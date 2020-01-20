OPELOUSAS — Tiffanie Lewis, the founder, CEO and boys basketball coach at J.S. Clark Leadership Academy, would love to win her school's first state championship in her final year on the bench.
"This is actually my last year coaching," Lewis said before Saturday night's 79-48 road win over Episcopal of Acadiana.
"I started with these seniors when they were freshmen, but I have too many things going on. I'm opening a school in South Africa in three years. I have a lot going on and think the team needs somebody who is committed 100%."
Lewis founded the Opelousas school eight years ago.
"It's not about basketball," she said. "We're affecting children's lives. It's about their souls.
"We have grades 5 to 12. It's a dual-enrollment program where the students earn both a high school diploma and a college degree."
In their fourth varsity season, the Bulldogs were ranked eighth in Class B in the LHSAA's latest power rankings.
"The season started extremely well," Lewis said. "During the Christmas season, we played some tough 4A and 5A schools and took a couple of losses.
"We've played Cecilia, which has an awesome record right now. We played Opelousas High, which is doing pretty well. Beau Chene, Northwest, Franklin … all of those are really good schools that we've played, so we've had good competition and preparation."
J.S. Clark, which is 15-9, 2-0 in 7-B, also took on North Central (No. 1 in Class 1A) and three-time defending state champion Lafayette Christian.
"(We) went to the quarterfinals and lost to Hicks last year," Lewis said. "I think we have a good chance to win state. We played Hicks earlier this season in a tournament and did really well against them. They're a tough team."
The Bulldogs defeated Hicks, which dropped to Class C and is currently ranked third in the state, 47-41 in mid-December.
The Bulldogs have six seniors, led by 6-foot-1 forward Shaquay Hunt.
"Our best player for two years running is No. 0, Shaquay Hunt," Lewis said. "He hits a double-double almost every night. He's averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds per game."
Hunt, who has been battling a groin injury, scored 11 vs. ESA on Saturday.
"And then we have D'Marcus Fugett, who is a 6-foot-3 junior," Lewis said. "He's averaging 11 points per game, 10 assists and 8 rebounds per game. He has a good assist-to-turnover ratio. He was playing point guard. Now he's in the post, but he can play any position 1 through 5.
"Channing Arvie, a 6-0 sophomore, is a great outside shooter. He can also drive the lane really well. He puts up about 25 shots per game and, as a sophomore, is averaging about 45% from behind the 3-point line. He absolutely has the green light all the time."
Fugett and Arvie scored 28 points apiece vs. ESA and combined for nine of J.S. Clark's 11 3-pointers. Another senior, Damien Williams, added 12 points.
"Trevor Daugherty, a freshman, already has some college recruiters looking at him," Lewis said of the 6-foot-1 point guard. "He doesn't get a lot of playing time right now, but he was a phenomenal eighth-grade player. We're looking for him to do really big things in the future."
Lewis also foresees big things in the future for the program she built from the ground up.
"This is our fourth year in the LHSAA, but I think we're progressing toward becoming a powerhouse not only in Class B but in the LHSAA, period," she said. "This year, I got a lot of calls from schools that wouldn't even play us before. Now, they say that we're going to win 25 games, and they want to play."