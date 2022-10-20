Abbeville is striving to stay perfect in District 5-3A and topple a Vermilion Parish rival when the Wildcats travel to Erath on Friday.
The Wildcats (5-2 1-0), with a win Friday, could set up a potential showdown at home in Week 9 against reigning district champion St. Martinville (3-4, 1-0).
Last year, St. Martinville edged the Wildcats 27-24 for the district title.
The Bobcats (4-3, 1-1), meanwhile, rallied from a nine-point deficit last week to win at Kaplan 37-22.
Erath junior quarterback Lynkon Romero (930 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INT) is the area's eighth-leading passer.
Mason Hebert (99-541, 4 TDs) and Blake Dautreuil (75-473, 4 TDs) lead the team in rushing, while Christian Pillette (25-427, 2 TDs) and Austin Hebert (15-205, 4 TDs) anchor the receiving corps, which was led last week by sophomore Christian Soirez (6-53).
"They're very talented," Moy said of the Bobcats. "They run the ball better than they have in a long time. They're more balanced and their running game is so much improved that it causes a lot of problems."
Fortunately, the Wildcats are a defensive-oriented team that has held four opponents to seven-or-fewer points.
Although Abbeville lost 29-13 to St. Charles Catholic in Week 6, the defense held the Comets under 100 yards of total offense.
On top of that, senior cornerback Chad Nolen looks to be 100% after being previously hampered by a nagging injury.
"Chad is finally going to be back to himself," Moy said. "That's what I'm hopeful for. He went out there last week (in a 49-20 win over Crowley) around 70%, but he's gotten some therapy."
When Abbeville is on offense, the Wildcats often rely on senior tailback Jaysen Shelvin (52-621, 5 TDs), as well as Tresean Green (68-425) and Taravian Andrews (54-395).
Quarterback Tahj Judge (23-53-5, 396 yards, 9 TDs) throws enough to keep defenses honest.
"They have big guys on both sides of the football," Erath coach Eric LeBlanc said of the Wildcats. "Their athletes definitely have some speed.
"We're going to have to play gap-sound football with what we do on defense. We can't give up the big play. It's going to come down to mistakes and how well we end up tackling. We tackled well against Kaplan. We need to continue to build off that."
OC Vikings surging
Opelousas Catholic has overcome a 1-3 start to win its last three games leading into Friday's District 6-1A contest at North Central (3-4, 0-2).
Last week, the Vikings bounced Catholic-Pointe Coupee from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 30-8 district win in New Roads.
"We've gotten better each week," Vikings coach Thomas David said. "That's the kind of progress you want because you want to be playing your best football at this time of the season."
The OC defense, which returned nine starters from last year, has three shutouts to its credit.
Linebacker John Michael Jarrell (5-8, 190, Sr.) had a huge game against Catholic-PC, which was averaging 47 points per game before last week.
"As a unit, our defense played well, especially against an option team where everybody has a job to do," David said.
"We knew we were going to be in a dogfight no matter what because (New Roads) is a tough place to play."
All-purpose star Christian Brown (810 yards, 13 rushing TDs, 4 receiving TDs) makes the Opelousas Catholic offense go, along with quarterback Mark Collins, experienced receivers in Dontre Henry and Caleb Sullivan, and Jarrell at fullback.
"Christian has done a good job making big plays when the opportunity presents itself," David said. "He's making plays within the system.
"The guys on that side of the ball do a good job with Mark Collins leading the offense. Jarrell is productive from the fullback spot and Christian can knock the top off with a big play."