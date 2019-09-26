You can look at the Notre Dame-Teurlings Catholic football rivalry one of two ways.
First, you can look at the series and see Notre Dame has won 31 of the 43 matchups since 1975, including the past four games. The Rebels have never won more than two straight games in the series, while the Pioneers have won as many as eight in a row.
But you can view the rivalry through another lens. Lewis Cook has lost only 37 games since becoming Notre Dame’s head coach in 1997. Teurlings is responsible for four of those defeats in that span, having played the Cook-led Pios 20 times.
So, yes, Notre Dame has enjoyed incredible success against the Rebels — both as district and nondistrict foes, in the regular season and in the playoffs.
In fact, Teurlings reached the Class 3A quarterfinals three times in four years from 2003-06. The Pios were waiting for the Rebels each time and walked away victorious all three times. Notre Dame advanced to the state championship game in 2003 and 2004 after beating Teurlings in the quarterfinals.
“I think we played against each other seven times in those four years,” Cook said. “We played in the regular season and then we met in the quarterfinals in three of those four years. So we’ve played each other a lot over the last several years.”
But Notre Dame’s success against Teurlings is relative; the Pios don’t often lose regular-season games under Cook. Notre Dame’s current regular season winning streak is 10 games longer than the total amount of losses Cook has with the Pios. Cook needs just seven wins to pass Alton Franklin for third place on the state’s all-time career wins list.
So all things considered, the Rebels’ four wins against the Pios in this century are respectable. Six of Teurlings’ 12 all-time wins against Notre Dame came while while Sonny Charpentier was the Rebels coach, including his first and second seasons in 1995 and 1996.
Coincidentally, the first time a Cook-led Notre Dame team lost to Teurlings was the only year Sonny’s son, Dane Charpentier, played for the Rebels. Dane, now in his third year as the Rebels coach, was a senior wide receiver in 2001 when Teurlings beat Notre Dame 20-14.
“I definitely remember it,” Dane said of the 2001 matchup with the Pios. “I remember (Notre Dame) had Wes Simon. They had Jeff Cook at quarterback. They had a lot of good players on the field. We had a really good team, too. … It was a close game throughout, and both defenses played pretty well. We were able to throw the ball a little bit on them and move the ball that way.
“Jeff Cook was at quarterback, and he was really hard to contain. That’s coach Lewie’s middle son, and he was an incredible high school athlete. He was real hard to tackle that night. We tackled him just enough times to beat him, but we didn’t tackle him much more.”
Despite Notre Dame’s record in the series, the games have been mostly competitive. In this decade, six of the nine matchups have been decided by two scores or less, including wins by Teurlings in 2012 and 2014.
After a lopsided 44-7 loss during Dane’s first season in 2017, Teurlings forced four Notre Dame turnovers in last year’s game, forcing the Pios to grind out a 28-14 win.
“We’ve had a lot of tough games against them,” Cook said. “It comes down to the end a lot of times. I’m sure this one isn't going to be no different than any others.”
Still, Notre Dame has often found ways to win. At least in his time coaching in the rivalry, Dane has found a common denominator.
“I think recently, the style of defense that they play, it causes so many problems for us offensively,” Dane said. “It causes us to adjust to a lot of what we do. Basically they just challenge you to throw the ball. Then whenever they get you to be one-dimensional, they just pin their ears back and do a really good job rushing the passer. They get creative with some different blitzes that they bring.
“They sell out against the run. They do a great job defending the run. Probably the best run defense that we play year in and year out.”
The good news is Teurlings (3-0) appears to have the passing game to move the ball on most defenses. Led by quarterback Sammy LeBlanc, who is fifth in the Acadiana area in passing yards (600) through three weeks, the Rebels are averaging 42 points per game.
“We’re not ever going to abandon the run game,” Dane said. “We’re going to try to be as creative as we can and try to run the football. We’re not going to just let them dictate to us that we can’t run the ball. We’re going to keep pounding it and make some plays when we can.”
That, on top of a defense that has given up only 14 points in its past 11 quarters, appears to give the Rebels a chance Friday.
“I think we have as good a defense as we’ve had,” Dane said. “I think they’re well-prepared. When it comes down to them, it’s tackling. They do a great job blocking, and usually you’re going to have one or two guys that are free to the ball, if any, and those guys got to make the tackle. Their backs are usually not very easy to tackle.”
But the defending champion Pios, which has given up only 26 points through its 3-0 start, should be even stronger on offense Friday.
Returning starting quarterback Ben Broussard will resume duties after playing a limit role to start the season while recovering from an injury in his throwing hand. Just as effective with his legs as his arm, Broussard carried the ball 13 times last week, while Parker Seilhan played quarterback for the third straight week. Through three weeks as the starter, Seilhan completed 22 of 30 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns.
“He did a really, really nice job for us,” Cook said of Seilhan. “Before Ben was hurt, we had worked on both of those guys being in the game at the same time anyhow. That’s what we did last week. Ben played running back. They were actually in the game quite a bit at the same time.
"It may be something that we’ll continue to do throughout the rest of the season because they both give us some things that make us a better offensive football team.”
GAME OF THE WEEK
Notre Dame at Teurlings Catholic
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Rebel Stadium
Radio: 106.7-FM (Notre Dame); 96.5-FM (Teurlings)
Records: Notre Dame 3-0; Teurlings 3-0
Rankings: Notre Dame No. 1 in 2A; No. 3 in area; Teurlings NR in 4A; No. 8 in area
Last season: Notre Dame, 13-0, beat Catholic-New Iberia in state championship; Teurlings, 4-7, lost to Parkview Baptist in first round
Last meeting: Notre Dame won 28-14
Series history: Notre Dame leads 31-12
Players to watch: Notre Dame — QB/SB Ben Broussard (5-6, 150, Sr.), QB Parker Seilhan (6-4, 195, Jr.), RB CJ Thibodeaux (6-0, 220, Sr.), WR Jack Faulk (6-0, 190, Sr.), DE Tylan Turner (6-0, 190, Sr.), DT Joe Pommier (5-10, 190, Sr.), LB Gabe Link (5-10, 200, Sr.); Teurlings — QB Sammy LeBlanc (6-1, 175, Sr.), RB Larkin Spring (5-8, 170, Jr.), TE Noah Fontenot (6-2, 210, Sr.), WR Coleman Bond (6-0, 175, Jr.), WR Julien Guy (5-8, 140, Jr.), LB Bradley Boudreaux (6-0, 200, Sr.), LB R.J. Tripp (6-0, 210, Sr.)