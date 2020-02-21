ABBEVILLE — A humbling start to the season hasn't deterred the Vermilion Catholic girls basketball team.
Although the Screamin' Eagles lost their first seven games and dropped 12 of their first 15, coach Kim Guidry's club is currently on a hot streak.
On Thursday, point guard Kyrah Brailey led all scorers with 21 points as No. 7 VC bounced visiting No. 10 Opelousas Catholic 52-40 in the opening round of the Division IV playoffs.
It was the 12th win in the past 13 games for the Eagles (17-16).
Behind Brailey's eight points, VC sprinted out to a 12-1 lead midway through the first quarter and led by as many as 20 points in the third.
"We tried to push it up the floor, but we looked kind of tired," Guidry said. "Our legs were dead. All in all, we were trying to get a good effort, so I tried to sub players in and get them some experience."
Brailey accounted for 20 points through the first three quarters, including a 10-point burst in the third.
"That always happens," she said. "I'm not always focused early because I get jitters, but once the third quarter rolls around, I'm in my zone."
Brailey nearly matched her season average of 23 points per game, but her coach said the junior actually had an off-night of sorts.
"She didn't have a good game tonight," Guidry said. "Kyrah usually has a better percentage shooting than she had tonight. She also made a few bad decisions on passes. She usually does better. I think it was nerves."
Kelli Ruth, a 5-foot-10 senior, added 16 points for VC with eight coming in the fourth quarter.
"I thought we played with heart," Guidry said. "The girls gave it everything they had. No matter what, they'll go through a wall for you.
"But we have to take care of the ball better with fewer turnovers and take better shots, not just one we throw up there out of panic."
The majority of VC's setbacks came against larger schools, with five losses to Class 5A programs. Other formidable opponents included 3A No. 5 Albany and 2A No. 4 Lake Arthur.
Once District 8-1A play began, the Eagles thrived, going 9-1. Moreover, VC avenged its only league loss by beating Highland Baptist on the road.
"We were missing two starters the first time we played Highland Baptist," said Guidry, in her 35th year as VC coach. "They were on a trip."
Guidry loaded up the nondistrict schedule last year because she knew the Eagles had a great chance to go far in the playoffs.
"I'll be honest with you. Last year, we knew we were going to try to make a run at the state title," she said. "We made state runner-up to Lafayette Christian, and with them in our district, we knew we'd probably have them in the finals.
"With that in mind, I scheduled all those tough teams to get ready for LCA. This is the back year of those contracts. I had to fulfill those. I don't think it would have hurt us so much (winning-percentage wise) if we hadn't been so hurt after the first game, but it gave our bench some experience."
After a 51-36 loss to 5A Alexandria in the season opener, the Eagles were without four injured starters for the next three weeks.
"It was hard for our girls not to hang their heads, but we were playing good teams," Guidry said.
VC will meet the winner of No. 2 St. Mary's versus No. 15 Calvary Baptist in the quarterfinals Thursday.
"I've never felt like I had to carry the team," Brailey said. "Even though we had a bad season in the beginning, we're here now. I feel like we did good considering that we lost everyone from last year."
Opelousas Catholic (14-10) got 19 points from 5-foot-5 sophomore Brailey Major, who had five 3-pointers. Junior point guard Lane Carter tossed in 12 points and Rylee LaBruyere added eight.