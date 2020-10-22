BREAUX BRIDGE — It took some time, but Alex Soileau and the Cecilia High offense finally found a rhythm.
Trailing 12-0 early in the third quarter, the Bulldogs scored 28 unanswered points to pull away with the 28-12 victory over Breaux Bridge High on Friday night.
Soileau, the junior quarterback, was responsible for all four touchdowns as he tossed for three and ran for another.
“If you ask me, I feel like I have the best receivers in the state, the best offensive linemen, the best everything,” Soileau said. “It takes a whole team to do it, so I’m really proud of those guys.”
The 4A District 6 road win improves Cecilia’s record to 3-1 and drops Breaux Bridge to 0-4.
Soileau finished with 120 yards and the three scores on 10-of-20 passing, adding another 43 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Ridge Collins led the rushing attack for Cecilia with 83 yards on 14 carries, while Germonie Davis reeled in a pair of touchdown receptions and Andrew Lewis caught one touchdown.
The game was delayed nearly two hours because of a storm but finally kicked off shortly before 9 p.m.
“You try to get them to relax but with a game like this that’s hard to do,” Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said of the weather delay. “When it’s a rivalry like this, they’re going to be excited. My biggest fear was burning out early.”
Instead of burning out early, Cecilia’s offense struggled to put anything on the board in the first 24 minutes before breaking out for a barrage of touchdowns in the second half.
On six first-half possessions, Breaux Bridge’s defense forced four punts — one of which was blocked — and a pair of turnovers in downs.
“We did come out a little bit flat, but also Breaux Bridge did a good job, had a great game plan and executed it,” said Skains.
Tanner Reed threw a pair of touchdowns, one to Cole Fuselier and another to Caleb Goodie, to put the Tigers ahead 12-0.
His touchdown to Fuselier from 55 yards out came on Breaux Bridge’s first possession of the game while his score to Goodie from 10 yards out came on the opening drive of the second half.
“When we start out slow like that, it all comes back to practice,” Soileau said. “We had a slow week of practice, not preparing, underestimating this team ... It’s a rivalry game, we have to play, but we always know our guys are in it. I trust every one of my guys out there.”
Soileau led an eight-play, 62-yard scoring drive on the ensuing possession, capping it with a 23-yard touchdown strike to Lewis to put the Bulldogs on the board with 4:21 remaining in the third quarter.
A couple drives later, the Bulldogs took their first lead of the night when Soileau connected with Davis for a nine-yard score with 9:53 remaining in the game.
“They just gave me too much space, I had to go,” Davis said of his first of two TDs.
Cade Poirer set the offense up in great field position near midfield when he intercepted a pass on Breaux Bridge’s ensuing drive.
Davis cashed in three plays later with a 35-yard touchdown catch with 6:26 remaining.
Soileau’s QB sneak at the goal line with 2:50 left put the exclamation point on the team’s double digit comeback.
“It’s exactly what I expected,” said Skains. “I knew exactly what would happen. I know what kind of ball club we have, I know the heart of these kids and how hard they work. I had no doubt.”