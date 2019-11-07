YOUNGSVILLE — Southside was eliminated in the first round of the Division I volleyball playoffs at home Wednesday versus Northshore, but that didn't diminish a successful debut season for the Sharks.
"As far as our season goes, for our first year of varsity and first year of competing in Division I, a No. 15 seed is something that we earned and worked hard for, and we're very proud of that," said Southside coach Julie Dawson, whose team finished the season with an 18-11 record.
"My girls went down, but they fought as hard as they could. We went out there and gave it our all. I'm really proud of my girls. This is their first playoff experience. Having three freshmen starting on the court is a little different from what they have on the other side of the net."
Northshore, which improved to 18-20, was led by freshman outside hitter Tierney Terrell and junior Oby Anadi in the middle.
"We also have a bunch of freshmen playing," said Northshore coach Danny Davis. "I didn't know what to expect tonight. I just knew it was going to be a tough match — just seeing Southside from afar, knowing they're a scrappy team and knowing coach Dawson from way back when.
"I know she's going to run a nice, disciplined program. Terrell and Anadi played their best volleyball tonight. They did a phenomenal job of moving the ball around and keeping the defense from the other side off-guard."
Northshore won in three sets by scores of 25-12, 25-9 and 25-18.
"Our goal was to slow down Anadi, which we had difficulty doing, but our girls went out there, played hard, did what we asked them to do and left it all on the court," Dawson said. "In the second set, we couldn't get things rolling. There was no flow to it. Their libero went back and served 12 points through two timeouts and substitutions.
"They're a good, strong team. They're underrated. They're definitely not a normal 18 seed that you would see in a tournament bracket. They're really going to give Mandeville a hard time on Friday. That's probably who they'll be playing."
The Sharks lose only two seniors from this year's team.
"Kristen Landry and Mattie Menard have been here since the conception of the program," their coach said. "All the struggles, all the hard times, all the good times...they came out here tonight and gave it their all. They were our glue all season.
"We had a great crowd. We have wonderful support from our fans and the administration. It's a good sign of what's to come. We had tremendous growth and the girls are very coachable. We have some great parents who have raised some wonderful kids. They do what we ask them to do with pride. Setting a tradition, I think, is the main thing for us to take away from this season. It's setting a tradition for the future of Shark volleyball players to come."