Friday's contest between the Lafayette Christian Knights and the Notre Dame Pioneers was considered by many to be the state's game of the week.
The Knights not only defended their home field, but did so by delivering a commanding 42-21 victory over the Pios with their cast of elite athletes on full display.
The Pios fought hard until the end, but they just couldn't contain the Knights' explosive offense.
"It's a really big win," Knights head coach Jacarde Carter said. "Shoutout to coach Cook and the staff at Notre Dame. They came out, they played really well, they played hard. They made us work hard for this win, and I'd like to congratulate my guys. They earned it out there."
The Knights were once again led by five-star recruit Sage Ryan, who was just too quick for the Pios to slow down when the ball was in his hands.
"We really wanted this one," Ryan said. "It was a big game. We were supposed to start playing for the district championship last week, so this is really the start of the district championship and winning that, so we wanted this one. It was a close game last year, so we wanted to say we were better than them (Notre Dame), but humbly. They have a great program."
Ryan excelled as a runner, finishing with 173 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries along with two catches for 25 yards while also chipping on defense when called upon.
"Sage played phenomenally," Carter said. He had a really good game on offense and on defense. We needed him to fill in on defense, and he stepped up in that role as well."
The Knights' passing game also delivered. Quarterback JuJuan Johnson threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns, which included long bombs to Darian Riggs and Caemon Scott.
"JuJuan (Johnson) made some big-time throws out there," Carter said. "He didn't blink. We had Darian Riggs catch some big-time balls, he scored a long touchdown, and Caemon Scott came and scored another long touchdown. We really had some guys step up and make plays. He (Johnson) came out and executed at a high level tonight."
The Knights' star-studded defense was on full display once again, as they delivered three interceptions, two courtesy of free safety Brylan Green.
"We play LCA Knights defense," Carter said. "We had some big-time players make big-time plays in big-time situations. We had Fitzgerald West making plays in the backfield, we had Brylan Green, Jordan Allen, those guys all stepping up and making plays. Brylan's been playing safety for us, this will be his third year as a starter. He's the quarterback of our defense."
Although it was a dominant effort by the Knights, the Pios didn't give up and plan to use this week as a learning experience down the stretch.
"They (LCA) are a quality football team," Pios head coach Lewis Cook said. "They proved strong in a lot of places. It just wasn't a good matchup for us. We'll have to figure something out, but our guys fought. We tried to put ourselves back in it and had a couple opportunities to close it up a little bit, but we just couldn't get it done. The seniors in this group have been to two trips to New Orleans, so they know what it's about."
The Knights are now in the driver's seat as far as the district title, and they'll have their eyes set on winning another state championship.
"I most definitely feel like we can keep it going," Carter said. "Just got to continue to prepare the right way, don't lose sight of our main goal, and we'll be okay."