The LHSAA announced earlier this week that high school athletic teams who can’t participate in a game because of COVID-19 will have to forfeit that contest.
The rule will apply to all sports, and football could be vulnerable with the recent delta variant because season openers are less than a month away.
The team that forfeits and their will be unable to reschedule, but LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said that the LHSAA is working on an amendment that if one team forfeits, the other would still get power points for that week.
“I think Mr. (Eddie) Bonine made the right decision,” Carencro coach Tony Courville said. “My initial reaction is it would affect power points, which can affect the season and can really affect seeding. That’s what bothered me, but if it won’t hurt (the team that’s not forfeiting), then I’m good.”
Some coaches said last year some teams claimed to have COVID issues to get out of playing a certain opponent.
“That (forfeit rule) is a good thing,” Lafayette High coach Cedric Figaro said. “If you can’t play, you can’t play, but I know that some teams (last year) were just saying they couldn’t play and could play. Now if you forfeit, you’ve got to pay. You can’t just say I don't want to come.”
“The LHSAA had to take some steps to try to prevent people from using COVID as a reason to not play games,” Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux said. “I know personally we had that happen to us twice last year. I think it’s going to boil down to how many kids you have available if you can go out and field a team.”
Bonine made it clear that the LHSAA wouldn’t determine if a school could play or not and would instead leave it up to the school to make that decision.
“Who knows better how it should be than the school,” Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook said. “You make a blanket rule that you may be talking about 10-15% of the teams, but the rule affects every team. I think it should come down to what’s happening at your school and are you able to legitimately able to play or do you have to pull the trigger, so I think that was the right call.”
The concern is that some schools will have a different standard as far as if they can play or not, which could potentially put themselves or other teams at risk.
“There’s going to be different standards for different schools,” Arceneaux said. “Some schools put more value in those Friday nights than other schools, but at the end of the day, that’s a decision that’s going to boil down to the administration. Different administrations value athletics more than others and put those coaches with difficult decisions that have to be made."
Many schools are taking steps to stay ahead of the recent surge to increase their chances of playing a full season.
“We’re just trying to be proactive,” Courville said. “We’re following last year’s guidelines to be safe and hopefully that will help us down the line. A lot of them are vaccinated. It’s their decision, but a good number have.”
The LHSAA didn't take a stance on the vaccine, but Bonine did make it clear that he and his family had taken it. He also said all of the LHSAA's 16-member staff but one has been vaccinated.
“I’m not going to encourage the vaccine one way or another because if you’ve seen what’s going on, it’s been a political Ping-Pong,” Bonine said. “We’re not going to get involved in that.”
While some are concerned about the forfeit rule, the hope is that the full season can continue as planned.
“I think the situation is going to be worse than it was last year,” Arceneaux said. “I think there are a lot more unknowns than last year because of what’s going to happen with forfeits and how teams are going to handle it.”
“Last year I don’t think the virus affected the younger kids as much as what this delta strain is doing right now,” Cook said. “We’re just saying our prayers that the surge in this virus doesn’t mess things up too bad. Last year was tough on everybody. Hopefully things will work out for the kids so they can have a full season.”