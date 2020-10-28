Top 10 in the Acadiana area in passing, rushing and receiving through four weeks:
Passing
1. Walker Howard, St. Thomas More: 75-122-0, 1,282 yds, 21 TDs
2. Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic: 45-87-2, 994 yds, 12 TDs
3. Drake Guidry, Opelousas Catholic: 40-66-0, 731 yds, 11 TDs
4. Dawson Wallace, Iota: 51-109-7, 684 yds, 10 TDs
T-5. Brennan Landry, Westgate: 46-72-4, 589 yds, 7 TDs
T-5. Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist: 26-43-0, 589 yds, 8 TDs
7. Alex Soileau, Cecilia: 34-56-2, 550 yds, 9 TDs
8. Kaden Boulet, Teurlings: 38-88-4, 520 yds, 4 TDs
9. Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame: 28-50-1, 483 yds, 7 TDs
10. Dillon Monette, Southside: 30-80-4, 475 yds, 4 TDs
Rushing
1. Cade Lyons, Westminster: 69-604 yds, 11 TDs
2. Deon Ardoin, Eunice: 55-542 yds, 6 TDs
3. Bryant Moore, Westminster: 64-476 yds, 5 TDs
4. Xan Saunier, Lafayette High: 35-434 yds, 5 TDs
5. Ron Charles, Rayne: 88-419 yds, 4 TDs
6. Dom Thibodeaux, Notre Dame: 60-404 yds, 8 TDs
7. Larkin Spring, Teurlings: 52-389 yds, 8 TDs
8. Omiri Wiggins, Acadiana: 62-382 yds, 4 TDs
9. Markel Linzer, New Iberia: 30-378 yds, 9 TDs
10. Tyvin Zeno, Acadiana: 59-362 yds, 3 TDs
Receiving
1. Jack Bech, St. Thomas More: 23-471 yds, 8 TDs
2. Owen Harmon, Iota: 18-335 yds, 7 TDs
3. John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic: 25-329 yds, 3 TDs
4. Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic: 14-320 yds, 4 TDs
5. Luke Yuhasz, Notre Dame: 13-311 yds, 6 TDs
6. Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More: 14-296 yds, 4 TDs
7. Edan Stagg, Southside: 13-266 yds, 4 TDs
8. Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic: 14-265 yds, 4 TDs
9. Jack Pruitt, Southside: 9-238 yds, 2 TDs
10. Kale Decuir, Highland Baptist: 7-234 yds, 2 TDs