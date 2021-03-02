When you're the St. Thomas More Cougars, it's almost like getting up in the morning and getting dressed.
You've done it 100 times before without a hitch, often without thinking about it, for that matter.
When you're a Cougar, you win basketball playoff games – lots of them, especially home openers.
Death and taxes. Sunrise, sunset. One of those things you can count on.
It was business as usual Tuesday night as the No. 2 seeded Cougars of coach Danny Broussard dusted off No. 15 Loyola Prep 63-30 to begin their quest for a fourth straight LHSAA Division II state title.
It's been four years since STM lost in the postseason, a one-point thriller to De La Salle in the 2017 semifinals, and they're off and running again.
“During this four-year run, we've been comfortable playing 8 or 9 deep,” said Broussard, owner of 1,050 wins and five state titles at STM. “That's a real luxury. We can put a group in who are good at defense, and others who get things going offensively.
“We've won three (titles) in a row, and that's great, but it sure would be nice to make it four. Having that kind of depth helps to make that possible.”
STM scored the first 15 points of the game, sparked by a couple of close-in feeds to Jack Bech and a pair of drives by Tobin Thevenot, and the outmanned visitors never really recovered.
Still, the 28-11 halftime lead left room for improvement.
“We over-dribbled a lot,” Broussard said. “That led to some turnovers and we really didn't have good ball movement early. We weren't hitting the open guy. But our defense did a good job of trapping the ball.”
Senior point guard Jaden Shelvin was one who helped pick up the pace, scoring 10 points in the second half.
“Jaden does what he needs to do,” Broussard said. “He's a complete ball player, and he's going to leave here as one of the best free throw shooters in school history.”
STM led 51-21 before various backup combinations finished the task to improve to 29-4. The visiting Flyers bowed out at 8-18.
“We'll play the winner of Evangel and Parkview Baptist,” Broussard said. “We know we have to play better to keep winning. We're hoping to win three more.”
A fourth title in a row would be special indeed, even for players who are used to winning.