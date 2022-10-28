One week after suffering its first loss of the season, the Teurlings Catholic Rebels got back to their winning ways.
Behind a performance in which Teurlings (8-1, 3-1) excelled in all three phases of the game, the Rebels rolled to a 45-14 win over the Northside Vikings in District 4-4A action on Friday.
“Each week is an island,” Rebels head coach Dane Charpentier said. “That’s how we feel. Each week is an island. We want to play to a standard and not try to change anything week to week based on who the opponent is. That’s easier said than done.”
Quarterback Preston Welch, receiver Kentrell Prejean and running backs Lawson Brickner and Tanner Brinkman helped the Rebels take control of the game in the first half as they jumped out to a 45-0 halftime lead over the Vikings.
Welch, who along with other offensive starters played only the first half, completed 10 of 13 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown, while Prejean had four receptions for 95 yards and a 42-yard rushing touchdown. Brickner (4-48, 2 TDs) and Brinkman (5-13, 1 TD) combined for 61 yards and three touchdowns.
“Offensively, I thought we played with intensity with every block,” Charpentier said. “I’m proud of the way we played. It was a clean game and I thought we executed pretty well.”
Defensively, the Rebels were dominant with their starters in the game in the first half, holding the Vikings (3-6, 0-4) to 42 yards of total offense (31 passing, 11 rushing). The Rebels recorded two sacks and one turnover via a fumble in the second quarter. That fumble which was forced and recovered by (37) was then returned 35 yards for a touchdown.
“Defensively, I thought we did a great job of running to the ball really hard,” Charpentier said.
The second half was played with running time due to LHSAA rules.
Northside got on the board with touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters after the Rebels made mass substitutions defensively. The first was a 22-yard touchdown by running back Ja'Nathan Bonnett and the other by Tyran Williams.
“We had some penalties, but it was the kind of penalties that you can live with,” Charpentier said. “We’re trying to increase our intensity, especially in the running game and that can lead to a few holding calls. But overall, I thought we did a good job.”
With the regular season set to end a week from Friday, the Rebels are determined not to look ahead.
“We’re not thinking about the playoffs,” Charpentier said. “We still have one game left against North Vermilion.”