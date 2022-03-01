PRAIRIE BASSE – For the past four years, Titus Thomas and De’vondrake Arvie have been revered as two vital pillars for the Beau Chene Gators’ basketball program.
And if the Gators were going to take the next step in its pursuit of reaching the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state tournament, Thomas and Arvie would play an instrumental role in leading them there.
On Tuesday, the Gators moved one step closer to that goal as Thomas and Arvie led Beau Chene to an impressive 75-63 victory over the Northside Vikings in the Class 4A playoffs.
Thomas and Arvie were nothing short of sensational in the victory as the duo combined for 48 points in the win. Thomas finished with a triple-double as he scored a game-high 27 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, seven steals and three block shots, while Arvie scored 21 points.
“Titus has a triple-double, so its obvious what he brings to our team,” Beau Chene head coach Chris Charlot said. “He brings a lot to the team, and we really feed off of his energy.”
However, the win proved costly for the Gators.
Thomas suffered an apparent arm injury that required him being taken to the hospital with 2:08 remaining in the game. Thomas got loose for a fast break and as he elevated for what appeared to be a dunk attempt, he was undercut and landed hard on the floor.
After being looked at on the baseline, Thomas got up and walked off the court under his own power but holding his arm.
“We’re hoping for the best,” Charlot said. “We’re hoping it is a sprain that he can play through, but he is at the hospital getting it looked at. So, we’ll see.”
Defensively, the Gators were equally stellar, holding the Vikings’ Zion McCoy (7) and Tyler Harris (8) to a combined 15 points in the win.
“I thought we played really well,” Charlot said. “We did a great job of executing the game plan and we rebounded well. We wanted to slow down (Zion) and force them as a team to take bad shots.”
The Gators led by as many as 22 points with 6:10 remaining in the third quarter, but during a timeout Charlot warned his team that the Vikings would make a run.
“Northside is a talented team,” Charlot said. “I knew they would make a run and they did.”
With the Gators leading 61-42 with 7:53 remaining in the game, the Vikings went on 12-0 run that cut the deficit to 61-54 with 4:23 left in the fourth.
“I told them that we had to stay poise,” Charlot said. “I felt like once we had the 21-point lead that we loss our aggressiveness a little bit and began to play keep away.”
The Gators weathered the storm and responded to the Vikings’ run with a 6-0 run that ultimately led to them outscoring Northside 14-9 the remainder of the game to close it out.
“Getting to the quarterfinals is a great thing for us,” Charlot said. “We hadn’t been there in about 20 to 30 years.”
Jamarion Johnnie was the Vikings’ top leading scorer as he finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort.
While there was excitement from the Gators and their fans once the finals seconds ticked off, attention quickly turned to the status of Thomas and the extent of his injury.
“No one is going to feel sorry for you,” Charlot said. “Titus is someone who is going to be hard to replace. But we are going to do our best and put in the work. We wear ‘Family’ on our chest and now is the time we must lean on each other.”