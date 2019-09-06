CARENCRO — Anyone at the CroDome for the season opener between old rivals Acadiana High and Carencro knows what really dominated the evening Friday … the heat and humidity.
The team that best endured it, though, was the Wreckin’ Rams with a 28-6 road victory over the Golden Bears.
“It’s hard,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “I thought we did a really good job in the offseason with our conditioning program. This was probably one of the hottest games I’ve ever been associated with. I thought we did a pretty good job of not cramping.
“He had a few guys, but for the most part, we made it all the way to the fourth quarter without anybody cramping. And it was about 90 degrees when the game started. When it’s physical and hot like this, people are going to cramp, but I think we’re in pretty good shape.”
A year ago, Rams’ speedy halfback Dillan Monette had a few issues with cramping, but it didn’t bite him Friday until late in the fourth quarter after the game was decided.
“Whatever you do during the course of the week, it all happens at this point,” Monette said. “I prepared tremendously for this humidity and heat and I still kind of cramped. It’s all about replenishing what you lose during the game.”
Monette’s first big impact on the game came early in the second quarter with a nifty 32-yard touchdown run to give the Rams the lead for good at 7-6.
“I worked on that through the whole offseason,” said Monette, who finished with 176 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries on the night. “I know with my speed if I can become a great elusive player, we’ll have a chance at a championship.”
With the game still in doubt, Monette then sealed it in the fourth quarter with touchdown runs of 68 and two yards to pull away.
“He’s slippery, he’s strong and he’s fast,” McCullough said of Monette. “And he’s a tough kid, so he’s going to be a good back. He did a great job tonight.”
The homestanding Bears certainly had their opportunities. Running their version of the veer at times, quarterback Tavion Faulk orchestrated a 13-play, 63-yard drive in 7:08, ending with a 10-yard TD toss to Lucas Williams.
On the next drive, the Bears went 68 yards on 12 plays in 5:33, but the drive ended with a missed 29-yard field goal. Two drives later, the Bears turned it over on downs at the Rams’ 21.
Faulk finished with 47 yards rushing on 12 carries. Kendrell Williams had 49 yards on 13 carries almost all in the first half, before cramping for most of the second half.
Lucky Brooks complemented Monette with 67 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for the Rams.
“It was just being patient,” McCullough said. “The quarterback (Faulk) is very elusive. He’s a good player and they have two really good backs. Our defense is really good and I knew they were going to step up and make some plays.”