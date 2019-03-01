Defense wins championships.

While the axiom is regularly used in football, it can also apply to hoops, as evidenced by St. Thomas More's 46-44 win over David Thibodaux in the Division II quarterfinals Friday at STM.

"Our defense saved us tonight," STM head coach Danny Broussard said. "I'm not sure that I've ever seen us play with such a great defensive effort for three-and-a-half quarters. I thought our defense was unbelievable and because of that, it allowed us to hold on and win this game.

"The 1-2-2 matchup zone is our staple here but in early October we don't even practice offense for a whole week. We just work on man-to-man defense because we know somewhere down the line in the playoffs we might need it, and we knew tonight that we would have to guard them man-to-man."

The fourth-seeded Cougars (21-11) led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter before David Thibodaux went on a 16-6 run.

After a free throw by Logan Rader put STM up 45-36 with 48.5 seconds remaining, the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (21-12) mounted a ferocious comeback.

An inside bucket by Tahj Melancon and a three-pointer by Dontrayl Dugas cut the deficit to 46-42 with 10 seconds left, and 6-6 sophomore center La'Marc Amos scored on a finger-roll following an STM turnover but the clock ran out, sending the Cougars to the Top 28 next week.

"This was our third time getting to this point," David Thibodaux head coach Vincent Hicks said. "My guys have heart. These guys always have fight. That's why I love these guys and believe this is the best team I've ever coached.

"It was a tough, physical game. I knew it was going to be a physical game. It got a little excessive, but that's what the referees wanted to do."

Jaden Shelvin fired in 18 points for the Cougars. The 6-2 sophomore guard scored the first eight points of the game for STM, which built a 26-17 halftime lead.

"I just got hot," Shelvin said. "It's all about the assists. I didn't do that by myself. I knew I had to come out here and start the team up. I noticed I could drive to the goal and didn't stop.

"We knew they were going to come out and play rough. It was getting physical but you learn to play through that."

STM limited Amos, who was averaging 16 per game, to seven points. The big man for the Bulldogs was held to only one point in the first half.

"We blocked out, we pressured shooters," Broussard said. "I thought it was great. It's unfortunate the way things ended but credit their defensive intensity and credit us for hanging on.

"We made just enough free throws and just enough plays to win it. It was a sloppy game but both defenses had a lot to do with it. There's no doubt about that. That was a war out there."

Dugas was the sole Bulldog in double figures with 16 points, 12 of which came from beyond the arc.

"He's a gunner," Hicks said of the 5-9 junior. "Dontrayl is an aggressive and confident kid. He works hard and has a motor. He's a kid that every coach wants. That's truly who he is.

"He's driven and has goals, and I knew that kid was going to have a great night before the game started. It was just a matter of getting that opportunity to shoot."

Carter Domingue added eight points and Rader scored six for the Cougars.

"Rader does a heckuva job for us," Broussard said. "He does so much on the defensive end. He knocks away balls, he guards post players who are way taller than him.

"He gets our guys in the right positions. He drew a big charge tonight. He's just a very unsung hero."