Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
Thursday's Games
Opelousas Catholic 47, Westminster 7
Abbeville 45, Berwick 14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - ABB: Blake Saddler 14-125; Bop Henderson 6-43, 2 TDs; Jaidyn O’Brien 3- (-4); Brendan Shevin 4-65, TD; Zaylun Williams 5-17; Jason Alvarez 1-36, TD; Tre Green 5-13; Taj Judge 1- (-6); Jayson Shelvin 4-19, TD.
PASSING - ABB: O’Brien 7-10-0, 77 yds, TD; B. Shelvin 1-1-0, 9 yds.
RECEIVING - ABB: Garrick Scott 2-16, TD; Jacorlin Davis 1-15; Brennan Manuel 2-20; Nalen St. Julian 1-9; Saddler 1-22; Williams 1-4.
Lafayette Christian 63, Welsh 7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - LCA: Dedrick Celestine 9-51; Treanders Marzell 1-38, TD; Luke Aragona 4-29; Sage Ryan 3-16, TD; Cowinn Helaire 1-5, TD; WEL: Cam Lavergne 13-55, TD; Mason Jordan 8-38; Cohen Fontenot 8-20; Ross Davis 2-8; Gabe Gillet 1-2; Cale Navarre 3-1; Will Green 1-1.
PASSING - LCA: Ryan Roberts 9-10-0, 130 yds, 5 TDs; Daejon Sinegal 2-2-0, 29 yds, TD; JuJuan Johnson 1-3-0, 2 yds; WEL: Grant Daigle 0-3-0.
RECEIVING - LCA: Ryan 3-57, TD; Caemon Scott 1-32, TD; Darian Riggs 3-25, 2 TDs; Aragona 1-16; Marzell 1-13, TD; Payton Janise 1-11, TD; Kamari Cage 2-7.
Ascension Episcopal 50, Jeanerette 0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - AES: Princeton Cahee 110-91, 2 TDs; Anthony Roy 4-46, TD; Blaise Blancher 4-20 TD; Cole Edmond 2-15, TD; Blake Sylvester 2-14.
PASSING - AES: Cole Simon 3-9-0, 33 yds; Blancher 1-3-0, 5 yds; Connor Edmond 1-2-0, 22 yds.
RECEIVING - AES: Logan Overton 2-24; Carter Breaux 1-22; Jude Ardoin 2-14.
Carencro 31, Westgate 23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - CAR: Traylon Prejean 20-173, TD; Dontae Darjean 10-82, TD; Chantz Ceasar 9-71, TD; Tavion Faulk 4-23; Jaylon John 1- (-10); WGATE: Brennan Landry 1-13; Derrick Williams 1-10; Danny Lewis 6-9; Daniel Herron 1-0; Steven Antoine 3- (-3); Dedrick 2- (-4); Kavion Sophus 6- (-8).
PASSING - CAR: Faulk 2-5-0, 53 yds, TD; Caesar 1-2-0, 15 yds; WGATE: Lewis 10-19-1, 142 yds, 2 TDs; Landry 7-11-0, 129 yds, TD.
RECEIVING - CAR: John 2-75, TD; Ryan Perry 1- (-7); WGATE: Dedrick Latulas 7-125; Lewis 2-81; Ja’Quialen Allen 3-28, 2 TDs; Sophus 3-22; Jordan Doucet 2-15, TD.
Friday's Games
Acadiana 34, Lafayette High 12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - ACA: Kevan Williams 11-105, 2 TDs; Tyvin Zeno 15-81, TD; Braven Broussard 3-30; Dontrelle Arceneaux 3-3; Draulin Anthony 5-10; Jerimiah Brown 6-108, 2 TDs. LAF: Carson Livesay 6-13; Xan Saunier 11-(-24); Grayson Saunier 5-18, TD; Chris Derousselle 1-5; Trysten Thrasher 1-8; Jakaylib Anderson 1-2.
Passing- ACA: Brown 2-7-0 41 yds. LAF: Xan Saunier 3-9-0 18 yds; Grayson Saunier 4-8-1 49 yds.
Receiving- ACA: Samuel Kee 2-41. LAF: Thrasher 3-19; Anderson 1-2; Ethan Jean 2-13; Tucker Prejean 1-6; Reno Toca 1-23.
Comeaux 32, Rayne 21
RECAP: Comeaux finish off rough season on good note with road win over Rayne
Teurlings 56, Northside 0
RECAP: Teurlings tune up for playoffs in style with trouncing of Northside
Catholic-PC 35, St. Edmund 21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - STE: Henry Brown 21-58; Keiran Davis 13-27; Taylor Daire 3-28; CPC: Aiden Vosburg 8-28, TD; Matthew Langlois 12-152, 2 TDs; Chayse Buriege 1-1; Hunter Beard 20-157, TD; Hayden Elloitt 1-2; Andrew Jewell 5-39, TD.
PASSING - STE: Brown 8-11-0, 167 yds, 2 TDs; CPC: Vosburg 3-3-0, 48 yds.
RECEIVING - STE: Luke Trahan 2-55, TD; Nick Fontenot 1-5; Easton Coleman 3-49, TD; Davis 1-11; Daire 1-47; CPC: Elliott 1-9; Jewell 1-9; Langlois 1-30.
RECAP: Catholic-PC's rushing attack overcomes St. Edmund for district title
Norte Dame 42, Eunice 14
RECAP: Notre Dame's patented formula proves too powerful for Eunice