The last time the Lafayette Christian Knights and the Westgate Tigers faced off in 2019, it was a 7-0 contest despite both teams having explosive athletes on the field.
This year’s contest is setting up similarly, as the Knights and the Tigers once again have elite talent on both sides of the ball, but their biggest strengths are their elite defensive play in which head coaches Trev Faulk and Ryan Antoine emphasize.
This contest didn’t happen last year due to the reduced schedule, so the anticipation will be through the roof Friday night at Westgate with multiple Division I athletes set to take the field on both sides.
“We’ve been working on this game all summer,” Tigers coach Ryan Antoine said. “We knew it would be a big test. Coach (Trev) Faulk does an amazing job. We’re trying to get to that state championship level. We know they (LCA) are coming in with that mindset, and we plan to match it.”
The Knights come into the contest with some injury concerns to their trio of Division commitments. Free safety Brylan Green is expected to be out, but the hope is that defensive tackle Fitzgerald West and cornerback Jordan Allen will play.
“It’s day-to-day right now,” Knights coach Trev Faulk said. “We’re optimistic that a couple of them (Allen and West) will be able to go Friday. We’re confident that other guys will get more experience, and it’s an opportunity to build depth, but we’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll have them (Allen and West) back Friday. Brylan (Green) could be out another week or two, but we’re hopeful he’ll be back shortly.”
The Knights were able to prevail in 2019 despite only scoring seven points, and they’ll be leaning on their defense once again to slow down an explosive Tigers’ offense led by do-it-all weapon Danny Lewis.
“Coach (Ryan) Antoine and his staff have done a tremendous job over there,” Faulk said. “We look at them to be a major contender, and they have a lot of explosive athletes and a number of guys who can score in a hurry in addition to (Danny) Lewis. We’ll have to do a really good job on defense with tackling well in space as well as containing their running game.”
The Tigers have talent on defense as well led by five-star safety Derek Williams and senior linebacker Zyion Madison, and the key will be playing disciplined football against a well-coached Knights team.
“We have to make sure we fly around to the football,” Antoine said. “We’ve been preaching that a lot in practice. They (LCA) run a great defense, so we’ll have to go out there and not make mental errors, capitalize on opportunities and not beat ourselves. We’ve just got to go out there and execute. We’ve got Division I guys against Division I guys, so there will be guys that have to step up and make plays. If we play our style of football and give 100 percent effort, we’ll be okay.”
The Knights’ offense will be led by sophomore quarterback JuJuan Johnson, and while it’s still somewhat of a work in progress, they have the athletes in place to put points on the board.
“We’re making progress offensively,” Faulk said. “We’re just growing weekly and coming along trying to be a little more consistent. We’re starting to see strides, as they’ve doing a great job against tough competition in practice that has seen both sides improved. We feel good about the kids that we have and the progress that we’ve made and want to go out and compete as hard as we can against a really good opponent.”
Both Faulk and Antoine emphasized the importance of getting off to a strong start in what would be a huge win in setting the tone for teams with state title aspirations.
“We’ll be going to their place, and it should be a good environment,” Faulk said. “The fans will be fired up, and the team is excited about going into that environment. It will be important for us to start fast in all three phases to take the crowd out of it and focus on all the things in between the white lines.”
“It’s very important for us to jump out early,” Antoine said. “It will be a great opportunity for us, but we’ll have to win the turnover battle and fly to the ball. It’s not a must-win, but it would be a huge icebreaker. It will let us know how we stand and could be a good gauge of how we end up.”