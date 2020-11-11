There aren't too many teams in the state with a defense as talented as the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams.

The Rams haven't allowed more than 13 points in any game this season, and their secondary has been exceptionally strong led by free safety Ian Montz. Despite missing highly recruited cornerback Laterrance Welch due to injury, Montz and the secondary haven't missed a beat even against one of the toughest schedules in the state.

Montz is a three-year starter who has grown into the leader of the secondary, as well as an overall team leader.

"He (Montz) does a great job for us," Rams coach Matt McCullough said. "He's been starting for three years and has played extremely well this year. He's a good athlete who's always in the right spot and does a good job going up and making plays and coming up and making tackles. He's a really good free safety."

Montz plays a key role as the signal-caller in the secondary and makes sure everyone is lined up the right place to cover and make plays.

"I play a big part for our defense at free safety," Montz said. "I make the calls and got to get it across the field to all the defensive backs and then just play my game after that. Our secondary is really good. We have a few returning starters and two new corners who are really good. We prepare hard all week and put on a show on Fridays."

Montz has improved upon his ball-hawking skills this season.

"As a free, I have to be good with my eyes and quick with my feet," Montz said. "Just being smart on the field and seeing everything back there. I've got two interceptions this year and have gotten better scanning the ball, reading the quarterback and going up and getting balls that come my way."

As polished as Montz looks at free safety these days, it took time to get to that point.

"I'm definitely comfortable there (at free safety) now," Montz said. "I started my sophomore year at free and was young and didn't really know what I was doing. I got All-State last year in my junior year and now I'm comfortable there."

Coming off the All-State season, McCullough is convinced the 6-2, 180-pounder is even better this season as a playmaker and tackler.

"He (Montz) is playing extremely well," McCullough said. "He played great last year, but he's improved and played really, really well this year. He's done a good job going up and making some plays. He's got more experience and has done a really good job of that for us this year."

Montz is also a highly recruited centerfielder for the Rams' baseball team, and McCullough feels like he's one of the best athletes he's ever coached.

"He (Montz) is a great baseball and football player who could play anything he wanted to," McCullough said. "He's a great athlete, great kid and he's done a great job for us the past four years. He works hard everyday and is going to be a great asset wherever he decides to go to college."

Montz's college plans are still undecided both in the school and even the sport he hopes to play at the next level.

"I have a few offers, but I'm undecided on what school yet," Montz said. "I grew up around baseball, and it will always be my first love, but football is still in play. I've gotten a few offers for baseball, a few for football and a few for both. McNeese has recruited me hard. I like them a lot, and they like me a lot. It's been fun. I'm honored to have all of these offers."