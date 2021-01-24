ALL-METRO VOLLEYBALL
OUTSTANDING PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Cicily Hidalgo, Teurlings Catholic
What Hidalgo accomplished in her four years with the Rebels was incredible to say the least. The senior outside hitter was a dominant force once again this season coming off a junior campaign in which she was named the Gatorade Louisiana Volleyball Player of the Year. She finished her senior season with 370 kills, 38 blocks, 336 digs, 31 aces and nine assists, and she led the Rebels to their eighth-straight state championship in which she was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player. She was also named District MVP and will continue her volleyball career with Southeastern next season alongside her sister Jolie.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Thad Dickey, Beau Chene
The longtime softball coach took on a new challenge and became the Gators’ volleyball coach three years ago and has gotten the program on the right track after they had won only eight games in the four seasons before he took the position They won 17 games in his first year, 19 the next season and then went 23-3 this past season and were the only public school team from the Acadiana area to reach the state tournament.
All-Metro Team
Emma Bacilla, Westminster Christian
The senior led the Crusaders to the Pontchartrain Center for the first time since 2015 and was named District MVP after recording 443 assists, 195 kills, 168 digs, 35 aces and 12 blocks on the season.
Marin Barras, Highland Baptist
The Bears' senior led her team back to the playoffs and finished with 401 kills, 285 digs, 48 aces and 13 blocks on the season.
Kira Braun, Ascension Episcopal
The freshman setter was named first team All-District after finishing the season with 98 kills, 587 assists, 28 aces, 193 digs and 26 blocks.
Amaya Crutcher, Acadiana
The senior hitter led the Rams in kills and blocks and was the driving force behind their district runner-up finish with a total of 226 kills, 53 blocks and 42 aces.
Mia Dejean, Teurlings Catholic
Senior leader for the Lady Rebels on defense and was first team All-District after finishing with 111 kills, 196 digs, five blocks, 37 aces and 32 assists.
AC Froehlich, St. Thomas More
The sophomore outside hitter was the motor behind the Cougars’ offense this season and finished with 26 aces, 239 kills, 222 digs and 17 blocks.
Paige Guidry, Teurlings Catholic
The senior hitter battled through a broken hand to help lead her team to an eighth-straight state championship. She finished with 171 kills, 141 digs, eight blocks, 28 aces and nine assists despite missing more than a month.
Abby Hall, Ascension Episcopal
The junior outside hitter stepped up as the Blue Gators' go-to hitter and finished the season with 301 kills, 59 aces, 443 digs and 25 blocks.
Jordan Lavergne, Lafayette Christian
The senior hitter helped the Knights get back to the Pontchartrain Center and had 121 kills, 29 aces, 11 blocks, seven assists and 20 digs on the season.
Morgan Mills, Beau Chene
The junior setter was named District MVP and helped lead the Gators to the Pontchartrain Center, and she finished with 18 kills, 350 assists, 70 aces and 135 digs.
Lily Morgan, Notre Dame
The junior outside hitter was named District MVP after finishing the year with 352 kills, 273 digs, 32 aces, 13 blocks and three assists in leading the Pios to the quarterfinals.
Abigail Richthofen, Catholic-New Iberia
The senior outside hitter led the Panthers to the Division IV state quarterfinals and was first team All-District, finishing with 223 kills, 193 digs, 54 aces and nine blocks.
Peyton Stokley, Episcopal of Acadiana
The junior setter helped lead the Falcons back to the Pontchartrain Center and was named District MVP after finishing with 138 kills, 192 digs, 271 assists and 7 blocks on the season.
Bailey Toups, St. Thomas More
The senior setter was instrumental in the Cougars returning the Division II state championship game, finishing with 631 assists, 72 kills, 250 digs, 12 aces and 7 blocks.