St. Thomas More senior Thomas Montgomery delivered another hat track to lead the Cougars boys soccer team to a dominating 8-0 road win over Beau Chene on Tuesday.
STM had multiple players score goals, but it was Montgomery's three goals that led to the blowout win to secure yet another district championship.
“It is very important for our confidence,” STM John Plumbar said. “We had multiple goal scorers tonight and a lot of guys getting active with assist. So everyone got to get in on the success which is important for the playoffs because every player is important. Thomas may have an off day and someone will have to step up.”
STM senior Andrew Stringer agreed with his coach about players stepping up.
“I’ll point out people and get them going,” Stringer said. “But everyone knows their roles and if someone is having an off night someone is going to get back up.”
Plumbar is proud his team came away with the victory and believes this is a good way to head into playoffs.
“Most of the wins we have had I have been frustrated with the end product and the finishing,” Plumbar said. “I feel like today everything that we have been working on we saw on the pitch, it was exactly how we trained in practice. I felt like the boys got confidence seeing the ball go in the back of the net and we needed that going into the playoffs.”
Stringer is very confident in his team and teammates heading into the playoffs as well.
“I am very confident, guys are returning from injury and we are just playing better and better each game,” Stringer said.
The game was a little more aggressive and physical than your typical soccer game. Both teams were pushing and shoving each other to gain better positioning, Plumbar believes that his team is always prepared for games like that.
“We love it, we want to compete and get after it which is one of our biggest strengths,” Plumbar said. “We are a small team but we are feisty.”
Plumbar said that his team takes pride in having a gritty identity and out-working opponents especially for 50-50 balls.
“We work on that a lot, our reaction off the ball as soon as you lose it how quickly can you get it back,” Plumbar said. “I tell the guys all the time any body can play with time and space so any time we lose the ball we try to close that gap and make players uncomfortable.”
STM is a fast and well conditioned team that swarmed any Beau Chene player that touched the ball. Plumbar said practice is the key to playing that kind of defense.
“We always say practice how you play, so we like to have the high intensity in practice,” Plumbar said. “So we can replicate it in the game and I finally feel like we have been able to do that lately.”
STM has a few more regular season games to worry about before the playoffs start with their next one being on the road Thursday against the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams.