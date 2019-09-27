JEANERETTE — Senior running backs Jaime Cordova and Asa Freeman combined for four touchdowns as Ascension Episcopal opened District 7-2A play with a 41-8 win at Jeanerette Thursday night.
The Blue Gators (3-1, 1-0) took advantage of great field position en route to building a 34-0 halftime lead. Ascension coach Matt Desormeaux's offense started four first-half drives in Jeanerette territory, including two that began inside the Jeanerette 20-yard line.
"I was pleased," Desormeaux said. "I thought if we came out and played the way we're supposed to, we should come out on top.
"You never know going into a game like this, playing against a team that's physical and athletic. But our guys executed and I was pleased, especially because we didn't feel like we played great last week. I know Jeanerette can be dangerous."
The rugged Ascension defense held Jeanerette (2-2, 0-1) to minus-12 yards of total offense in the first half and recorded 10 tackles for loss during the game.
"That's one thing we've been preaching," Desormeaux said. "We haven't been doing a good job of taking care of our gaps the last few weeks. So we focused this week on gap responsibility, each person doing their job, and I thought our guys did a good job of doing that tonight."
Junior quarterback Cole Simon completed six of his 12 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
"Cole does a good job of making his reads and getting the ball where it needs to go," Desormeaux said.
Freeman, who rushed for 118 yards on 13 carries, gave the Blue Gators a 6-0 lead with a 22-yard run around the right side with 10:39 remaining in the first quarter.
Later in the first, Cordova added two touchdowns to push the lead to 20-0.
"Those guys have had a great offseason," Desormeaux said of Freeman and Cordova. "They're both seniors who have had a great four years in the weight room. That contributes to it, and we preach to keep moving our feet after contact."
After being hampered by injuries earlier in the season, the Blue Gators are getting back to full strength as a district showdown with Catholic-New Iberia looms next week.
"We were a little banged up after the North Vermilion game," said Desormeaux, a Catholic-NI alum. "We had some guys here and there nicked up, but for the most part, we're okay. Ethan Leoni played defense tonight. He was out last week. He helped us out on the defensive line."
In a Week 1 win over Erath, Leoni led the team in rushing with 137 yards and two touchdowns.
"We challenged our guys after North Vermilion to get better at practice every day and treat every day as a game, and our guys did that," he said.
"It's going to be the same focus next week. We know who we're going against — the reigning district champs that own our district — so we want to go in there and take it away from them."