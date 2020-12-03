Girls Basketball
North Central 62, Beau Chene 55
NORTH CENTRAL (62) YaJaia Gordeau 37, Katelyn Harrison 15, Destina Davis 2, Taylor Tanner 3, Jashaybra Young 3, Bethany Irvine 2. Totals: 24 (1) 11-28.
BEAU CHENE (55) Madison Flugence 12, Danielle Broussard 4, Destiny Davis 5, Angelina Williams 16, Cloe Bonvillain 8, Kendra Charles 5, Jade Blueitt 2, Kiedra Levier 3. Totals: 20 (1) 9-37.
North Central 14 17 12 19 - 62
Beau Chene 14 11 16 14 - 55
3-pointers - NC: Tanner 1; BC: Levier 1. Total Fouls: NC 20, BC 18.
Ascension Episcopal 34, Berwick 15
Boys Basketball
St. Martinville 102, Central Catholic 62
ST. MARTINVILLE (102) Jalen Mitchell 17, Andrew Savoy 22, Jayvyn Duncan 3, Datayvais Gabriel 19, Shannon Marshall 21, Jamaal Jackson 2, Cameron Olivier 2, Jevon Sam 6, Brandon Singleton 4, Davantre Alexander 6. Totals: 27 (13) 9-18.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC (62) Tyler Smith 19, Nylan Williams 3, Vernon Singleton 10, DJ Lewis 16, Demondrick Blackburn 4, RJ Bennett 8, Kye Morgel 2. Totals: 22 (5) 3-12.
St. Martinville 25 26 22 29 - 102
Central Catholic 15 11 13 23 - 62
3-pointers - SMSH: Mitchell 3, Savoy 4, Duncan 1, Gabriel 3, Marshall 2; CC: Smith 2, Williams 1, Singleton 2. Total Fouls: SMSH 10, CC 18.
St. Martinville 92, Jeanerette 33
ST. MARTINVILLE (92) Jalen Mitchell 11, Andrew Savoy 14, Jayvyn Duncan 7, Datayvais Gabriel 26, Shannon Marshall 18, Jamaal Jackson 2, Jevon Sam 6, Brandon Singleton 2, Davantre Alexander 6. Totals: 33 (6) 8-14.
JEANERETTE (33) Javin Eugene 17, Richard Lumpkin 8, Lavar Narcisse 3, Dimitri Declover 2, Lan Viltz 3. Totals: 6 (5) 6-17.
St. Martinville 21 24 23 24 - 92
Jeanerette 4 10 11 8 - 33
3-pointers - SMSH: Mitchell 1, Savoy 2, Duncan 1, Gabriel 2, Marshall 2; JEAN: Eugene 4, Lumpkin 1. Total Fouls: SMSH 16, JEAN 9.
St. Thomas More 61, Morgan City 44
ST. THOMAS MORE (61) Christian Landry 13, Jaden Shelvin 15, Carter Domingue 15, Lucas Mouton 2, Noah Hebert 9, Patrick Doherty 1, Evan Savoy 3, Hays Regard1, Ellis Mayeux 2. Totals: 13 (8) 11-19.
MORGAN CITY (44) Nylan Francis 27, Adian Gallison 5, Logan Linston 7, Quintrell Lewis 3, Same Rosette 2. Totals: 5 (10) 4-7.
St. Thomas More 11 16 23 11 - 61
Morgan City 9 5 11 19 - 44
3-pointers - STM: Landry 3, Shelvin 1, Hebertr 3, Savoy 1; MC: Francis 7, Gallison 1, Linston 1, Lewis 1. Total Fouls: STM 13, MC 22.