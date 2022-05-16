This is the Acadiana area's Girls All-Metro Soccer team for 2022.
Most Valuable Player
Mary-Ainsley Alack | St. Thomas More, Jr
The St. Thomas More Cougars have been arguably the most dominant girls’ soccer program in the state — regardless of division — each of the past four years and that only continued this past season. Led by Mary-Ainsley Alack, the Cougars went 26-2-1 overall and won their fifth consecutive Division II state championship. Alack, who was a first team all-state selection and the state’s offensive MVP, finished the year with a career-high 38 goals.
First team
Anna Broussard | Catholic-NI, Sr.
Broussard, who is a two-time All-Metro first team selection, is a Division IV all-state first team selection and was also named the district’s overall MVP. The Panthers earned a No. 1 seed before losing in the quarterfinals.
Lanie Benoit | Teurlings, Fr.
Benoit received second team all-state accolades after helping the Rebels reach the second round of the Division II playoffs. The Rebels were the No. 7 seed and reached the quarterfinal round.
Bailey Bronner | St. Thomas More, Sr.
Bronner was a first team all-state selection and was named as the state’s Division II defensive MVP after proving to be a critical component to the Cougars' defense. Bronner, a University of Mobile signee, consistently made tackles and stops while orchestrating the Cougars' attack.
Emma Dupuis | Beau Chene, Jr.
Dupuis is a two-time first team all-state selection in Division II and has played an instrumental role in changing the culture around the Gators’ soccer program, which reach the regional round before losing to No. 2 Caddo Magnet.
Piper Leger | ESA, Sr.
Leger, is a two-time All-Metro first team selection, was named the district defensive player of the year after leading the Falcons to a Cinderella run to the Division IV semifinal round before falling to Sacred Heart-NO.
Kate Guillory | St. Thomas More, Fr..
In her first year of varsity soccer, Guillory more than held her own this past season as she played an instrumental part in helping the Cougars repeat for a fifth consecutive season as state champions. Guillory was a first team all-state selection in Division II.
Faith Chauvin | Lafayette High, Jr.
Chauvin, who was named the district’s defensive most valuable player, was a second team all-state selection in Division I and is a two-time All-Metro first teamer. The Lions fell to No. 7 Barbe in the regional round.
Raegan Latiolais | St. Thomas More, Sr.
For the second consecutive year, Latiolais, a Division II first team all-stater, has received first team All-Metro honors after scoring 24 goals and recording 14 assists. The University of Mobile signee ends her career having scored a goal in four state championship matches.
Cayla Carney | North Vermilion, Jr.
Carney has continued to garner postseason accolades after a stellar soccer season. In addition to the All-Metro honor here, Carney was named the district’s offensive MVP and was a second team All-state selection in Division III.
Lillie Young | Acadiana, Sr.
Young is a two-time All-Metro first team selection and was the overall MVP in Division I, District 2 this past season. The Rams earned a No. 21 seed in the playoffs, but lost in the first road on the road.
Sophia Carriere | St. Thomas More, Jr.
Carriere was a first team all-state selection in Division II after establishing herself as a dominant defender for the Cougars. Carriere, who was the finals MVP, is consistently in the right place at the right time for the five-time defending state champions.
Terralynn Calais | Catholic-NI, Sr.
Calais was a first team all-district selection and was named to the Division IV all-state second team, leading the Panthers to a No. 1 playoff seed before losing in the state quarterfinals.
Mary Elise Quoyeser | St. Thomas More, Jr.
Quoyeser was a first team all-state selection in Division II after recording 11 goals and a team-high 16 assists en route to helping St Thomas More win the state championship.
Second team
Rebekah Vega, Ascension Episcopal
Gabby Brasseaux, Beau Chene
Ariana Lowenstein, Teurlings
Olivia Johnlouis, Comeaux
Khloe Leleux, Acadiana
Emily Watson, North Vermilion
Kennedi David, Acadiana
Lexi Guidry, Teurlings
Maddie Anderson, David Thibodaux
Adele Mooney, Ascension Episcopal
Emma Goodwin, Ascension Episcopal
Maddie Breaux, ESA
Madelyn McGill, Southside
Calleigh Suir, Lafayette High
Coach of the Year
Dione Leger, ESA
After a slow start to the season in which the Falcons were 1-5-1, Leger helped ESA turn things around as they went 13-2-1 the remainder of the season — including the playoffs — to reach the Division IV semifinals. The Falcons, who finished the season 14-7-2 overall, were defeated 1-0 by the eventual state champions Sacred Heart-N.O.