Comeaux Spartans
WHAT WE KNOW
Comeaux's football team will be in a season of transition under first-year head coach Eric Holden, as they will be leaving their traditional run-heavy flexbone attack in favor of a spread offense.
“Luckily when I came in here, they had quite a few athletes that fit into the mold of a spread offense, so the transition has been fairly smooth,” Holden said. “On top of that, a lot of what we do in our spread offense, in the run game that is, is option based. I’ve got a quarterback that’s been running the option in the flexbone, so now I’m basically backing him up 5 yards and now he’s running the option back 5 yards.”
The Spartans will be led by senior quarterback Sean Malveaux, who has dual-threat ability, but he will be asked to throw a lot more this season with the base offense being a four-receiver set led by junior Jalen Domingeaux.
“He is doing a good job," Holden said. "It’s a learning process when you haven’t thrown the ball at a regular pace. He’s understanding, he’s getting used to the blitz pickup, getting used to going through his read progressions, and he’s getting better every day.”
Domingeaux is the only returning starter in the receiving corps, but the Spartans have a trio of seniors next to him in Marquez Zachary at the slot, along with Alex Linzer and Tawasky Williams on the outside.
The running game should also be solid with senior Treyven Paddio returning, and he will be the featured back and will also be expected to catch passes.
The front seven appears to be the biggest strength on defense. The line is anchored by senior defensive tackle Zylon Pauland. Other returning starters are linebackers junior Kylan Williams and sophomore Trey Roy.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
The Spartans offense will be a work in progress because of the major transition, but that change might go smoother if their young offensive line can deliver.
The offensive line is led by senior Carlos Leyva at left tackle, who’s a three-year starter, but the rest of the unit is relatively inexperienced and will need to grow up quick to help the spread attack excel.
Defensively, the secondary appears to be the unit with the most question marks, as Williams and Zachary will serve as two-way starters at cornerback, and the safeties will be led by junior Jordan Dejean.
Special teams is still a work in progress with new kicker and punter Javier Harson, and the return game will feature a variety of athletes.
HOW WE SEE IT
The Spartans will have some growing pains with the transition on both sides of the ball, especially on offense.
However, District 3-5A looks to be wide open outside of Acadiana, so the Spartans could make some noise in district play depending on how quickly they mature.
“We’re trying to make sure we create a culture that fosters excellence,” Holden said. “Excellence doesn’t mean that we’ll always have the most wins on our schedule, but that every time you come to play against us, you know that we’re going to empty the tank, give it everything we’ve got and fight until the end. I’m really pleased with the direction that we’re headed.”
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Sean Malveaux
QB 6-1 170 Sr.
Malveaux is a great athlete with dual-threat ability, but he will be expected to utilize his arm a lot more this season with the Spartans transitioning to a spread offense.
Treyven Paddio
RB 5-8 180 Sr.
Paddio is a tough runner who received a significant amount of carries last season. He will take over as the lead back this season and will be expected to catch passes out of the backfield.
Jalen Domingeaux
WR 6-3 195 Jr.
Domingeaux is expected to be a key part of the Spartans’ revamped receiving corps and has had a strong offseason, setting him up for a breakout junior season.
Carlos Leyva
OT 6-4 275 Sr.
Leyva is the leader of the Spartans’ offensive line at left tackle and is described by Holden as a “champion” and a hard worker who has led by example this offseason.
Kylan Williams
LB 5-8 190 Jr.
William is one of the key leaders on defense for the Spartans at linebacker and is described by Holden as a “thumper” who plays smashmouth football.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Spread
WR Jalen Domingeaux (6-3 195 Jr.)*
WR Marquez Zachary (6-0 170 Sr.)
WR Alex Linzer (6-3 195 Sr.)
WR Tawasky Williams (6-0 165 Sr.)
OT Carlos Leyva (6-4 275 Sr.)*
OG Jakaylon Harrison (6-0 270 So.)*
C David Domingue (5-9 255 Jr.)*
OG Will Barry (6-4 240 Sr.)
OT Kyron Bernard (6-4 265 Jr.)
QB Sean Malveaux (6-1 170 Sr.)*
RB Treyven Paddio (5-8 180 Sr.)*
DEFENSE
Base Defense: Multiple
DE Jakaylan Roberson (6-3 250 Sr.)*
NG Zylon Paul (6-5, 280, Sr.)*
DE Javen Harrison (6-0 210 So.)
LB Trey Roy (5-9 225 So.)*
LB Paul Bernard (6-0 180 Jr.)
LB Kylan Williams (5-8 195 Jr.)*
CB Tawasky Williams (6-0 165 Sr.)*
CB Marquez Zachary (6-0 170 Jr.)
SS Andrew Mai (5-10 180 Jr.)
SS Jayden Sonnier (5-9 175 So.)
FS Jordan Dejean (5-9 175 Jr.)*
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Jacob Simon, Ollie Bourgois, Sharod Kelly, Kelan Helaire, Turod Coursey, Jacolby Jennings
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Eric Holden
Record: First season at Comeaux
Assistants: Keith Bergeron (DC), Brad Bergeron (DBs), David Comeaux (LBs), Kevin Kern (RBs), Derrick Miles (WRs), Christian Brower (OL) Brendan Baudoin (DL) Terrell Hodges (DBs), Julian Jordan (CBs).
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 Tioga
Sept. 10 TEURLINGS
Sept. 17 Notre Dame
Sept. 24 LAFAYETTE HIGH
Oct. 1 Sam Houston
Oct. 8 ACADIANA
Oct. 15 Sulphur
Oct. 22 NEW IBERIA
Oct. 29 Southside
Nov. 5 Barbe
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 9: at Southside
The Spartans have developed a neighborhood rivalry with newcomer Southside, and they will look to settle the score this season in an important district matchup for both.
2020 RESULTS
Lost Notre Dame 41-7
Lost Lafayette 48-6
Lost Sulphur 17-6
Lost New Iberia 49-0
Lost Southside 36-14
Beat Rayne 32-21
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 1-5
2019: 6-6
2018: 5-6
2017: 4-7
2016: 5-6