The phrase “coach on the field” gets thrown around plenty in football, but it’s fitting when discussing players like Acadiana middle linebacker Derreck Bercier.
Because Bercier is such a student of the game, he’s changed the way the Rams operate on defense.
And he’s just a junior.
“We’ve said this a bunch of times, and this is not an exaggeration: He is the best pre-snap linebacker I’ve ever been around,” Acadiana defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold said.
That’s high praise, but as Seibold explains, much of the Rams’ success on defense this year is directly attributable to Bercier.
“I think it’s because of all the film I watch in my off time and watching us and how we play, and knowing who’s around me and how they play and their weaknesses and their strengths,” Bercier said. “It helps me dictate where everything is going to be.”
The 5-foot-8, 190-pound defender has physical traits that make him a formidable linebacker, but it’s his football acumen and attention to detail that have impressed coaches from the beginning. In fact, Seibold said his understanding of Acadiana’s defense is “close to some coaches.”
“He is the heart and soul of our defense from a communication standpoint,” Seibold said. “He is the guy that gets us lined up in everything. Matter of fact, we were just talking after practice that we’re able to get in and out of different personnel and different fronts more fluidly than we ever have, and that’s mostly because of Derreck.
“In the past, at times, we weren’t able to get in and out of personnel and different fronts as easily. We might go into a game back then with two different fronts. Now we can go into a game with four personnel groupings and five packages and fronts, and Derreck gets us lined up easily in all of them.
It wasn’t a surprise to Seibold to see Bercier earn a starting spot last year. Even as a freshman, Bercier would watch the Rams’ varsity team practice after freshmen practices concluded and pick the brain of Acadiana linebacker coach Jordan Romero. The coaches immediately knew they had something in Bercier because of his willingness to learn, and he eventually began rotating into the varsity defense as a freshman.
He said he doesn’t watch much football in general these days, but he buries himself in film of his own team and its opponents. Former Rams linebackers like Connor Breaux and Kenny Francis were mentors for Bercier.
“A lot of people that are my height and shorter, I just picked up little key things from them and watched them play,” Bercier said. “I’ve just seen over the years, the more film I watch, the better we play.
“Connor Breaux taught me how to play downhill and be more focused and to catch the little things. Kenny showed how being aggressive and playing fast dictates the game.”
Bercier has been productive on the field, too. Entering Saturday’s Class 5A state championship game against Destrehan, he’s tied for the team lead with 95 tackles to go along with eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He’s also scored a defensive touchdown.
“Coming into the season, I wasn’t expecting to be a leader,” Bercier said. “I just knew I had to do anything it took to win. Me and the guys, we just talked about it. They were like, ‘Derreck, you call the front already, so just help anyway you can.’ So that’s what I’ve been doing and they just trust me that I know what to do.”
Seibold said Bercier plays the run as well as he does the pass.
“We put a lot of stress on our linebackers with coverage as far them having certain coverage responsibilities, and he’s really rolling with that,” Seibold said. “Every now and again, he has a tendency to not play as downhill as we like. But he makes up for that by usually being in the right spot, usually being in the right gap. I think he’s a pretty well-rounded linebacker.”
Considering the Rams are holding opponents to 11.9 points per game, it seems like Bercier’s diligence in practice and the film room has started to rub off on his teammates.
“The defense differentiates from last year to this year because this year we got a lot of people asking more questions when they don’t know what to do,” Bercier said. “So we’re all learning and we’re all just playing as a family. Last year, everybody thought they knew what to do but didn’t ask.”