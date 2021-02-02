Division I
Bidistrict
(32) Slidell (6-13-3) at (1) Dominican (18-0-1)
(17) Central Lafourche (12-6-2) at (16) Fontainebleau (10-8-4)
(24) Alexandria (7-12-1) at (9) St. Scholastica (13-4-4)
(25) West Jefferson (12-4-2) at (8) Dutchtown (16-4-1)
(28) Denham Springs (5-11-3) at (5) C.E. Byrd (15-5-1)
(21) Southside (8-8-6) at (12) Lafayette (13-9-0)
(20) Baton Rouge (12-11-1) at (13) Destrehan (9-2-2)
(29) H.L. Bourgeois (12-9-0) at (4) St. Joseph’s Academy (10-2-8)
(30) Comeaux (6-10-1) at (3) Captain Shreve (23-1-1)
(19) Hahnville (6-8-2) at (14) Thibodaux (15-1-2)
(22) Walker (9-9-3) at (11) Acadiana (15-6-4)
(27) Live Oak (9-14-1) at (6) Mandeville (17-3-3)
(26) Pineville (10-11-1) at (7) Northshore (12-8-1)
(23) Barbe (8-6-2) at (10) St. Amant (13-5-1)
(18) Parkway (13-7-1) at (15) West Monroe (10-5-3)
(31) Ponchatoula (7-8-1) at (2) Mount Carmel (18-2-1)
Division II
Bidistrict
(1) St. Thomas More (18-5-4), bye
(17) Minden (6-11-4) at (16) Sam Houston (6-7-0)
(24) Edna Karr (4-5-1) at (9) West Ouachita (8-10-1)
(8) Haughton (10-8-3), bye
(5) Vandebilt Catholic (16-6-2), bye
(21) Academy of Our Lady (5-11-2) at (12) Franklin Parish (7-6-0)
(20) Chapelle (4-8-3) at (13) South Terrebonne (8-5-0)
(4) Caddo Magnet (12-10-3), bye
(3) Neville (14-2-1), bye
(19) Tioga (6-9-3) at (14) Ouachita Parish (9-7-3)
(22) Beau Chene (6-9-3) at (11) Teurlings Catholic (8-9-1)
(6) Ben Franklin (13-2-1), bye
(7) Benton (17-7-1), bye
(23) Carencro (3-11-1) at (10) Liberty (9-6-0)
(18) Bonnabel (8-5-0) at (15) Terrebonne (7-8-1)
(2) Lakeshore (18-5-4), bye
Division III
Bidistrict
(1) Loyola Prep-Shreveport (18-5-3), bye
(17) Urusline Academy (6-4-1) at (16) Pearl River (10-5-2)
(24) Haynes Academy (5-8-2) at (9) Sterlington (8-8-2)
(8) West Feliciana (13-5), bye
(5) E.D. White (14-5-5), bye
(21) Kenner Discovery (8-6) at (12) North Vermilion (8-7-2)
(20) Cabrini (5-3-1) at (13) South Beauregard (13-5-3)
(4) Parkview Baptist (11-1-4), bye
(3) St. Michael (15-3-1), bye
(19) Cecilia (6-7-1) at (14) Lusher Charter (12-5-1)
(22) Livonia (11-7) at (11) Archbishop Hannan (10-7-1)
(6) St. Louis Catholic (12-2-9), bye
(7) DeRidder (13-7-2), bye
(23) Brusly (6-8-1) at (10) North DeSoto (10-12-3)
(18) Lutcher (6-10-6) at (15) David Thibodaux (8-7)
(2) University (10-1-4)
Division IV
Bidistrict
(1) Isidore Newman (8-4-3), bye
(17) Northlake Christian (6-6-3) at (16) Calvary Baptist (9-7-4)
(24) Vermilion Catholic (5-8-1) at (9) Episcopal School of Acadiana (9-6-4)
(8) St. Frederick (6-3-5), bye
(5) Ascension Episcopal (11-3-4), bye
(21) Riverside Academy (6-4-2) at (12) Highland Baptist (10-3-3)
(20) St. Charles Catholic (7-4-3) at (13) Metairie Park Country Day (4-6-4)
(4) Grace Christian (13-3-3), bye
(3) Ouachita Christian, (19-3-1)
(19) Menard (3-11-4) at (14) Dunham (8-7-3)
(22) Westminster Christian (6-6-1) at (11) Pope John Paul II (5-3-4)
(6) Catholic-NI (13-7-3), bye
(7) Episcopal-BR (10-5-3), bye
(23) Evangel Christian (5-12-4) at (10) Sacred Heart-N.O. (7-9-1)
(18) Delta Charter (7-6-3) at (15) Covenant Christian (7-5-3)
(2) Houma Christian (15-3-1), bye