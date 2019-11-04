1. Acadiana (9-0, 6-0)
It’s getting ridiculous at this point. A week after breaking a school record for points scored in a game during an 82-41 win against Sam Houston, the Wreckin’ Rams returned to the Lake Charles area and hammered Barbe 70-21. The 70 points against the Buccaneers marked the fourth time Acadiana has scored 64 or more points during District 3-5A play. The Rams’ lowest point total in a league game is 35 against Comeaux, and they won that game by two touchdowns. Acadiana’s average margin of victory in district games is 42.7 points. You rarely see that in a league from the state’s highest classification. Now the Rams are one game from a perfect regular season, which they have not done since 1984, and the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A playoffs. They will host a Lafayette High team that gave Sam Houston all it wanted last week and needs to beat Acadiana to have any shot at a postseason berth. The Rams should be wary of the Lions’ desperation.
Up next: Friday versus Lafayette (4-5, 1-5)
2. Lafayette Christian (8-1, 3-0)
The Knight took control of a nondistrict game against Rayne with 35 points in the second quarter en route to a 42-0 victory. It was the second straight game and third time this season that LCA has produced a shutout. In four other games, the Knights held their opponent to 14 points or fewer. On the night, the Wolves mustered just six first downs and completed only 2 of 11 passes, one of which was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Jordan Allen. Put simply, LCA’s defense is a juggernaut. The play of the Knights’ two quarterbacks, Errol Rogers Jr. and Ryan Roberts, was also a promising sign. Rogers Jr. was responsible for 76 yards rushing and a touchdown to go with 63 yards passing. Roberts completed all five of his passes for 154 yards and three scores. A win against a 2-7 Welsh team in Week 10 would give LCA the District 6-2A championship and, most likely, the No. 1 seed in the Division III playoffs.
Up next: Friday versus Welsh (2-7, 1-2)
3. Westgate (7-2, 3-0)
Perhaps the Tigers were victims of looking ahead. Westgate can claim the District 5-4A championship outright in Week 10 with a road victory against Carencro, but first it had to beat a struggling Northside team on homecoming night last week. The Tigers won the game 54-24, but it was far from easy. The Vikings trailed just 27-24 after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter. Fourteen penalties for 96 yards certainly didn’t help Westgate’s cause. But the Tigers stepped on the gas pedal from there, scoring 27 unanswered points en route to a 30-point win. Kayshon Boutte dominated in multiple phases. He recorded 89 yards rushing on seven carries, caught three passes for 115 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt 60 yards for a score. It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but the Tigers got the job done and can set their sights on the huge matchup with the Bears.
Up next: Thursday at Carencro (7-2, 2-1)
4. St. Thomas More (7-2, 2-1)
The only notable change to this week’s Super 10 is the Cougars jumping Notre Dame, and that’s in an effort to reward STM for a quality win against Carencro, which had won its previous seven games. The Bears dominated time of possession in the first half and entered halftime trailing only 16-13. But the Cougars adjusted, holding Carencro to just 66 yards rushing in the second half en route to a 36-20 victory. STM stuffed the Bears on fourth-and-2 at the STM 27 midway through the fourth quarter to set up Caleb Holstein’s fourth total touchdown. It was a gutsy effort by Holstein, who endured a few dropped passes and Carencro's relentless defensive pressure. The Cougars close the regular season with a nondistrict game against North Vermilion and are poised to attain the No. 1 seed in the Division II playoffs. STM would clinch a share of the District 5-4A crown if Carencro beats Westgate in Week 10.
Up next: Friday versus North Vermilion (5-4, 2-2)
5. Notre Dame (7-1, 2-1)
The Pioneers scored 21 points in the second quarter last week against Lake Arthur, paving the way for a 42-0 victory. It certainly seemed like the unscheduled off week — Notre Dame’s Week 8 game against Central Private was canceled because of weather concerns — benefited the Pios. They picked up 20 first downs and held the Tigers to just six. More importantly, with star tailback C.J. Thibodeaux sidelined for the season, Notre Dame rushed for 196 yards as a team. Converted safety Dominic Thibodeaux did his part, carrying the ball seven times for 44 yards and a touchdown. Josh Lejeune also provided 55 yards and a score on nine carries. All in all, it was a solid victory for the Pios, who will likely grab the No. 2 seed in the Division III playoffs with a win against Port Barre in the regular-season finale.
Up next: Friday at Port Barre (4-5, 0-3)
6. Carencro (7-2, 2-1)
St. Thomas More certainly deserves credit for the adjustments it made at halftime to stymie Carencro’s veer attack, but the Bears also hurt themselves with a myriad of mistakes. It wasn’t just the miscues that hurt Carencro, such as the safety on a punt attempt in the first half or a muffed punt in the second half. The Cougars often capitalized on those mistakes to add to their lead. Still, the Bears had won their previous seven games, and that can’t be forgotten simply because of a tough loss to a strong team. Carencro’s defense played admirably for much of the game, creating havoc with consistent pressure. The Bears can clinch a share of the district championship with a victory against Westgate.
Up next: Thursday versus Westgate (7-2, 3-0)
7. Breaux Bridge (7-2, 3-0)
The Tigers scored 20 unanswered points in the third quarter against Opelousas, turning a six-point halftime lead into a 33-7 victory. The win gives the Tigers a shot at winning District 6-4A championship outright on Friday against Livonia, but the bigger concern is the health of Breaux Bridge wide receiver Dartravien “Pop” Girod. The senior standout suffered an injury early in the first quarter and didn’t return. Kavion Martin and Kyser Patt helped pick up Girod’s slack. Martin rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries while Kyser Patt caught six passes for 112 yards and a score. Still, Breaux Bridge is much better team with Girod on the field, so his loss would be felt.
Up next: Friday versus Livonia (7-2, 2-1)
8. Church Point (6-2, 4-0)
The Bears continue to roll, drubbing Mamou 41-15 last week to win their sixth straight game. Behind the three-headed monster of Rodney Dupuis, Gavin Richard and Kollin Guillory, Church Point rushed for 282 yards. Brandt Boone gave the Bears offense balance with 99 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns. Church Point, which dropped its first two games, is now in line for a District 5-3A championship and a top-10 seed in the Class 3A playoffs.
Up next: Friday at Pine Prairie (0-9, 0-4)
9. Opelousas Catholic (8-1, 3-1)
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte gave OC all it wanted, but the Vikings held the Trojans down long enough to emerge with a 21-6 victory. OC didn’t throw the ball much in the second half and ended up rushing for 187 yards, 98 of which came from quarterback Jesse Roy. Roy added a rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. It was the eighth time this season that the Vikings have held an opponent to 21 points or fewer. The defense, which also intercepted two passes against Sacred Heart, has been the Vikings’ backbone all season. OC can win nine regular- season games for the first time since 2014 if it beats Westminster Christian on Friday.
Up next: Friday versus Westminster Christian (5-4, 1-3)
10. Vermilion Catholic (8-1, 4-0)
VC cruised to a 45-0 win against Covenant Christian, scoring all 45 of their points in the first half. The Screamin’ Eagles limited the Lions to just four first downs and and 54 yards passing and also recovered two fumbles. VC quarterback Drew Lege was once again extremely effective, completing 13 of his 15 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns. Now comes the de facto district championship game at Central Catholic, which is also undefeated in District 8-1A play. The Screamin’ Eagles are still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the Division IV playoffs.
Up next: Friday at Central Catholic (5-3, 4-0)
On the outside looking in: Teurlings Catholic (5-4, 0-3), Catholic-New Iberia (6-3, 6-0), Eunice (7-2, 2-1)