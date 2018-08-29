District 9-2A may not qualify for cradle of quarterbacks status just yet, but few schoolboy leagues in Louisiana in recent years can rival this four-parish alliance when it comes to football’s linchpin position.
This season appears to be no different with Newman senior Martin Butcher and Country Day junior Justin Ibieta pacing the arms race of two teams that harbor more than district championship aspirations.
“We’ve been blessed with quarterbacks in this district for four years,’’ Country Day coach Joe Chango said pointing to names such as Jordan Loving and Jared Butler of Riverside, Lloyd Nash of St. Charles Catholic, Butcher, Miles Lapeyre and Jay Tyler at Newman and his own Ibieta and Christian Kerut.
“The quarterback play in this league has been outstanding since I’ve been here,’’ Chango said. “It’s a great league. It’s a great district. And that type of competition and that level of competition is exciting. It brings more attention to everyone.’’
Clearly, the district spotlight again is focused under center where Butcher and Ibieta a year ago recorded production rivaling that of Loving, the District 9-2A Offensive Player of the Year, All-Metro selection and current preferred walk-on at LSU.
It was Butcher who enjoyed the greater individual success in 2017, which in turn proved pivotal in propelling Newman to its third state semifinals appearance since 1990.
Now 6-feet-1, 190 pounds, Butcher passed for a school-record 2,840 yards and 30 touchdowns to eclipse the previous standard of 2,703 yards established in 1993 by a future NFL Hall of Famer named Peyton Manning.
Butcher proved prolific in his first season as a starter in completing 204 of 307 passes (66.4 percent) while being intercepted just 11 times during an 11-1 season that included an undefeated 10-0 regular season, a No. 2 seed in the Division III state playoffs and an advance Newman’s third state semifinals since 1990. He earned All-Metro football accolades as well as an athlete from The New Orleans Advocate in the process.
Butcher’s top outing came in a 416-yard performance against Assumption on the ninth playing date in which he completed 25 of 39 passes good for four touchdowns without being intercepted.
“He really broke some Holy Grail records for around here,’’ Newman coach Nelson Stewart said while pointing out that Butcher was undefeated as a starter for Newman’s junior varsity and middle school teams. “Martin really was unbelievable for us. He played with great poise. He understood ball distribution. He was accurate. His footwork was good. His release was good.
“He really has a grasp on the whole offense. He understands the passing game and the protections. He’s just balanced in everything he does. He was great under pressure. He’s just one of those unique kids. The only game he’s ever lost as a starter was in the state semifinals.’’
“We have a record board at school and when Stew finally replaced my name for Peyton’s it kind of hit me,’’ Butcher said. “It was awesome. It was a great feeling, going 11-0. And having a personal record for myself was awesome. But I think what it really showed was the hard work that I put in in the offseason and how great the talent was that we had in the players around me.’’
Still speaking of the record, Butcher said, “It was a great feeling of accomplishment. A lot of people mess with me about it, calling me Peyton and (No.) 18. But it’s all good natured, all jokes and fun. But it is something I’ll never forget. Hopefully, (the record) stays up (on the board) for a little bit.’’
Though no record holder yet, Ibieta may prove to have the higher upside given his youth and status as a relative newcomer to the sport.
Consider that in his first season as a starter and only his second year of playing organized football, this three-sport standout emerged as a rising college quarterback prospect for 2020.
A prototype pro-style passer at 6-feet-4, 220 pounds, Ibieta passed for 1,835 yards and 22 touchdowns in 11 contests, good for an average of two per game.
Then a 10th-grader, Ibieta completed 128 of 210 attempts for a completion percentage of 60.4 percent while being intercepted only six times during a 6-5 campaign in which all five defeats came against state playoff teams.
Ibieta’s top passing effort was his last, a 316-yard outing against Episcopal of Baton Rouge in the first round of the Division III playoffs in which he completed 25 of 37 passes for three touchdowns in a 24-20 defeat.
“Justin is very athletic and his football IQ is really good,’’ said Chango, whose work as a highly-respected offensive coordinator at Jesuit and elsewhere earned him the Country Day post four years ago. “He really hadn’t played a lot of football in his life. He didn’t play at all as an eighth grader. He really didn’t start playing until he was a ninth-grader. He had that year sitting behind Kerut. Then last year he ends up starting.’’
Ibieta proved a quick study of Country Day’s Spread scheme while his arm strength and acumen elevated the attack to a higher level.
“His ability to pick stuff up has been impressive,’’ Chango said. “He gets what we’re doing and he allows us to do so much more. From a physical standpoint, he is a prototype. He looks the part. He’s tall. He’s strong. He’s big. He makes very good decisions. He’s done a really good job of protecting the football.
“In 23 years of doing this, I don’t think I’ve coached a kid who’s got a better arm. His velocity and accuracy are about as good as anybody I’ve ever had. He also has an ability to run and not be tackled. He’s a big load, he’s hard to get to the ground and he’s deceptively fast.
“That was a part of his game that started to develop as the year went on and it’s something we can build on this season, the potential threat of him pulling the ball down and run. So I’m excited about him. He’s going to be good.’’
As the son of two former college athletes, Ibieta earned All-Metro recognition as a punter last season with a 37.0-yard average on 31 punts before adding All-Metro honors as a pitcher-infielder in baseball and All-District distinction as a forward in basketball in the same school year.
“I feel like I’m a good passer,’’ said Ibieta, whose parents Julie and Juan were college volleyball and baseball athletes respectively at LSU and Tulane, with his mom being an eight-time state champion as volleyball coach at Country Day. “I can throw the ball deep anywhere and I can improvise well when the play goes differently than expected.
“I feel like it’s hard to bring me down because I’m big and I can make a couple of moves if I need to. We’re returning our whole offensive line this year so we should be good running or passing behind them. So we’re going to be ready to throw the ball anywhere.’’
Interestingly, basketball is what Ibieta professes to be his No. 1 passion in sports, but he believes baseball presently may be his best ticket to a career at the next level and beyond.
That is a fluid situation though that Chango believes is subject to change given the number of football recruiters to express interest in Ibieta during the spring. In addition to LSU, Tulane, UL-Lafayette and all of the other state schools, Southern California made its first visit to Country Day’s Metairie campus and liked what they saw.
Butcher is expected to play college football as well as he already holds an official offer from Alabama-Birmingham and has drawn strong interest from Ivy League schools such as Pennsylvania, Dartmouth, Cornell and Columbia in addition to Nicholls State and McNeese State among state colleges.
“Martin is a pure pocket passer,’’ Stewart said. “But he also has great speed. He getting some traffic (from recruiters). I expect there to be a few (more) offers. He’s played well in the (summer) camps. He’s definitely worked hard at his craft. I definitely expect him to play at the next level. He’s a great student athlete. He’s one of those kids that you check every box in terms of what he does.’’
“We had guys on our campus that I had never seen here before, looking at him, like USC, so we’re excited about those opportunities,’’ Chango said of Ibieta. “With more and more (colleges) looking at him, it shows that he is a legit (prospect) at the next level.
“The quality of year he has this year is going to feed into legitimizing their early recruiting of him and (result in) them saying, ‘This kid really can play and we’ve got to get him.’ So they’re interested now and he’s got a chance to prove that the interest is worthy.’’
Butcher and Ibieta’s focus is on the upcoming season and the championship aspirations they and their programs share.
A year ago, Newman’s 37-21 victory against Country Day proved pivotal in determining the District 9-2A championship and should do so again.
In their head-to-head matchup last season, Butcher passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns while completing 19 of 25 passes with one interception while Ibieta completed 17 of 30 passes good for 196 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
Self-professed friends away from football, dating to their days of playing travel baseball at NORD’s Carrollton Playground, the duo still talk regularly and socialize occasionally on weekends. But they also place their personal relationship on hiatus during Newman-Country Day week.
Which this year because of each team’s solid rosters could produce a postseason rematch . . . hopefully as each program pursues what would be a first state title.
“Basically what (Newman players are) preaching is, ‘Last year is last year,’’’ Butcher said. “We had a great year and everything, but nothing is given to us this year. I think some people might be coming after us more this year based on last year.’’
Those people would include the Ibieta and the Cajuns.
“We’re very confident for district with the large group of seniors that we have,’’ Ibieta said. “And then going on to the playoffs, this is the best chance we’ve had. We feel like this is our best shot since I’ve been at the school, especially since we moved to (Class) 2A.’’
“Justin has always been a close friend of mine,’’ Butcher said. “Playing football and quarterback, we talk occasionally, but it’s not always about football. We can talk about other things, too. He’s a great guy. He’s funny. He’s cool. We’re good friends.’’
Except for the upcoming first Friday in October when the Greenies play host to the Cajuns at Michael Lupin Field.
“It’s kind of the elephant in the room whenever we see any Country Day people,’’ Butcher said. “Yeah, (he and Ibieta) are good friends. We try not to talk about (the game) with each other. There’s no trash talking. He’s a nice guy.
“We beat them last year and we have them at our house this year. So it’s going to be a great game. He’s a great quarterback and they’ve got a great team, so I’m looking forward to it.’’
“We are good friends,’’ Ibieta said. “We still keep up. The only time we don’t really talk is the week leading up to our games against each other. We don’t really communicate. We just kind of focus in and get ready to go compete against each other.
“Everybody’s hyped. Everybody’s very excited to go compete against each other. I want to win, that’s the main goal. We’ll be friends after the game. But during the game we’re just against each other. We’re rivals.’’