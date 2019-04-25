For the record, this is the fourth straight year the St. Thomas More softball team has reached the state tournament at Frasch Park in Sulphur, including its second consecutive appearance in the Division II semifinals. But try as she might, Cougars coach Andria Waguespack couldn’t recall the length of the streak.
Some successful coaches can rattle off records and streaks easily, but others prefer to focus solely on the task in front of them and don’t memorize things that don’t help them win games.
“I hate to say that I don’t pay attention to that stuff,” said Waguespack, who has coached STM for 16 years in two stints. “I just kind of go from year to year, and we’re just trying to do the best we can right now.
“I would be lying if I told you,” Waguespack said. “I have no idea — none.”
But one thing Waguespack can’t forget is the last time STM won a state championship, her fourth as the Cougars coach and the program’s seventh all time. It’s a daily reminder.
“I’m staring at it right now — 2014,” Waguespack said. “I’m looking at my (outfield) wall.”
Despite the championship drought, Waguespack’s hunger for another title isn’t any greater than it was the year after her program last won it. And although Waguespack doesn’t pay too much attention to her program’s history, sixth-seeded STM’s postseason pedigree certainly won’t hurt once it steps on the field for Friday’s semifinal matchup against No. 2 Archbishop Hannan.
“We’re very fortunate here,” said Waguespack, who led her team to the semifinals despite starting six sophomores. “The tradition that’s been set by all of those girls that came before us, the program that they built, there’s some pride in that and wanting to keep that tradition going. These girls want to add on to that. They want to be a part of that history and a part of that culture.
“All of those things combined, that really pushes to want to be back in Sulphur every single year.”
It’s no different for Notre Dame and Northside Christian, a pair of private schools in Crowley who won state championships a year ago and are also back in the semifinals. Like STM, the Pioneers (30-0) and the Warriors (17-6) are riding their own state tournament streaks.
Before last year, Notre Dame’s last title came in 2010, but it had reached the state tournament — which previously started in the quarterfinals before this season — every year in between.
But this year has been different for the Pios, the top seed in Division III. Aside from being two games from perfection, Notre Dame scored almost 100 more runs during the regular season than the team with the second most runs in the state, said coach Dale Serie.
And they’ve done so with only one returning starter from last year, pitcher and leadoff hitter Sydnei Simon, and a new head coach, Serie.
“When we start looking at some of the things we’ve accomplished — when you start actually really looking at stats and you start looking at things to compile for all-district and all-state nominations and stuff — it makes it really surreal," Serie said. "It makes it really surprising. Some of these things I’ve just never really paid much attention to — the amount of shutouts we’ve had, the amount of runs we’ve scored.”
Similarly, Northside Christian has reached the semifinals in each of the past six years under coach Ryan Hanagriff, including finishing as runner-up in 2014 and 2017, and winning the program’s first title last year.
The Warriors, the No. 2 seed in Division V, returned almost its entire roster from last year’s championship team, many of whom are still underclassmen. Coach Ryan Hanagriff’s daughter, Zera, was his only senior last year, and only one starter this year, Angel Allen, graduates.
“Obviously losing Zera was a loss, but it wasn’t that we got one kid to replace her,” Hanagriff said. “It’s two or three other kids that have just gotten better and got a little bit more experience in the game of softball. So I think that’s what has strengthened us this year.”
So what’s the key to winning in Sulphur? It’s not one thing, Waguespack said.
“That’s a tough question,” Waguespack said. “It’s a little bit of everything. Obviously it starts in the circle. For us, we have two seniors (Paityn Desormeaux and Emily Landry) in the circle. Both have state tournament experience, so we’re confident there. But you have to have a little bit luck. When you get into the tournament, sometimes things have to go your way.”