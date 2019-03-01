Lafayette Christian boys basketball coach Errol Rogers was tired, and his players were too. The LCA Sportsplex wasn’t arranged hours before the top-seeded Knights’ Division IV quarterfinal matchup against No. 9 Ascension Catholic, an eventual 66-43 victory, and LCA’s normal pregame schedule wasn’t quite right.
Everything was just a bit off with a trip to the Top 28 on the line, but it wasn’t a normal day either. Rogers and his players made the trip to Alexandria for the LCA girls basketball team’s 48-33 victory against Vermilion Catholic in the Division IV state championship game, the program’s third title in as many years. Rogers coached the girls team the previous five season and still assists Devin Lantier in running the program.
So the Rogers and boys team, also a two-time defending champion, had to fly back to Lafayette with an altered routine, and clinching their sixth straight appearance in the semifinals proved to be more difficult than it appeared against the young but scrappy Bulldogs (17-11).
“I thought we were just sluggish from going all day, being in Alexandria and coming back here,” Rogers said. “But it’s still no excuse. You got to play."
But the Knights (29-4) managed to turn a four-point first quarter lead into a 13-point halftime advantage and kicked into high gear for a more-than-comfortable 23-point win. A date with area-foe and fourth-seeded Opelousas Catholic awaits LCA at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“It’s very special,” Rogers said of LCA’s sixth straight trip to the Top 28. “I’ve been here at this school every year that they’ve gone, and I’m just hoping we can do what we’re supposed to do."
Despite the 13-point halftime cushion, Rogers didn’t see his team play to its potential until Princeton Malbrue stepped onto the floor for the first time early in the third quarter. A couple of buckets from Ascension Catholic big man J’Mond Tapp briefly shrunk the Knights’ lead to nine points.
“They made a little run, and when he went in there, things just changed,” Rogers said.
From there, LCA took control, stretching its lead out to 27 points in the fourth quarter. Four Knights finished in double figures, including Pierre Dupre scoring all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter. His brother, Victor, led all scorers with 16.
The balanced scoring output is typical for the Knights, said junior B.J. Francis.
“It’s been like that all year,” said Francis, who finished with 15. “We don’t know who’s going to go off. Somebody might go off for 25, or everybody might have 15. It’s whatever it takes to win. If somebody’s hot, we feed them. If nobody’s hot, then everybody just kind of contributes as much as they can.”
Francis acknowledge LCA was taken aback about by the play of Ascension Catholic early in the game. Even he needed some time on the bench to refocus, he said.
“We started off real slow,” Francis said. “Myself personally, I didn’t give my team my best (to start the game). So coach had to put my on the bench for a minute and let me realize that, ‘Hey, I’ve got to come out there and play or I’m not going to get to play much.’
“Princeton came in and made a big difference. He doesn’t get to play much, but he came in tonight (in the third quarter), and he shut down their big, which gave us a big boost of confidence. (Point guard) TJ (Jones) started turning us up. Our senior leadership on the bench got us going. After that, it was just on from there.”