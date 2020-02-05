Princeton Malbrue's teammates on the Lafayette Christian football team were perplexed as to where Malbrue was set to sign a national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon at LCA.
They noted that Army and South Alabama's programs were represented by baseball caps on the table and surmised that the star outside linebacker had decided to head out of state for college.
However, after a few introductory remarks from LCA president Jay Miller and the school's football coaches, Malbrue and his father removed their outerwear to reveal Northwestern State shirts, and someone handed the 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior an Northwestern baseball cap.
By signing Malbrue, the Demons will have three former LCA players on their roster in quarterback Zach Clement, tailback Logan Gabriel and Malbrue, who was named the MVP of the Division III state championship game in December.
During his senior season, Malbrue recorded about 60 tackles and seven sacks for LCA, which won its third straight state title by defeating St. Charles Catholic at Cajun Field.
Northwestern State was one of the first programs to offer Malbrue, who took official visits to South Alabama and West Point in recent weeks.
Army and South Alabama were in the mix until early this week.
"It came down to the wire within the final two days before signing day," said Malbrue, who is listed as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite Rankings. "I talked to my coaching staff and my family, and they gave me some pretty good insight."
"Northwestern State felt closer to home. I have some teammates that play over there and just the camaraderie over there with the coaching staff was big. They took me in and welcomed me like it was a second home over there. It just felt comfortable. It just felt right. It felt like the best option to extend my college career."
Malbrue was gracious throughout the entire recruiting process.
"I appreciate all the programs that reached out to me, and I appreciate the recruiting process," he said. "Everything has been a blessing, and I'm just happy to be in this position today."
Clement signed with Northwestern State last year while Gabriel chose the Demons during the early signing period in December.
"Of course, they wanted me to come join them," Malbrue said. "They told me to pick the best situation that fits for me. They didn't really pressure me with making my decision."
LCA coach Jacarde Carter, who is a defensive strategist at heart, will miss his edge rusher next year.
"I enjoyed the journey and wish him the best with his decision," Carter said. "I think the cohesion with Zach and Logan being there will help them all. He was one of the guys Northwestern really wanted, a high-priority guy for them.
"I'm really happy for him. He worked his tail off and always kept God first. I'm proud of the young man he's become."
Five other LCA student-athletes signed on Wednesday.
Offensive linemen Kylin LeBlanc and Noah Bellow will both attend Arkansas-Monticello. Volleyball standouts Kourie Calloway and Kiera Washington chose Grambling and Coastal Alabama, while versatile baseball player Jett Aube picked Louisiana College.