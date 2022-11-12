SCOTT — Before Acadiana’s first-round playoff game against Riverdale on Friday, Wreckin’ Rams coach Matt McCullough said it was critical his team didn’t overlook the Rebels.
After all, the Rebels were 3-7 in the regular season and a huge impending rematch with Carencro awaited the Rams should they win. The Rams have also gotten off to slow starts in the last four weeks of the season, going 2-2 in those games.
Those issues may have been remedied Friday in the Rams 70-0 blowout over Riverdale. The Rams quickly jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and took a 49-0 lead into halftime. Riverdale never crossed the 50-yard line in the entire game.
McCullough credited the team’s preparation for the performance Friday and said they’ll have to prepare the same next week against their district rival.
“We came in here and did what we were supposed to do,” McCullough said. “In the games we've lost, we have not played really well on offense in the first half. We prepared very well this week and we are going to have to do the same thing next week and throughout these playoffs.”
Acadiana had a touchdown pass from Caden DiBetta to Landon Boudreaux and touchdown runs from Keven Williams, Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette. Those guys, however, were finished before the end of the first half, which opened the door for some unsung heroes to get their names on the stat sheets.
Tayden Collins, Parker Bruno and Terron Prejean each scored a touchdown and even freshman quarterback Ty Lamartina saw some time under center. McCullough said the ability to get young players playoff experience usually pays huge dividends down the road.
“It is always good to get those younger guys and backups some reps,” McCullough said. “It will help the team and those players in the long run.”
Acadiana now turns its attention to the Carencro Bears, a team they defeated in Week 9 21-20 after a last-second defensive stop on a Bears 2-point conversion. The game was also Carencro’s final game of the season, allowing Carencro two weeks to prepare for the Rams.
McCullough said the biggest takeaway from the Rams 70-0 win over Riverdale was the way his team prepared. He said what he saw from the team in practice this week has to continue if the Rams have any chance to knockoff Carencro on the road.
“It’s all about our preparation and being ready to play,” McCullough said. “The ability to come out and play and prepare this week the way we did last week is going to be important. It was better than it had been the last few weeks. We have to be even better next week.
“It’s always going to be a war against Carencro. It was a really good game the last time we played them and we are going to have to prepare well. There will be a lot of people there and it will be a huge football game.”