Throughout a season, St. Thomas More girls basketball coach Stephen Strojny has always coached his team with what he refers to as an “ascending model.”
It’s starts with breaking the season down into three parts — pre-district, district and then the postseason — which is not uncommon among high school coaches in various sports. The goal is to peak at the right time.
But what’s different about Strojny’s philosophy is that he does things “strategically” to build toward the postseason. The Lady Cougars may lose games in the first third of the season, but that’s fine by Strojny as long as they’re getting better in some facet of the game in those losses, like man-to-man defense.
Especially with so many multi-sport athletes on STM’s roster — 20 or the 23 players on this year’s team play at least two sports — building depth and becoming a well-rounded team in the early part of the season is what’s most important to Strojny.
In reality, the steady progression starts in the summer.
“We play a lot of teams during the summer that beat us by 35 points, and we play them during the season and we beat them,” Strojny said. “Or early in the season, they beat us by 20, and then we play them again later in the season and beat them.
“I’ve learned from some coaches I’ve been fortunate enough to work with that there definitely is a system or a strategy to ensure that you’re peaking at the right time, and sometimes that involves being patient. Sometimes that involves losing some games. Sometimes that involves playing a lot of kids and making sure you have your legs.”
It’s hard to argue with Strojny’s methods when you look at the results. In six of the eight years he’s coached the Lady Cougars, they’ve beaten a team seeded higher than them at some point in the playoffs.
It would hardly be a shock if STM pulled off another upset in 2020 with Strojny returning four of his five starters from last year’s squad that reached the quarterfinals, which the program has done 22 of the last 23 years.
The Lady Cougars currently sit at 11-6 on the year and have won four of their last five games, including a pair of wins during a tournament in Orlando.
“Our girls are used to winning,” Strojny said. “The expectation is to win. The expectation is to get to the playoffs and try to figure out a way to upset the higher seed. Most people that looked at the box score of our (quarterfinal) game against (eventual Division II champion) Lee Magnet last year saw that they ended up beating us pretty bad. But it was an eight-point game in the third quarter. We had them on the ropes until it got away from us at the end.”
STM will have an opportunity to show its improvement against a team it lost to earlier in the season when it travels to Iota on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Cougars 50-47 on Dec. 12.
Although STM’s roster features only three seniors, ten players routinely get playing time for the Lady Cougars, including sophomores Sophie Perkins, Annelise Davis and Izzy Carter. The lineup is highlighted by juniors Angelle Doucet and Claire Hader, who led STM in scoring in their most recent win against Vermilion Catholic and have been the most consistent offensive players, Strojny said.
But scoring often comes from a number of sources, the coach said, and senior Caroline McDaniel is the team’s “glue girl.” Emily LeBlanc, a junior, has also “turned the corner” as a player, Strojny said.
“We’re definitely not a one-man show,” Strojny said. “I think we’ve had seven or eight kids score double-digits this year. It’s nice to have some depth, especially on the girls side. When I coached the boys, it’s essential to have depth if you want to play fast. This is the first year we’ve been able to play 8-10 kids and have a full freshmen, JV and varsity roster. It’s been enjoyable.”
Hader, along with classmate Olivia Guidry, has also driven the team defensively.
“Claire is our defensive engine, and Olivia is our defensive steering wheel,” Strojny said. “If you look at our schedule, we’ve been in every single game we’ve lost. Even against Lake Arthur (a 57-35 defeat), they got up on us 16-0. But then from that point on, it was a one or two-point game.”
The play of the defense has been particularly noteworthy this season considering the Lady Cougars, traditionally a zone team under Strojny, have switched to using man-to-man more exclusively. That came after a district loss to Teurlings at home last year, a game Strojny felt his team should have won.
“My good friend, (New Iberia coach Todd Russ), he’s probably the best man-to-man coach around,” Strojny said. “I spent some time talking to him, and he’s like, ‘If you’re ever going to make a run at some point, you got to be able to play man-to-man.’ So we committed to it about a year ago, and it still hasn’t been a calendar year since that loss. But we’ve really bought into it.
“We’re starting to see the fruits of it because there’s been a couple of games this year that we shouldn’t have won that we won just because we were able to wear teams down defensively. There’s been games that we probably should have lost by a lot more than we did because our defense kept us in it.”