Brue, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Soph.

Devin Thierry, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.

Jacques Leger, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, Jr.

Xavier Redding, Wesminster Christian, Fr.

Most Valuable Player: Derrick Tezeno, North Central

Coach of the Year: Apphia Jordan, North Central

All-Defensive Team

Reginald Stoner, North Central; Jack LaHaye, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte; Sean Spain, Westminster Christian; Logan Brown, Catholic-Pointe Coupee; Donovan Green, Opelousas Catholic

Honorable Mention

NC - Kylyn Joseph; SHVP - Wyatt Fontenot; WCA - Hunter Ray, Brennan Schwartz, Cade Lyons; CHPC - Nick Carriere, Ben Scott, Andrew Trepagnier; OC - Caleb Rubin, Matthew Rubin; FRA - Malik Battley

District 6-B

First Team

Shaquay Hunt, J.S. Clark

Jason Beverly, J.S. Clark

Colby Augustine, Hathaway

Henry Shuffler, Episcopal of Acadiana

Jace Leonards, Bell City

Second Team

Kobe Miller, Lacassine

Reid Leonards, Bell City

Reuben Egan, Episcopal of Acadiana

Chris Breaux, Midland

Nelson Freeman, Lacassine

Most Valuable Player: Shaquay Hunt, J.S. Clark

Coach of the Year: Tiffanie Lewis, J.S. Clark

Honorable Mention

ESA - Oliver Nickel; MID - Kade Credeur; JSC - Damion Williams, Charvon Holmes; BC - Courtland Hartwell

District 7-C

First Team

Keegan Foreman, Northside Christian, Jr.

Lance Martin, Northside Christian, Jr.

Andre Trahan, Johnson Bayou, Sr.

Carl Barlow, Starks, Sr.

Gavon Sandifor, Singer, Sr.

Second Team

Anthony Stansberry, Northside Christian, Sr.

James Trahan, Johnson Bayou, Sr.

Josh Wood, Singer, Sr.

Nick Jones, Northside Christian, Sr.

Kaleb McClelland, Starks, Jr.

Most Valuable Player: Keegan Foreman, Northside Christian

Coach of the Year: Glenn Daigle, Northside Christian

Honorable Mention

JB - Damian Lugo; NSC - Gabe Perry, Dustin Hernandez, Landen Istre; STAR - Dylan Mumaw, Brett Dox; HACK - Hagen Berwick, Bryceton Alexander

Girls

District 3-5A

First Team

Jill Poullard, Sam Houston, Sr.

Jeriah Warren, LaGrange, Soph.

Kyla Hamilton, Sam Houston, Sr.

Aasia Sam, LaGrange, Soph.

Monique Patterson, Sulphur, Soph.

Second Team

Alaina Bartie, Sam Houston, Jr.

Lyric Livingston, New Iberia, Sr.

Addy Tremie, Sulphur, Jr.

Allie Conner, Sam Houston, Jr.

Nadilyn Carrier, LaGrange, Jr.

Most Valuable Player: Jill Poullard, Sam Houston

Coach of the Year: Jason Jagneaux, Sam Houston

All-Defensive Team

De’Nekqua Jackson, Acadiana; Latavia Jack, Barbe; Olivia Scott, Comeaux; Jahniya Brown, Lafayette; Shamela Jerro, LaGrange; Davinique Hardin, New Iberia; Madison Rider, Sam Houston; Brooklyn Gunter, Sulphur

Honorable Mention

ACA - Damikia Mouton; BAR - Maya Guillory, COM - Olivia Scott; LAF - Halle Plowden; LAG - Alona Gray; NISH - Imari Miller; SH - Maegan Clark; SUL - Raegan Ojoro

District 5-4A

First Team

Kynnedy Louis, Breaux Bridge, Sr.

Cordel Batiste, Cecilia, Sr.

Brianna Green, Cecilia, Jr.

Shakalyn Cotton, Livonia, Jr.

Dashara Davis, Opelousas, Fr.

Second Team

Tamia Alexander, Breaux Bridge, Jr.

Asia Guidry, Cecilia, Jr.

Kaitlyn Auzenne, Opelousas, Sr.

Bradlee Chavis, Opelousas, Soph.

Torryianna Willis, St. Martinville, Jr.

Most Valuable Player: Shakalyn Cotton, Livonia

Coach of the Year: Lorenzo Williams, Opelousas

All-Defensive Team

Journee Crutcher, Breaux Bridge; Chania Broussard, Beau Chene; Karanay Alexander, Cecilia; K’Mira Johnson, Livonia; Davilon Charles, Opelousas; Jordan Landry, St. Martinville

Honorable Mention

BB - Brianna Anthony, Tamara Alexanders; BC - Chania Broussard; CEC - Alaysiah Davis, Bryieshia Ozenne; LIV - D’Mira Johnson, Deoni Richardson, Corlette Richard; OPEL - Davilon Charles, Christina Donatto, Taylar Arceneaux; SMSH - Precious Wiltz, Treniah Amos, Angelle Marshall, Jyma Jones

District 4-4A

First Team

Lynn Griffin, Carencro, Soph.

Johnae Thomas, Northside, Sr.

Lizzy Ratcliff, Teurlings, Sr.

Ahmya Turner, Westgate, Jr.

Braille Washington, Rayne, Fr.

Second Team

Olivia Guidry, St. Thomas More, Soph.

Emily Bourque, St. Thomas More, Sr.

Johneisha Johnson, Westgate, Jr.

Breeyona Malbrue, Carencro, Sr.

Leigh Labrie, Teurlings Catholic, Soph.

Most Valuable Player: Lizzy Ratcliff, Teurlings Catholic

Coach of the Year: Joe Heintz, Teurlings Catholic

All-Defensive Team

Breeyona Malbrue, Carencro; Samere Lindon, Northside; Kelsey Kelly, Rayne; Olivia Guidry, St. Thomas More; Serenity Lavergne, Teurlings Catholic; Tavianna Alexander, Westgate

Honorable Mention

CAR - Jasmine Christople, La’Nyla Taylor, Kevione Faulk; TC - Megan Enderlin, Jolie Hidalgo; NOR - Olajah Clay; RAY - Torionna Charlot; STM - Angelle Doucet; WEST - Ja’ahija Marshall

District 8-3A

First Team

Alyia Broussard, Kaplan, Soph.

Amani Barrow, David Thibodaux, Sr.

Kennedy Trahan, North Vermilion, Jr.

Gabrielle Bessard, North Vermilion, Sr.

Madison Carline, Berwick, Sr.

Second Team

Damani Summers, David Thibodaux, Jr.

Jace Myers, North Vermilion, Soph.

Alexis Trahan, Kaplan, Sr.

Katelyn Simon, David Thibodaux, Soph.

Courtney Dubois, Erath, Soph.

Most Valuable Player: Alyia Broussard, Kaplan

Coach of the Year: Casey Meador, North Vermilion

Honorable Mention

NV - Kennedi Semien, Katelyn Cormier; KAP - Leah Frick, Whitney Boullion; DT - Jaira Murchison; ERA - Maddie Hebert, Reanne Walsh; BER - Macie Broussard, Ariana Jones, Sam Kinchen, Tia Whitehead; PATT - Zorrie Spain, De’Asha Williams, Alayah Williams, Randalyn Paul

District 5-3A

First Team

Stacie White, Eunice, Sr.

Kameron Allen, Pine Prairie, Soph.

Kendall Miller, Iota, Jr.

Katlyn Manuel, Northwest, Soph.

Khahli Malone, Northwest, Jr.

Second Team

Asia George, Pine Prairie

Marcy Miller, Crowley, Sr.

Avery Young, Iota, Fr.

Colleen Johnson, Iota, Jr.

Mary Leday, Northwest, Soph.

Most Valuable Player: Stacie White, Eunice

Coach of the Year: Nicole Manuel, Northwest

All-Defensive Team

Jelissa Duffey, Northwest; Jesslyn Redd, Eunice; Leah Walker, Eunice; Andriana Curtis, Iota; Madelyn Boone, Iota; Taylor Perkins, Crowley; Lily Hoffpauir, Crowley; Malani Francis, Port Barre; Brianna Thibodeaux, Mamou; Kailey Doucet, Pine Prairie; Martisha Dugas, Church Point; Brianna Wall, Pine Prairie

District 7-2A

First Team

Madison Bienvenu, Catholic-New Iberia, Jr.

Quinn Billeaud, Ascension Episcopal, Sr.

Sha’Trail Butler, Franklin, Jr.

Ashante’ Jordan, Jeanerette, Jr.

Tayah Lewis, Delcambre, Sr.

Second Team

Lauren Bonin, Catholic-New Iberia, Jr.

Emma Chambers, Loreauville, Jr.

Makhia Fernandez, Franklin, Soph.

Rontrinia Hawkins, Franklin, Fr.

Chloe Hernandez, Delcambre, Sr.

All-Defensive Team

Asia Ayro, Jeanerette; Anna-Kathryn Charbonnet, Ascension Episcopal; Keiontay Declouet, West St. Mary; Anna Gonsoulin, Catholic-New Iberia; Brineisha Jack, Franklin; Jillian LeMaire, Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau; Tayah Lewis, Delcambre; Niya Nora, Loreauville

Honorable Mention

AES - Avery Lege, Annie Mouton; SHGC - Millie Frey, Madeline LeMaire; CHNI - Anna Gonsoulin, Zy’Rien Green; DEL - Amalie Bouton, Nyheila Ellis, Ali Rae Falgout, Chloe LeBlanc; FRAN - Alicia Robinson, Aaliyah Smith; JEAN - Kailey Lively, Tionne Williams; LOR - Tori Neuville; WSM - Ombreyiah Abraham, Breashala Alexander, Takylan Hamilton, Jakoia Tillman, Alonzae Yelling

Most Valuable Player: Madison Bienvenu, Catholic-New Iberia

Coach of the Year: Michele Bienvenu, Catholic-New Iberia

District 6-2A

First Team

Deonna Brister, Lake Arthur, Soph.

Robbon Turner, Lake Arthur, Sr.

Brooke Daboval, Lake Arthur, Soph.

Trinity Leday, Ville Platte, Soph.

Sydnei Simon, Notre Dame, Jr.

Second Team

Diamond Brister, Lake Arthur, Sr.

Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur, Fr.

Brooklyn Fontenot, Kinder, Jr.

Kaydan Coward, Ville Platte, Fr.

Ariyon Artis, Welsh, Soph.

All-Defensive Team

Deonna Brister, Lake Arthur; Kislyn Cormier, Welsh; Tanyjah Plumber, Kinder; Alyssa Soileau, Ville Platte; Grace Leonards, Notre Dame

Honorable Mention

ND - Darcy Lavergne, Kelsey Broussard; VP - Vandryua Wilson, Tahjalyn Jack; LA - Vivian Sketoe; WEL - Krislyn Cormier; KIN - Arianna Jean Batiste

Most Valuable Player: Deonna Brister, Lake Arthur

Coach of the Year: Vickie Sketoe, Lake Arthur

District 7-1A

First Team

Bre’ Porter, Lafayette Christian, Sr.

Yani Johnson, Central Catholic, Jr.

Jay Demouchet, Vermilion Catholic, Sr.

Tamera Johnson, Lafayette Christian, Jr.

Ainsley Mallet, Vermilion Catholic, Sr.

Second Team

Carlin Pellerin, Hanson

Kendra Petry, Gueydan

Zoe Wiltz, Lafayette Christian

Marian Barras, Highland Baptist

Ajayah Simpson, Lafayette Christian

All-Defensive Team

Yani Johnson, Central Catholic; Ryleigh Istre, Gueydan; A’myrie Foulcard, Hanson; Bri Sensley, Highland Baptist; Janae Duffy, Lafayette Christian; Anne-Catherine Gallet, Vermilion Catholic

Honorable Mention

CC - Lexi Landry, Jaylaysia Bertrand, Laurielle Bias, Sydney Williams; GUEY - Gracie Simon, Ryleigh Istre; HAN - Camille Baker; HB - Blair Abshire, Jasey Roy; LCA - Melia Sylvester, Kameron Borel; VC - Kelli Frith, Emma LeBlanc

Most Valuable Player: Bre Porter, Lafayette Christian

Coach of the Year: Carol Sensley, Highland Baptist

District 5-1A

First Team

Frandreka Keller, North Central, Jr.

Ya’Jaia Goudeau, North Central, Fr.

Katelyn Harrison, North Central, Fr.

Amelia Miguez, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.

Lauren Shipp, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, Sr.

Second Team

Lakeisha Leonard, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Sr.

Donna Nevills, North Central, Jr.

Makenna Donofrio, Opelousas Catholic, Soph.

Olivia Hernandez, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, Jr.

Lexi Sellars, False River, Sr.

All-Defensive Team

Layne Carter, Opelousas Catholic; Amanda Bergeron, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte; Jordan Dauthier, False River; Grace Gosserand, Catholic-Pointe Coupee; Dianna Clarkston, Westminster Christian; Derynesha Tezeno, North Central

Honorable Mention

NC - Jalaycia Thomas; OC - Rylee Labruyere; SHVP - Blair Lefleur, Anna Beth Briley; CHPC - Ashlyn Landry, Emily Cazayoux, Troyana Pichon, Claire Rivet; WCA - Eugenia Williams, Samantha Turnage

Most Valuable Player: Frandreka Keller, North Central

Coach of the Year: Vanessa Taylor, North Central

District 6-B

First Team

Chloey Guidry, Hathaway, Fr.

Madison Suire, Hathaway, 7th

Vanessa Duhe, Lacassine, Soph.

Krissy Broxton, Lacassine, Soph.

Anna-Claire Trahan, Midland, Fr.

Second Team

Brea Baca-White, Hathaway, Fr.

Victoria Canter, Bell City, Sr.

Lizzy Habetz, Midland, Jr.

Emma Boudreaux, Midland, Jr.

Jacklyn Sims, Midland, Jr.

Honorable Mention

HATH - Gabby Whitman, Kenedei Beard; BC - Katherine Leonards, Emma Merritt, Gracie Boone; LAC - Sydnie Cooley, Macey Guidry; MID - Kate LeBlanc, Hailey Seaux

Most Valuable Player: Chloey Guidry, Hathaway

Coach of the Year: Courtnee Young, Hathaway

