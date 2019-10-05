ACA.stmbarbehcfb469.091419
St. Thomas wide receiver Jack Bech (7) had 15 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars' 52-50 loss to Catholic High of Baton Rouge.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

RUSHING

Obadiah Butler, Crowley 349

Luke Doucet, Iota 319

Kendrell Williams, Carencro 242

Traylon Prejean, Carencro 228

Tray Henry, Catholic-NI 176

Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund 165

C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame 156

Danarious Journet, Cecilia 155

Larkin Spring, Teurlings 154

Orlando Roy, Kaplan 143

PASSING

Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More 398

Tre' Harris, Comeaux 298

Brennon Landry, Westgate 287

Errol Rogers, LCA 281

Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic 277

Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville 265

Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings 209

Myles Liggans, Highland 194

Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 172

Xan Saunier, Lafayette High 145

RECEIVING

Malik Nabers, Comeaux 244

Jack Bech, St. Thomas More 215

Ethan Laing, LCA 174

Brian Wiltz, St. Martinville 113

Traelyn Cooper, Eunice 110

Kayshon Boutte, Westgate 106

Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic 91

Coleman Bond, Teurlings 89

Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension 83

Chris Moore, Crowley 82

Peyton Breaux, St. Thomas More 82

