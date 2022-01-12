The Northside Vikings defeated the East Ascension Spartans in a thrilling 65-62 overtime comeback win Tuesday night.
“That was a big win for us, they’re coming 10-4, 11-4 and won 6 or 7 straight. That’s a quality ball club,” Northside head coach Jason Herbstler said. “It was good for us because it is our last home game of the month, so we are on the road the rest of the month.”
Northside senior guard Tyler Harris was on the floor most of the night for his team carrying the ball up the court on most possessions. Harris made one of two free throws with four seconds left in overtime to seal the victory.
“I was tired from the whole game because I never really got out,” Harris said. “I just told myself to breathe, I missed the first one but I told myself I was going to knock this one down and I’m going to get my team the win.”
Harris has been a four-year starter for Northside and has the confidence from his coach.
“In practice, coach Jason tells me in games like this it’s going to come down to me making the right decisions,” Harris said. “Tonight me and my team delivered on it.”
Northside was down by 19 in the first half and down 12 points at halftime to East Ascension. East Ascension was led offensively by senior forward Troy Dunn who finished the game with 21 points.
When the second half started, Northside came out aggressively and tied the game within the first three minutes of the third quarter.
“I told our guys if we can cut their lead to six by the end of the third quarter we got a shot,” said Herbstler. “After three minutes we had a tie ball game.”
After Northside tied, the game East Ascension scored a 3-pointer that gave them a 39-42 lead. Then Northside took what appeared to be a costly technical foul which gave East Ascension four free throws and put them back in the lead 39-46.
“Our guys fought hard all game,” Herbstler said. “We were down 19 in the first half and they just kept battling.”
Northside’s comeback was led by Harris and junior guard Zion McCoy. Harris finished the game with 12 points and countless defensive plays. While McCoy led the way scoring 20 of Northside’s 65 points.
“Tyler is 6-4 can handle the ball, make the right pass, can shoot, we can put him in the post, he’s just so versatile.” Herbstler said. “Zion he gets 20 points a night was first team all-district last year but without Tyler I don’t know if he could get 20 points a night.”
Herbstler compared his duo to another famous superhero duo.
“They’re like Batman and Robin but each one can be Batman or Robin each night.” Herbstler said.
Northside's next game will be an away game against the Delhi Bears on Thursday.