Vermilion Catholic's Drew Lege (11) threw for 294 yards in the Eagles' road win over Catholic High of New Iberia.

Top 10 in the Acadiana area in passing, rushing and receiving through four weeks:

Passing

1. Walker Howard, St. Thomas More: 75-122-0, 1,282 yds, 21 TDs

2. Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic: 45-87-2, 994 yds, 12 TDs

3. Drake Guidry, Opelousas Catholic: 40-66-0, 731 yds, 11 TDs

4. Dawson Wallace, Iota: 51-109-7, 684 yds, 10 TDs

T-5. Brennan Landry, Westgate: 46-72-4, 589 yds, 7 TDs

T-5. Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist: 26-43-0, 589 yds, 8 TDs

7. Alex Soileau, Cecilia: 34-56-2, 550 yds, 9 TDs

8. Kaden Boulet, Teurlings: 38-88-4, 520 yds, 4 TDs

9. Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame: 28-50-1, 483 yds, 7 TDs

10. Dillon Monette, Southside: 30-80-4, 475 yds, 4 TDs

Rushing

1. Cade Lyons, Westminster: 69-604 yds, 11 TDs

2. Deon Ardoin, Eunice: 55-542 yds, 6 TDs

3. Bryant Moore, Westminster: 64-476 yds, 5 TDs

4. Xan Saunier, Lafayette High: 35-434 yds, 5 TDs

5. Ron Charles, Rayne: 88-419 yds, 4 TDs

6. Dom Thibodeaux, Notre Dame: 60-404 yds, 8 TDs

7. Larkin Spring, Teurlings: 52-389 yds, 8 TDs

8. Omiri Wiggins, Acadiana: 62-382 yds, 4 TDs

9. Markel Linzer, New Iberia: 30-378 yds, 9 TDs

10. Tyvin Zeno, Acadiana: 59-362 yds, 3 TDs

Receiving

1. Jack Bech, St. Thomas More: 23-471 yds, 8 TDs

2. Owen Harmon, Iota: 18-335 yds, 7 TDs

3. John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic: 25-329 yds, 3 TDs

4. Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic: 14-320 yds, 4 TDs

5. Luke Yuhasz, Notre Dame: 13-311 yds, 6 TDs

6. Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More: 14-296 yds, 4 TDs

7. Edan Stagg, Southside: 13-266 yds, 4 TDs

8. Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic: 14-265 yds, 4 TDs

9. Jack Pruitt, Southside: 9-238 yds, 2 TDs

10. Kale Decuir, Highland Baptist: 7-234 yds, 2 TDs

