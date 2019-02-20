Division III finals will go on as planned Wednesday at the University of Louisiana’s Track & Soccer Complex. There are a weather-related contingency plans in place for the remainder of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Soccer championships.
“Things look good for today and we will be at UL,” LHSAA Assistant Executive Director Fallon Buckner said. “The rain is not supposed to start until after 10 p.m. But it’s like I told the coaches when I communicated with them earlier today, we are basically at the mercy of Mother Nature.
“If there is too much rain and it prevents us from playing at UL, the plan would be to use Teurlings Catholic on Thursday and Friday. St. Thomas More is the alternative site for Saturday.”
Both Teurlings and St. Thomas More have artificial turf surfaces. The UL field is natural grass.
The four-day LHSAA event begins Wednesday at 5 p.m. with Teurlings Catholic taking on Vandebilt Catholic in the Division III girls final. The Division III boys final between University High and Loyola Prep follows at 7:30 p.m.
Finals for Division II are set for Thursday, while Division I and Division IV girls finals are Friday. Action concludes Saturday with Division IV and I boys finals.