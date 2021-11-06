Walker Howard, St. Thomas More
It might be the best return from an extended injury ever. All Howard did was complete 28 of 43 passes for 509 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Cougars to a dramatic 62-60 win over East St. John.
Christian McNees, St. Thomas More
Typically, a school only gets one star of the night, but this wasn’t your everyday kind of game. Cougars’ wide receiver Christian McNeese had 10 receptions for 217 yards and a score and also ran in a reverse 32 yards for another touchdowns.
Jordan Doucet, Westgate
Westgate’s Jordan Doucet is one of those star of the night candidates almost every week. In clinching the 5-4A title Friday, he threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 66 yards and a score and caught a 68-yard touchdown pass.
Alex Soileau, Cecilia
Much like Walker Howard, Cecilia got its starting quarterback to return in time for the postseason. On Friday, Soileau looked sharp, completing 13 of 15 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns, while also running in a third score.
Tylon Citizen, Church Point
The Battlin’ Bears secured a fourth straight outright district title for the first time ever partially behind Citizen rushing for 224 yard and four touchdowns in the blowout of Pine Prairie that wrapped up a 10-0 regular season.