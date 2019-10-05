RUSHING
Obadiah Butler, Crowley 349
Luke Doucet, Iota 319
Kendrell Williams, Carencro 242
Traylon Prejean, Carencro 228
Tray Henry, Catholic-NI 176
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund 165
C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame 156
Danarious Journet, Cecilia 155
Larkin Spring, Teurlings 154
Orlando Roy, Kaplan 143
PASSING
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More 398
Tre' Harris, Comeaux 298
Brennon Landry, Westgate 287
Errol Rogers, LCA 281
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic 277
Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville 265
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings 209
Myles Liggans, Highland 194
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 172
Xan Saunier, Lafayette High 145
RECEIVING
Malik Nabers, Comeaux 244
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More 215
Ethan Laing, LCA 174
Brian Wiltz, St. Martinville 113
Traelyn Cooper, Eunice 110
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate 106
Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic 91
Coleman Bond, Teurlings 89
Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension 83
Chris Moore, Crowley 82
Peyton Breaux, St. Thomas More 82