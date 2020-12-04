LOREAUVILLE - For the second straight season, the Loreauville Tigers are going to the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Friday at home, the No. 3 Tigers erased an early deficit by scoring 29 unanswered points in a 41-18 rout of No. 14 Rosepine.
Loreauville (8-0) rushed for 432 yards with senior tailback Chris Anthony leading the way with 140 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns.
"Surprisingly, it's the same plays we ran last week against Jeanerette," Loreauville coach Terry Martin said. "It's a simple counter play. I have to credit our offensive line. It's a simple two-back counter that we've been running forever."
In the second half, Anthony scored from 23 and 30 yards as the Tigers extended a 13-12 halftime lead to 41-12 early in the fourth quarter.
"Chris has always been a good back," Martin said. "I've talked before about how well he runs. He has really good speed. For a couple of years, he had a problem with holding onto the ball.
"At the end of those years, he didn't play as much because he put the ball on the ground a few times. At least three times a week, we do simple ball security drills. As long as he's taking care of the ball, he's going to be productive for us."
Junior quarterback Calep Jacob, who finished with 138 yards on 12 rushes, scored Loreauville's first three touchdowns from 28, 8 and 25 yards. He also added a two-point conversion.
"A couple of those were designed runs, but on that one play, the ball was snapped over his head and he picked it up," said Martin, referring to the 25-yard score.
"He's a good athlete. His twin brother Collin is probably a little faster, but Calep is shifty. He can make people miss a little more. They're both so competitive. They fight so hard."
Junior tailback Ethan Simon rushed for 100 yards on 11 attempts.
"Ethan has always been one of the smoother backs we've had," Martin said. "I think there's more to come with Ethan. He's not flashy and he's maybe a step slower than Chris, but he's a smooth runner with great balance.
"He reminds me a lot of (Alvin) Kamara. A lot of people hit him and he doesn't look like he's physical, but he's hard to bring down."
"We made plays," Calep Jacob said. "I made mistakes, but I made up for it.
"It shocked me the way we exploded. Chris and Ethan are great running backs, but they really shocked me in this game."
Jacob completed 4-of-10 passes for 54 yards.
"We have to get a little more consistent with knowing what to do when we throw the ball," said Martin, whose team will host No. 6 Kinder in the quarterfinals.
"We haven't been spending nearly as much time in practice with throwing the ball. We have to get a little better because the defensive line we're facing next week is phenomenal. We're going to have to throw it better."
Rosepine (5-3) took a 12-7 lead at the 6:51 mark of the second quarter on a four-yard run by Braden Trull.
Junior quarterback Ethan Frey, an LSU baseball commitment, completed 5-of-7 passes for 136 yards in the first half. After the break, however, he was 2-of-6 for eight yards with an interception.
Jahari Williams, who had the interception for Loreauville, also rushed for his team's final touchdown.
"Those first couple of long balls were RPOs," said Martin, referring to Frey's two completions to tight end Cole Donahue for 113 yards with both plays setting up short touchdown runs.
"Not many people do like Rosepine does, which is what college offenses do. They read the safeties. Calep, at safety, is very aggressive playing the run. They caught him a couple of times. Rosepine's quarterback? What a talent. He made phenomenal throws with phenomenal reads."
Frey, who rushed for four touchdowns last week, was held to 12 yards on six carries by the Loreauville defense.
In the first half, Rosepine tailback Grant Ducote rushed for 53 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown. The sophomore, however, managed only six yards on his first five attempts of the second half.