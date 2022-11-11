YOUNGSVILLE - One of the things Ascension Episcopal wants to do is get off to fast starts.
But because of numerous injuries throughout the season, starting fast has proven to be quite difficult.
However, that didn’t appear to be the case in the first-round playoff game against Patrick Taylor.
In what was arguably their most complete game of the season, the Blue Gators rolled to a 43-0 shutout win over Patrick Taylor in the Division III bi-district round of the select playoffs.
"Starting fast is extremely important for us," Blue Gators head coach Stephen Hearen said. "Early in the season we had a lot of injuries and that really made it hard for us to start fast. Since getting healthy, I feel like we have found our identity."
That identity revolves around being more physical upfront and establishing a running game that was dominant against the Tigers. Hayden Pearson was the most successful carrying the football as he finished with a game-high 80 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries.
"We want to be able to establish the run, be physical and play good defense," Hearen said. "(Friday) I feel like we were able to do that. Historically, we have been a team that passes the football. If we can establish the run game, it is only going to make us better."
Ascension found success through the air as well, connecting on several chunk plays with quarterback Cade Dardar, who ran for a touchdown and threw 2 touchdowns.
Among his favorite targets were Cole Colligan and Austin Mills, who combined for 9 catches for 216 yards and 1 touchdown. Dardar’s second touchdown of the game went to Connor Edmond.
"The biggest difference right now for us is that we have a lot of confidence upfront offensively," Hearen said. "We feel we can throw it and run it. That confidence has made a big difference."
Defensively, in addition to holding Patrick Taylor scoreless, the Blue Gators' defense recorded 4 sacks, an interception and held the Tigers to 77 yards of total offense.
"We were very physical defensively," Hearen said. "Especially in the box. I was very pleased with the way we played defense."
While Hearen wants the Blue Gators to enjoy the victory, he stressed the importance of them doing so for the remainder of the night and wake up ready to prepare for St. Charles.
"St. Charles is a team that plays complete team football," Hearen said. "I trust that we will enjoy it (Friday night) and come ready to work (Saturday). We really believe in ourselves right now."