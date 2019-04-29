Boys
Division I
At The Wetlands (par 72)-Lafayette
First round-Monday
Team scores: 1. St. Paul’s 293. 2. Alexandria 298. 3. C. E. Byrd 308. 4. Catholic High (BR) 309. 5. Jesuit 312. 6. Sulphur 322. 7. Barbe 322. 8. Brother Martin 333.
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Quinn Garcia, St. Paul’s 35-33—68
Brayden Seguin, Catholic-BR 37-32—69
Karan Patel, Alexandria 33-36—69
Eli Hill, Airline 36-35—71
Jake Marler, C. E. Byrd 36-35—71
Owen Hayden, St. Paul’s 36-36—72
Chance Queen, Alexandria 36-37—73
Josh Achord, St. Paul’s 39-35—74
Landon Nobles, Alexandria 38-37—75
Britton Khalaf, Jesuit 35-40—75
Brayden Wright, Sulphur 36-39—75
Division II
At The Farm d’Allie (par 72), Carencro
First round-Monday
Team scores: 1. St. Thomas More 314. 2. St. Louis 323. 3. Benton 341. 4. Teurlings Catholic 349. 5. Lakeshore 372. 6. DeRidder 373. 7. Assumption 393. 8. E. D. White 397.
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Matt Weber, St. Thomas More 36-38—74
Sam Stonecipher, STM 39-38—77
Zane Blanchard, Assumption 40-38—78
Zach Hardy, St. Thomas More 37-42 79
Brett Ardoin, St. Louis 38-41—79
Ryan Steed, Benton 39-40—79
Coy Taylor, DeRidder 39-41—80
Collin Darby, St. Louis 40-40—80
Kyle Trotter, DeRidder 42-39—81
Jacob McCullum, Lakeshore 44-37– 81
Division III
At The Wetlands (par 72), Lafayette
First Round-Monday
Team scores: 1. Catholic-New Iberia 308. 2. University 308. 3. Ascension Episcopal 309. 4, Loyola Prep 311. 5. Dunham 331. 6. Notre Dame 350. 7. Lakeside 374. 8.David Thibodaux 399.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Holden Webb, Loyola Prep 37-35—72
Clayton Brown, University 36-36 —72
Eli Ortego, AES 38-35 —73
Boyd Owens, Episcopal-BR 35-38 —73
Luke Haskew, University 36-38 —74
Max Rathle, Newman 36-38 —74
Ryan Dupuy, Dunham 38-36 – 74
Asa Tibbs, Catholic-NI 41-33 —74
Miles Merlin, Isidore Newman 40-34 —74
Burke Alford, Loyola Prep 36-39 —75
Division IV
At The Farm d’Allie (par 72)-Carencro
First Round-Monday
Team scores: 1. Hathaway 370. 2. St. Mary’s 374. 3. Ouachita Christian 384. 4. St. Frederick’s 384. 5. Episcopal of Acadiana 385. 6. St. Edmund 396. 7. Christ Episcopal 400. 8. Opelousas Catholic 400.
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Oliver Nickel, ESA 36-36 – 72
Harry West, St. Edmund 39-38 – 77
Hayden Ginn, Cedar Creek 39-41 – 80
Jace LeJeune, Hathaway 39-42 – 81
Patrick Cancienne, Hanson 41-42 – 83
James Preston, Christ Episcpl 45-39 – 84
Steven Moore, St. Frederick’s 42-43 – 85
Dawson Tolar, Weston 42-43 – 85
Caleb Hopkins, Ouachita Chr 43-43 – 86
JC Witherington, St. Frederick’s 43-43 – 86
Michael Bach, Country Day 45-41 – 86
Girls
Division I
At Lex Vieux Chenes (par 74), Youngsville
First round-Monday
Team scores: 1. Zachary 168. 2. C. E. Byrd 170. 3. Ursuline 175. 4. Central Lafourche 183. 5. Sulphur 183. 6. Mount Carmel 187. 7. St. Louis 194. 8. Vandebilt Catholic 203.
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Sarah Hodson, C. Lafourche 42-35—77
Madeline Boudreau, AOL 38-41—79
McKenzie LeDuff, St. Louis 42-38—80
Victoria Stephens, Mt. Carmel 39-41—80
Gillian Cole, C. E. Byrd 40-40—80
Kaitlyn Montoya, Capt. Shreve 43-38—81
Sarah Meal, St. Scholastica 40-41—81
Kylie O’Brien, Zachary 43-39—82
Abbie Richard, Sulphur 42-44—86
Emily Hagan, Zachary 42-44—86
Ariana Blagrove, Ursuline 44-42—86
Division II
At Lex Vieux Chenes (par 74), Youngsville
First round-Monday
Team scores: 1. Episcopal-BR 158. 2. Academy of Sacred Heart 160. 3. Isidore Newman 165. 4. Lacassine 191. 5. University 199. 6. St. Mary’s 218
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Carly Whittington, Lacassine 36-36—72
Liza Lepeyre, Isidore Newman 36-37—73
Riely Heaslip, Episcopal-BR 36-40—76
Cassidy Lambert, ASH 38-40—78
Caroline Glynn, Episcopal-BR 41-41—82
Grace Jin, ASH 41-41—82
Sarah Knight, Ouachita Chrstn 43-42 – 85
Ava McGoey, ASH 45-42 – 87
Samantha Schultz, Chr. Episc 45-44 – 89
Chelsey Shaheen, DeQunicy 43-47 – 90
Anna C. Westbrook, U-High 44-46 – 90