LIVONIA — A marquee battle of two unbeaten teams lived up to expectations as a tight battle — until the last five minutes.
Trayvion Benjamin scored two touchdowns in the last five minutes of the game to pull the Tigers past Livonia 55-34 in a first-week showdown in District 5-4A.
Benjamin finished the night with 326 yard off 30 carries and scored four touchdowns for the Tigers, who improved to 6-0.
"He's a man and a half," St. Martinville coach Vincent Derouen said. "He practices like that ... he's not just like that on a Friday night."
The momentum shifted back and forth throughout the game, in which St. Martinville led 41-34 in the last five minutes of regulation.
Livonia's hopes of pulling past the Tigers in the final minutes vanished when Todrick Touissant intercepted a Kerri Wells pass, which gave Benjamin the window for a 69-yard run that gave SMHS their biggest lead of the game.
The misfortunes continued for Livonia when Mandrell Butler returned a Wells interception pass 99 yards for a TD with nine seconds remaining.
Touchdowns on runs of 25 and 28 yards by SMHS quarterback Markavon Williams put the Tigers ahead 34-28 at the end of the third quarter.
"They're a very good team, turnovers really hurt us tonight," Livonia coach Marc Brown said. "Benjamin was a very good ball player, but we cramped under pressure."
St. Martinville wasted no time in the first quarter when Benjamin bolted 47 yard to the end zone at the 10:26 mark in the first quarter. The TD followed a 15-yard gain by Bria Wiltz.
Livonia tied the game off a Keri Wells 66-yard keeper on the second play of the next possession and stretched the lead.
Wells finished with 211 yards rushing on 10 carries. He completed 10 of 23 passes for 173 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Wildcat defense restrained St. Martinville on the next drive and made the most of the opportunity on the next possession when Wells connected with Romano Butler for a 13-yard TD with nine minutes left in the second quarter. A Tyler Milstead 14-yard scamper set up the score.
Defense kept St. Martinville's possession in check on the next series, which ended when the Tigers lost possession on downs deep in Wildcat territory. SMHS immediately negated the loss when Bailey Mitchell scooped up a Wells fumble for a 15-yard TD for a 14-14 tie in the second.
Momentum swung back toward Livonia, this time when Demetrick Leonard caught a 48-yard pass from Wells that put LHS back in the lead. Leonard struck once again in the fourth on a 42-yard run which capped the Wildcats' scoring.
Benjamin scored on a 40-yard run late in the second quarter, but Tyler Milstead followed with an 18-yard run on the next drive that gave LHS a 28-20 lead before halftime.