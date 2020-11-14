When Teurlings Catholic called a timeout midway through the second set of the Division II volleyball state championship, the Rebels found themselves in unfamiliar territory — a fact that seemed to be nearly unthinkable for the seven-time defending champions.
But not since 2015 had Teurlings trailed after the first set of a postseason match like it did on Saturday against St. Thomas More. And down 15-11 as they jogged to the sideline, the Rebels were now staring in the face of a 2-0 deficit.
Teurlings coach Terry Hebert doesn’t remember exactly what was said in the huddle and neither do his players. But the results of that conversation spoke for themselves.
After the timeout Teurlings went on a 14-4 run to take the second set 25-19. Then they took the third set 25-19. Then finally a 25-20 win in the fourth and final set, capping off what may have been one of the toughest bouts during their historic run.
For the eighth time in as many years, Teurlings Catholic went home champions.
“We realized that defense wins games and not necessarily offense,” senior Cicily Hidalgo said. “You can have all the offense you want, but if you can’t pass the ball, it doesn’t really help. We really started to dig in on defense."
Teurlings had to dig deep to correct its mistakes with little recent experience on the subject. Even their momentary slip in 2015 came when the program was in Division III and long before any current players were on the squad.
This year, Teurlings (24-2) won every postseason set it played before the championship and lost just 11 sets in 20 regular-season matches, including seven against Division I programs.
But when faced with adversity Saturday, the Rebels responded just about every time, trailing at some point in all three of the final sets before going on to win.
“I wasn’t surprised (to be down early),” Hebert said. “These kids play each other in club season, we’re cross-town rivals in Lafayette and it’s always an emotional game. All bets are off when we play each other. I don’t care who has the better team.
“I felt that if we controlled our errors and didn’t cough up points on errors and controlled our emotions we’d win.”
Hidalgo was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player after she provided 32 digs, 16 kills, four blocks and an ace. Fellow senior Paige Guidry led both teams with 22 kills despite recently returning from more than a month sidelined with a broken hitting hand.
Seven seniors will now leave Teurlings winning the state championship every single season.
“It’s definitely mental,” senior Kalie Robin said. “We needed to realize that. Once we played mentally better then that’s when we started playing better and with less errors.”
This was the second time this season Teurlings topped district rival STM, sweeping the Cougars in the regular season.
STM coach Jessica Burke said she didn’t think it was anything specific the Cougars did to catch Teurlings on its heels to start and force more Rebels' errors than usual. Once they settled in and got more comfortable, she added, that’s when the tids began to shift.
Also, while Teurlings has plenty of experience in title games, Saturday was STM’s first appearance since winning in 2016.
“Coach (Burke) always told us that being on center court is a completely different experience, and she was proven tonight,” said senior Bailey Toups. “I don’t think any of us expected the hype of the game would be what it was even though we were told in the past that’s how it was. That was a whole other measure. Even though it didn’t turn out like we planned it was so fun, and I think we’re all really happy with the game.”