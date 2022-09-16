For a high school football team to record its biggest win in school history it normally has to play its best game in a win against a highly-respected opponent.
The Southside Sharks accomplished both of those things on Friday night, defeating the Carencro Golden Bears 49-23 in their District 3-5A opener.
Southside scored on two rushing touchdowns, two passing scores, two defensive touchdowns and one special teams score en route to the impressive 26-point triumph - perhaps the biggest win in their four-year history of varsity football play.
"Oh, I think it is the biggest win in school history," Southside head coach Josh Fontenot said. "Because of who we played and how we played."
"The kids were approaching this week as a statement week, and we say if you want to be a big name you've got to beat a big name," said Fontenot. "There's not a coach I have more respect for in the area than Tony Courville (Carencro head coach), and to win on the road, against this program, with all of their tradition is just huge for our program."
The Sharks got on the scoreboard first at the 2:59 mark of the first quarter when Landon Baptiste connected with Brock Jones on a 24-yard touchdown pass, before extending the lead to 14-0 at the 1:25 mark of the opening period on a 21-yard run by Aaron Ford.
Carencro trimmed the deficit to 14-8 with :16 remaining in the initial quarter when Cashmire Batiste scored on a 43-yard touchdown run, before a two-point conversion run by quarterback Chance Caesar.
It was then that Southside scored 21 unanswered points. The first coming on a 65-yard run by Baptiste before Lucas Harrington picked up a blocked punt and returned it for a score, and then Isiah Mouton returned a fumble for a score to make it 35-8.
The Bears did score the final points of the half when Caesar tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Chantz Babineaux to make the halftime score 35-15, but this was Southside's night.
The Sharks scored the first two touchdowns of the second half - the first being a 14-yard pass from Baptiste to Jones, their second of the night - before Cooper David returned a fumble for a score for a commanding 49-15 advantage with 6:39 left to play.
Carencro scored the final points of the game on a 5-yard run by Kennon Ryan to make it 49-23.
Southside, who was plagued by turnovers in the first two weeks, forced two fumbles and an interception while playing mistake-free football.
"The focus all week was to protect the football," Fontenot said. "Landon played great tonight, and we protect the ball we think we can make some things happen."
"The percentages are not there for you when you allow a team to score two defensive touchdowns and outplay you on special teams," Carencro head coach Tony Courville said. "I coach special teams and we put a lot of time into it but my hat is off to them.
"To be perfectly honest it was an old-fashioned butt-kicking," Courville said. "They dominated us on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and that doesn't happen a lot, and that's the facts. We've played them the last three years and every year they get better and better, and they sure were good tonight."
With the victory, Southside improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in District 3-5A play, while Carencro slipped to 2-1 and 1-1, respectively.
"It's a character-check for us," Courville said. "I challenged them at halftime and we came back a little bit but obviously it wasn't enough. The thing about adversity is how you get through it and we're going to find out a little bit more about ourselves going forward.
"I love the way we prepare, despite what happened tonight, and I like the character of our football team," Courville said. "We just have to go back to work and bounce back next week."
"The thing now is going to be how do we handle success," said Fontenot. "This is a great win over a great program and we're going to enjoy it, but if this defines our season then we're in trouble."