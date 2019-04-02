His first school year away from coaching isn’t even over yet, and the big honors are already rolling in for former Acadiana High School football coach Ted Davidson.

Always a little uncomfortable heaping praise upon himself, even Davidson had to admit being inducted into the LHSAA Hall of Fame is worth fully appreciating.

Waguespack's consistent old-school approach earns spot in LHSAA Hall of Fame The best compliment you can give former St. James, Cecilia and Beau Chene head coach James Waguespack is that he was an old-school coach.

“This is a great honor because it is statewide and it’s the athletic association and then you look at all the people that went before you,” Davidson said. “People you worshipped or idolized for years are up on that wall and now you’re going to be up on that wall with them. That is a special feeling.”

Of course, in the future Davidson will be one of those idolized coaches that younger coaches looked up to, and with good reason.

In 14 seasons as the Wreckin’ Rams coach, Davidson did things neither the school nor the Acadiana area had rarely if ever seen. During that period, the Rams won four Class 5A state championships and two state runner-up finishes.

And it nearly became seven trips to the state final when his Rams lost 43-42 on a 2-point conversion on the final play of overtime to Hahnville in the state semifinals in the last game he ever coached.

He finished with a career record of 154-46.

“No, I never thought about it,” Davidson said of the honor. “It was never on my mind. Being an assistant coach for so long, you just go to work every day and work hard and do your best. You don’t really have the total number of years that so many other coaches had, so you don’t really think about it.”

BR has its share of LHSAA/LHSCA Hall of Fame inductees A pair of former Baton Rouge area high school athletes, Woodlawn High’s Danielle Scott and St. Amant’s Jason Garey, are part of an eight-perso…

While Davidson’s list of credentials will mostly center around the football postseason success beginning with a school’s first trip to the state final in 2005 and then the first state title in 2006, many may be shocked by other entries.

Davidson was an assistant baseball coach from 1982 until 1991, winning several district titles, and then was the Rams’ track coach from 1991 until 2004. During that stretch, Acadiana won several district titles and was the state runner-up team to district rival New Iberia in 1994.

As much fun as Davidson had winning state titles, the Southeastern Louisiana graduate said he actually prefers an era earlier in the coaching career.

“I like the early 1990s,” Davidson revealed. “That’s when they started adding the third-place teams and the wild card teams into the playoffs. Football in Louisiana started getting really good in that era with (West Monroe, Evangel and John Curtis). I think the 1990s up to the 2000s would be my favorite era.”

As Davidson leaves the high school sports scene, he sees things he likes and other trends he’d just as soon see reversed.

“Just being a good high school player and working hard to be the best high school player you can be has kind of lost its luster these days,” Davidson said. “That’s disappointing to me. Nowadays, everybody wants to be the big Division I prospect.”

For some, the best aspect of Davidson’s illustrious career is all that was accomplished with outdated athletic facilities on the Acadiana High campus.

“People would talk about how amazed they were that we were able to accomplish everything we do with what we had,” Davidson said. “It does make a difference, but I just decided to use it as motivation. We sort of made it a sense of pride, just kind of thinking, ‘Hey, we don’t need all of that stuff to be good.’ ”

Through it all, Davidson stayed true to the veer offense that was an institution in Scott when he arrived on the campus in 1981.

“I guess you could say we mastered it,” Davidson said. “I’d say we mastered the Acadiana veer. It wasn’t the textbook veer, because we weren’t your typical triple-option team. We didn’t read the dive. We mastered the way we did it.

“When I left, I think it was pretty similar to what they were running when I first got to Acadiana. There were some differences in the way we blocked it and in some of the schemes, but it was pretty similar.”

Davidson is confident new coach Matt McCullough and his staff will not only continue it, but improve in a few areas.

“I think it’s going to last,” Davidson said. “Matt believes in it. It’s been the perfect type of offense for the kids we have. It’s a tough, physical type of offense. It goes along well with the defense, because it’s a ball control offense.

“One of the things that fell off at the end that they need to get back to is having a really good kicking game to go along with it. That really puts you ahead.”

But in the big picture, Davidson said it’s not the veer that he’d like to be most remembered for decades down the road.

“I would just want them to say that we did things the right way, that we were hard workers and that we turned out a good group of young men,” he said.