1. Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
The Eagles’ senior quarterback played like one in Friday’s 40-21 victory over crosstown rival Abbeville High. Lege completed 25 of 40 passes for 331 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Leger got a huge game out of Saul Dartez, who contributed seven receptions for 148 yards and two scores.
2. Ron Charles, Rayne
It wasn’t a pretty game and Charles did much of the heavy lifting for the visiting Wolves. Rayne was supposed to open with Westlake, before having to switch to Welsh over Hurricane Laura. Charles began and ended the game in the end zone with touchdowns in the first and fourth period – the latter coming with 40 seconds left to ice it. In all, he had 152 yards on 29 carries.
3. Jonathan Green, Carencro
Really, the entire Golden Bears’ defense could have received this attention, but speedy defensive back Green will represent Carencro’s defense. As a group, the Bears shut out West Monroe in the regular season for the first time since 2005. Individually, Green contributed four tackles and an interception to the 16-0 winning effort.
4. Draulin Anthony, Acadiana
He might just be the best athlete that fewest amount of Acadiana area high school football fans know much about … until Friday night that is. With the game still in doubt due to LCA’s stalwart defensive effort, Anthony got his first of two clinching interceptions in the red zone and his big return set up a clinching score for Acadiana. For good measure, Anthony returned an interception 29 yards for a score 35 seconds later to punctuate the win.
5. Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
The turbulent offseason didn’t appear to derail St. Thomas More’s powerful passing attack any. It was only one half of football, but the Cougars’ senior wide receiver was at midseason form with four receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns in addition to a 13-yard touchdown run in the Cougars’ opening home blowout of Plaquemine.