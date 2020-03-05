The three St. Martin Parish high schools — Breaux Bridge, Cecilia and St. Martinville — are like siblings when it comes to athletics.
They want to beat each other as badly as anyone when they meet on the field, court or diamond.
But when they don’t, they’re each other’s biggest fans.
Perhaps only siblings are allowed to pick on each other.
“If we weren’t playing and they were playing, we’d be at their game,” St. Martinville boys basketball coach Ihmaru Jones said of his parish brethren. “And vice versa.”
So you can count Jones among those celebrating something believed to be a first in St. Martin Parish history — all three schools’ boys basketball programs have reached the quarterfinals at the same time.
“I think it’s cool,” Cecilia coach Marty Lewis said. “We all compete against each other, but we all know each other and we talk. When we’re not playing each other, we wish each other good luck.”
Two of three haven’t reached the quarterfinals since 2002, when Cecilia advanced to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs and St. Martinville won the Class 4A state championship.
That was the last time the Bulldogs secured a quarterfinal berth, and they haven’t been to the semifinals since 1992. Prior to a run to the third round in 2018, St. Martinville hadn’t been past the second round since 2007.
Much of Breaux Bridge’s success on the hardwood has all come in recent years under fifth-year coach Chad Pourciau, including last year’s Class 4A state championship. It was Breaux Bridge’s first trip to the LHSAA state tournament since 1972 and the program’s first title.
“To have the whole parish in the Top 28, I think it would be great. I really do,” Pourciau said. “I think we all genuinely would like that for each other. As much as when we play each other we want to beat each other and win, at the end of the day, there’s no bad blood. We all like each other.”
As the defending champions in Class 4A, Breaux Bridge’s return to the quarterfinals, where it will host No. 7 Salmen, is the least surprising. But the Tigers (26-8) had the unenviable task of traveling to Houma to play No. 18 A.J. Ellender in the second round after the Patriots beat No. 15 Tioga in the first round.
“I think the toughest thing in the playoffs is going on the road in Round 2,” Pourciau said. “I think that’s where most of the upsets happen. We knew it would be a tough environment.”
But Breaux Bridge proved it has been on this stage before, hitting its first five 3-pointers of the game and leading by as many as 21 points during the third quarter. When the Patriots whittled their deficit down to five points, Breaux Bridge leaned on its two bigs, Deandre Hypolite and Trevonte “Bébé” Sylvester, to get layups and pull away for a 68-57 win.
Dalton Alexander and Kyser Patt combined to go 8 of 12 from the 3-point line. Alexander’s triple right after Ellender cut it five in the third quarter was perhaps the biggest of the game.
“Last year’s experience 100 percent helped us get through the game,” Pourciau said. “You could just see it. … There was never a panic or a frustration level. You could tell our guys had been there before.”
St. Martinville’s path to the quarterfinals has come in a different classification and with different coach than previous years. The No. 10 Tigers (27-8) dropped down to Class 3A, and Jones took over Darrel Mitchell Sr. after serving as his assistant for 15 years. Jones also has just one senior on the roster.
SMSH set themselves up for top-10 seed in the playoffs by starting the year 13-1, but it had plenty of motivation to turn the page when the playoffs began. Crowley secured a season sweep of the Tigers in the regular season finale at SMSH, giving the Gents the District 6-3A title
“District championship was one of our goals,” Jones said. “We had the last five possessions of the game and were down one and didn’t score when we played them at Crowley. Then losing that Senior Night-Winter Festival game at home was tough.
“But after the game, they expected me to go into the locker room yelling and mad, but I told them they’re all juniors. We didn’t get this goal we needed, but it’s a new season. I know y’all are expecting me to come in here yelling, but all we’re doing is taking it as an experience. Remember this feeling. Make sure you don’t have this same feeling for the five games that we have to play to get to the state championship.”
In the playoffs, the Tigers have put together two double-digit victories, including a 60-42 win at No. 7 Lutcher in the second round after being up by only one at halftime. SMSH will travel to No. 2 Wossman, last year’s 3A runner-up, on Friday.
“If our guards shoot it well -- we have three guards on the floor that can control the tempo of the game -- we can beat anybody in the state,” Jones said.
Cecilia’s run to the quarterfinals is the most unlikely on the St. Martin Parish trio. The Bulldogs (16-18) were given the No. 29 seed after losing 13 of their final 15 regular-season games, ending up on the wrong side of a handful of one- or two-possession contests.
Now, after beating No. 4 Assumption on the road and the No. 13 Helen Cox at home, Cecilia is in the quarterfinals for the first time in 18 years. The Bulldogs will travel to No. 5 Woodlawn-Shreveport, the 4A runner-up in 2018, on Friday.
“You can play a game hard and miss a free throw and you lose and you feel horrible, like you didn’t accomplish anything,” Cecilia coach Marty Lewis said. “Then you play the same way the next night, you make that free throw and you feel everything is hunky-dory. Everything is great. But you played the same way.
“That’s kind of how I feel. I think we can play with anybody. We’re actually playing better than we have in the past. But the confidence now, getting these close wins underneath our belt, the guys are playing their best ball right now.”